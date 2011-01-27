*** UPDATE we have changed the date due to the Sandy Bridge issues from Intel. This is to accomodate the system builders that are waiting on new boards/and/or/firmwares.

We are announcing our every couple of year (/cue loud annoying voice) ULTIMATE GAMING MACHINE SHOOT OUT!!!

This is a NO HOLDS BARRED, NO RULES, NO REGULATIONS, COST IS NO ISSUE, STOMP A MUD HOLD IN YOUR OPPONENT’S BACK COMPETITION!!!

(/end cue of loud annoying voice) 🙂

So what does this mean for you lay folk out there?

We have INVITED ALREADY or ARE IN THE PROCESS OF INVITING computer manufacturers of every kind to put some thought in to their best interpretation of the ULTIMATE GAMING MACHINE.

We are asking for full systems, monitors, speakers, controllers, games, the entire package. EVERYTHING they think constitutes the ULTIMATE GAMING MACHINE.

We LIED THOUGH. There is ONE RULE!!! THE MACHINE MUST BE FOR SALE TO THE GENERAL PUBLIC BY THE TIME WE ANNOUNCE THE WINNERS OR THEY FORFEIT ANY VICTORY!!!

That’s right, these machines will actually be something YOU CAN BUY.

Most of the month of February is all the time those guys get to put something AMAZING together. THE DEADLINE FOR ENTRY IS MONDAY MARCH 21, 2011 at 5pm CENTRAL TIME. COMPUTER EQUIPMENT MUST BE RECEIVED BY THAT DATE OR YOU WILL NOT BE ENTERED INTO THE CONTEST.

If you are a PC manufacturer and want to enter this competition please contact us through our pitch form located here.

We will announce the winners on April 2nd, 2011 (No we are not announcing on April fools day!!). The winner will get $50,000 in advertising through Reviewboard.com. They will get an Award Logo (one they can actually use without paying for!! LOL!!) and BRAGGING rights as the 2011 REVIEWBOARD.COM ULTIMATE GAMING MACHINE BUILDER!