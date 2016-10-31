FREE 1 Year Costco membership For 2016 Costco Membership - Reviewboard Magazine




Free Content

FREE 1 Year Costco membership For 2016 Costco Membership

FREE 1 Year Costco membership For 2016 Costco Membership

Free 1 Year Costco Membership

How to get a free 1 Year Costco Membership for the rest of your life in 2016

If you know anything about the COSTCO MEMBERSHIP Program then you know they operate a bit like SAMS Club.  Costco has a lot of stuff you can buy in bulk and you have to be a Costco member before you can.  If you are interested in getting a FREE SAMS club membership you can do so by reading that article here.

So the deal is simple to get a Costco membership they have fees for their 1 year membership that range between 50 and 150 bucks.  This is an estimate this article will be here for quite some time and they go up in price every year.  You give them some basic information, pick the service level of Costco Membership you want, pay them, and get your photo taken.  A few minutes later you are handed a card with your pic on it and presto, you have a Costco Membership.  In order to get your Free 1 Year Costco Membership you absolutely have to pay for the first year. There is no way to get around that part of it.

There are 3 types of Costco Memberships.  You can get any of the three Costco memberships free if you follow this guide.

free-costco-membership At Costco you get a second card as part of the Costco Membership Program.  Anyone can have it, it’s not a “spouse” card per sae.  So if you are smart you can take the first fee and split it with a friend or relative, just make sure they come with you so you can both get your cards at the same time.  Now use your 1 Year Costco membership like you normally do for the next 50 weeks.  When you reach the 50 week mark this is where it gets a little interesting.

 

Free 1 Year Costco Membership in 2016

free-costco-membershipYou go over to the customer service counter and give them your 1 year membership card (the primary member has to do this, so the person that got your second card can’t do this, but they can come along to get the second card again).

Slide your 1 year Costco membership card over to the clerk and ask for a refund.  They will ask you why and you tell them I don’t like the fact that it expires.  They will give you the money, likely apologize and that will be that.

Turning your card in to get your Free 1 Year Costco Membership in 2016

Now with Costco things are a little different than the SAMS club method.  To get a FREE Costco Membership without getting hassled (even though their return policy is the same, and the recording above from their customer service line says they will let you do it) they may give you a hassle.  Each Costco location runs their own warehouse. They have to abide by the corporate policy but it seems like Costco corporate is a little lenient and allows them to interpret their Costco Membership return policy the way they think is appropriate.  This won’t effect your how you get your Free 1 year Costco Membership but it could effect your day or how upset you have to get in order to achieve your goal.  (i.e. angry customer routine would get you what you want but why go there?).

So randomly you could go into a Costco and get your full refund for your Costco Membership, slide the money back across the table and get another membership for free.  That said, the guy/gal might tell you no.  You would have to get the manager, wait, complain, etc…   In my opinion it just isn’t worth the hassle to get the free Costco membership.  So my method to make my life easier when I’m getting my free 1 year costco membership is to simply get the refund when I am leaving.  Then I go back to Costco and get my free 1 year membership when I make my next trip to Costco. They do lie though.  They do not “Happily” issue you a full refund for your membership at anytime for any reason. I’m sorry, but I have never had that happy experience.  They always look like you slapped them in the face when you ask for a refund for your Costco Membership.  With SAMS Club most of the time they are happy and carefree.

The Costco Guarantee that gets you the Free 1 Year Costco Membership in 2016

costcoRemember, look over at the sign about the Costco Membership guarantee.  It says “We will happily issue a full refund for your membership at anytime for any reason.”  There is no fine print.  This is their rule, and a large reason to purchase a membership.  It is put there for 2 reasons.  1) To assure you that you will not be sucked into a Costco membership that has no value without the ability to get your money back.  2) To make sure the thrifty customers who wouldn’t normally purchase a membership have an outlet to address their issue with paying money for the privilege of shopping.  Now take the money you just saved and go get a Free SAMS club membership it works slightly differently, but SAMS club is definitely worth going to if you have one near you.

