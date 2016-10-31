FREE 1 Year Costco membership For 2016 Costco Membership

How to get a free 1 Year Costco Membership for the rest of your life in 2016

If you know anything about the COSTCO MEMBERSHIP Program then you know they operate a bit like SAMS Club. Costco has a lot of stuff you can buy in bulk and you have to be a Costco member before you can. If you are interested in getting a FREE SAMS club membership you can do so by reading that article here.

So the deal is simple to get a Costco membership they have fees for their 1 year membership that range between 50 and 150 bucks. This is an estimate this article will be here for quite some time and they go up in price every year. You give them some basic information, pick the service level of Costco Membership you want, pay them, and get your photo taken. A few minutes later you are handed a card with your pic on it and presto, you have a Costco Membership. In order to get your Free 1 Year Costco Membership you absolutely have to pay for the first year. There is no way to get around that part of it.

There are 3 types of Costco Memberships. You can get any of the three Costco memberships free if you follow this guide.

At Costco you get a second card as part of the Costco Membership Program. Anyone can have it, it’s not a “spouse” card per sae. So if you are smart you can take the first fee and split it with a friend or relative, just make sure they come with you so you can both get your cards at the same time. Now use your 1 Year Costco membership like you normally do for the next 50 weeks. When you reach the 50 week mark this is where it gets a little interesting.

Free 1 Year Costco Membership in 2016

You go over to the customer service counter and give them your 1 year membership card (the primary member has to do this, so the person that got your second card can’t do this, but they can come along to get the second card again).

Slide your 1 year Costco membership card over to the clerk and ask for a refund. They will ask you why and you tell them I don’t like the fact that it expires. They will give you the money, likely apologize and that will be that.

Turning your card in to get your Free 1 Year Costco Membership in 2016

Now with Costco things are a little different than the SAMS club method. To get a FREE Costco Membership without getting hassled (even though their return policy is the same, and the recording above from their customer service line says they will let you do it) they may give you a hassle. Each Costco location runs their own warehouse. They have to abide by the corporate policy but it seems like Costco corporate is a little lenient and allows them to interpret their Costco Membership return policy the way they think is appropriate. This won’t effect your how you get your Free 1 year Costco Membership but it could effect your day or how upset you have to get in order to achieve your goal. (i.e. angry customer routine would get you what you want but why go there?).

So randomly you could go into a Costco and get your full refund for your Costco Membership, slide the money back across the table and get another membership for free. That said, the guy/gal might tell you no. You would have to get the manager, wait, complain, etc… In my opinion it just isn’t worth the hassle to get the free Costco membership. So my method to make my life easier when I’m getting my free 1 year costco membership is to simply get the refund when I am leaving. Then I go back to Costco and get my free 1 year membership when I make my next trip to Costco. They do lie though. They do not “Happily” issue you a full refund for your membership at anytime for any reason. I’m sorry, but I have never had that happy experience. They always look like you slapped them in the face when you ask for a refund for your Costco Membership. With SAMS Club most of the time they are happy and carefree.

The Costco Guarantee that gets you the Free 1 Year Costco Membership in 2016

Remember, look over at the sign about the Costco Membership guarantee. It says “We will happily issue a full refund for your membership at anytime for any reason.” There is no fine print. This is their rule, and a large reason to purchase a membership. It is put there for 2 reasons. 1) To assure you that you will not be sucked into a Costco membership that has no value without the ability to get your money back. 2) To make sure the thrifty customers who wouldn’t normally purchase a membership have an outlet to address their issue with paying money for the privilege of shopping. Now take the money you just saved and go get a Free SAMS club membership it works slightly differently, but SAMS club is definitely worth going to if you have one near you.

If you are interested in reading Costco’s membership return policy yourself, simply click this link and scroll down to the bottom of the page where it highlights information about their general return policy which applies to Costco Memberships. This link demonstrates that Costco allows you to return the Costco Membership at anytime for any reason which allows this method to work. Enjoy your Free 1 Year Costco Membership it definitely still works here in 2016, I just renewed it myself in June. For those of you who would “poo poo” and say it is a scam or they don’t allow you to do this, please click the play button above the article title. It is a recorded call from start to finish with me calling Costco and asking them if I could do this. If you skip to 5:40 seconds you will hear the actual call, I didn’t edit the file to chop out the wait so that the naysayers wouldn’t complain about the call being edited or doctored.