If you are interested in reading Costco’s membership return policy yourself, simply click this link and scroll down to the bottom of the page where it highlights information about their general return policy which applies to Costco Memberships.  This link demonstrates that Costco allows you to return the Costco Membership at anytime for any reason which allows this method to work.  Enjoy your Free 1 Year Costco Membership it definitely still works here in 2016, I just renewed it myself in June.  For those of you who would “poo poo” and say it is a scam or they don’t allow you to do this, please click the play button above the article title.  It is a recorded call from start to finish with me calling Costco and asking them if I could do this.  If you skip to 5:40 seconds you will hear the actual call, I didn’t edit the file to chop out the wait so that the naysayers wouldn’t complain about the call being edited or doctored.

If you like this article please feel free to share it with your friends. By clicking one of the social media buttons below.  If you think this is shady… I bet your friends don’t think it is.  Share it and see.  Either way I encourage an open debate about it here and I answer these comments regularly. (No name calling tho)

Related Items
  • Laurie

    You interchange free Sam’s Club and free Costco in the article. Which are you talking about? Either way, you are a low life if you do it.

    • Reviewboard

      A low life for taking them up on their offer to refund? That’s absurd, the company says it’s OK, who are you to say it isn’t?

      • Hey “Reviewboard”, it’s call “ethics”. Take a class in it since your parents obviously didn’t raise you to have them.

  • Laurie

    You interchange free Sam’s Club and free Costco in the article. Which are you talking about? Either way, you are a low life if you do it.

    • Reviewboard

      A low life for taking them up on their offer to refund? That’s absurd, the company says it’s OK, who are you to say it isn’t?

    • Guest

      Your just pissed because your to stupid and keep shelling out to a company that doesn’t need membership costs because they make billions a year profit and they keep making morons like you pay because there to fucking greedy.

  • ksj

    That is stealing…unless you truly are unhappy with the company, If so, why would you continue to shop there? People that scam on membership fees cause rate increases for everyone else.

    • faust

      This is not stealing, this gaming the system by exploiting a loophole. I *guarantee* you that Costco’s accountants do the exact same thing to legally evade payment of taxes that would otherwise reasonably be due, and Costco definitely lines many shelves with stuff manufactured in second- and third-world countries thus avoiding the cost of fair wages, employee rights and environmental accountability to its manufacturers.

      • GuidoPescatore

        So because Costco doesn’t do business in a way that you think is ethical, it entitles you to be unethical as well? I’m afraid I don’t follow your logic…

      • Popeye Bluto

        Their shelves are full of products made by slave and child workers in other countries. They are just like all the rest of the retailers in this country: just sell the product, don’t check who made them.

      • Nathan Sharfi

        Saying it is okay to exploit – and then defending by saying others do it, is not okay. For example, I know racists and I see it. I dont endorse it defendit. I have friends that drink and drive and defend it by saying everyone does it. I see men exploit women and defend it by saying, I live in the real world, where do you live. Do you really want your kids growing up in a world with crime? Is this the message you really think is okay to teach people. Is this okay to do your family, what about if your friend did it to you, would you still endorse it. I mean really. You are living in a bubble and lieng yourself. I really believe that.

  • ksj

    That is stealing…unless you truly are unhappy with the company, If so, why would you continue to shop there? People that scam on membership fees cause rate increases for everyone else.

  • Pingback: How to get a free 1 Year SAMS Club membership | Reviewboard Magazine()

  • Reviewboard

    Have you called SAMS or Costco’s customer service line? They tell you to do it if you don’t like paying for the membership. This isn’t stealing, it’s not wrong, and it’s not unethical. When the company says you can do it, you can do it.

  • sammie

    People like you are a blight on society. you think you are so clever, but if you spent half the effort being a decent person that you do finding ways to exploit others, you might have a good life. think about it. then please start trying to be a better person. you can do it if you try!

  • joefriday14

    Thanks for looking out for us stupids.

  • Time Johnson

    Costco is one of Americas greatest retailers, they are known for offering almost all of their employees, even part time health care. There average wage is over $20 dollars and hour and starts at over $12 dollars. They are extremely environmentally aware and have many products that use much less energy in production compared to non Costco items. Costco was gracious enough to extend this guarantee to put its customers first and never make them pay for something they don’t want. You people are just milking the system and ruining it for everyone else. People complain about stores having stricter return policies but they have to because too many bottom feeders like this abuse the system. Please start being honest and stop ruining the system for everyone, because personally I love knowing if I signup for Costco and truly do not use it I can cancel. Costco can provide the amazing prices, products and attention to employees and customers because of the membership fees. Without the money from membership there would be no Costco. That would be a shame.

    • Cool, they are so great their Public Relations Spokeswoman said they had no problem with our refund practice. So the only remaining question is why do you? This is a lot like when two people get married in a traditional church setting and the minister says “is there anyone that has any reason why these two people shouldn’t be joined in marriage?” and you… someone neither party knows stands up and says “YES”. #oddity

  • Reviewboard

    You are only lying if you are happy with it “Trewth”. Believe it or not there are loads of people are upset with the idea of paying money for the privilege of buying something. Those people aren’t lying, and because they aren’t lying it is completely ethical for them to avail themselves of the return policy. So what you might want to say is “It would be unethical for ME “Trewth Teller” to do this because I’m satisfied with paying for something with no value and I sleep well at night”. To that I bid you a good day and wish you luck. I also have a membership I’d like to sell you for a small piece of swamp land… It has an excellent value… there are gators and bugs… free of charge…

    • johnlo

      There is a value to what you are paying for. That you don’t see it speaks more to your mindset than anything else. Here is the value — Costco has a very low turnover rate for its employees. It pays them well, provides insurance, and focuses its operations costs around its memberships, not profit off of goods. The cost to the company is about 4% less profit than Wal-Mart. Their stock owners sometimes harass them, wanting that extra 4% profit, wanting them to lower pay scales, etc, but they stick to their mindset, which is “happy employees means less turnover, and fewer hiring costs, and less stress on everyone involved.” This is what you are paying for. A better way of doing business. An ethical way, that bypasses the dog eat dog mindset of places such as Wal-Mart. Costco, and the way it does business, is the value of the membership.

      • Or… the fact that you do see a “value” could speak for the fact that you have been brainwashed by advertising and traditional media. Never in history have we paid for the right to pay for something. Then… all of a sudden… television, advertising and global news media technologies exist and you become a lap dog. Think about it. It’s like being charged $5.95 to pay your Electric Bill over the phone. When will it stop? Wake up America.

  • I found this article when I was looking for a discount on a Costco membership. I wish the author had the guts to put his/her name on it instead of hiding behind anonymity, because I’d like to publicly name and shame the unethical, dishonest, morally bereft person who thinks this approach is OK. I believe you reap what you sow, and people like this will always get what they deserve in the end.

    Some of the comments in this thread – including by the “Reviewboard” moderator – illustrate the moral compass of a two year old. “If you can get away with it, that must mean it’s OK” is how young children think. Grown adults who have a proper sense of right and wrong do not think this way.

    • Fiyre43__MargoE

      I agree with you Jason Dunn. I read this article and was appalled at the moral compass displayed….or I should say the lack of moral compass. Is this what the world has come to??? smh

  • DexterRexter

    The lack of distinction between the values on which Sam’s and Costco’s business models are built is a good in indication the authors’ corporate moral compass is absent. the article vindicated the suspicion.

  • sdfsdf

    While I like the idea of saving money how is this article not teach theft and deception? I guarantee this person just like many of you do minor things like this thinking its ok and dont like at the moral issue behind it. Yes, I agree screw corporate America but the bigger picture is that if you do this what else are you capable of?

  • Greg Weaver

    That’s actually a pretty crappy thing to do. People who do stuff like this are the ones who give companies the excuse to create customer-screwing policies. Thanks for screwing the rest of us over, I guess?

    There’s no debate that companies are greedy, but “customers” like this give them the justification to act the way they do. And Costco is one of the few companies who AREN’T utter shitheels to their employees and customers. So if you pull this stunt, be aware that you’re a shitty person.

  • Ryan

    I work at the membership desk at a wholesale club (i won’t say which), and they offer the same “100% guarantee membership” although it is really annoying.. people do take advantage and scam the system. They will come up to the desk and ask for a refund the week before it expires and say they were not happy with the membership and/ or did not use it enough, but our computers tell you exactly how much money was spent throughout the year. (so we know these people are lying) They will take their money and turn right around and ask to open a new account. We actually do have the right to refuse you to reopen right after you cancel. (JSYK). I can’t stand people who do this, but really, the store isn’t losing much money because they still make money off your shopping. If you can’t afford a membership at a wholesale club, you shouldn’t shop there. It truly is unethical, and it really just makes you look like a cheap, horrible person.

    • Gigi

      Why not just to be honestly say that , based on your corps policy that any time for any reason, that I would like a refund now and sign up as new membership so that I could get more savings by shopping here in your store? What’s wrong with that?

  • Katie Lynn

    This is shady.

    • Reviewboard

      I’m sorry you feel that way. Enjoy your week!

  • Fiyre43__MargoE

    I just realized that my comment was removed. I guess you didn’t want people to see how appalled I was at the dishonesty of this practice that was being advocated in this article…smh

    • It was removed because it violated our toss. Simply put if you call us or anyone else names we will delete your comment. We can do this because it is our website and we don’t like to see people trolling (bullying) anyone (including us). Thank you for your unsolicited comment, and we would like to point out you came here because you searched for a way to get a free membership and then were “appalled”. You are just as cheap as we are which is why you were searching. Good day.

    • Reviewboard

      1) It is unlikely that anyone besides us cares what you wrote. 2) Your original comment violated our Terms of Service. We do not allow people (including you) to call anyone (including us) names, which it did. 3) You came to this article because you were searching for a way to get a free Costco membership. You are just as cheap as we are so listen Pot… stop calling the kettle black. #appalling

  • Techngro

    You know, I applaud your…let’s say…ingenuity. But this is kinda fraudulent. If you were truly unsatisfied for whatever reason, then you wouldn’t keep going back and signing up for a membership.

    Hopefully, people like you don’t ruin it for other people who aren’t trying to scam companies.

    • Reviewboard

      thanks for your opinion, there are so many people who like it and so many that do not it is a pretty hot topic and has been for years (this is the 5th iteration I believe). The phone call (audio link is in the article) with customer service is available… the company says it is OK.

      • Techngro

        I used to work in retail. A very large department store. The store policy was 12 months return, with receipt. But people would come in with a coat that they bought last year, clearly worn and dirty, and demand that the company honor their return policy. Which is crap. The point of the return policy isn’t so that you can get a new free winter coat every year. But the managers would tell the associates to just do it, because they’d rather have ‘happy customers’ than tell those customers that they were being cheap, nasty people.

        The company may say it’s ‘ok’, but you and I both know that what you’re doing is not what is intended, or right.

        • Reviewboard

          Well we just need to agree to disagree. Your example is not an apple to apple comparison. One is a service fee representing pay for play with a backdoor built in by design (according to the PR people of both companies) to accommodate those who don’t like pay for play. The other is an outright odd. The retail company you worked for knowingly allowed this activity enabling it to continue. A bit of common sense added to the verbiage of the 1 year return policy would be all that was needed to tidy it up. I’m sorry but if you are brutally honest with yourself in both instances the control is with the corporate entity that designed the measures. They are doing it because it brings more profit than if they did not. If they aren’t making a profit they will stop it, or change it as they see fit or they aren’t doing their jobs to protect share holder interest.

          In my opinion you are unfairly blaming the consumer that takes the company at its word. The company has vast resources at play that include but are not limited to spending millions on advertising to create the illusion that somehow their brand has more worth than another. They are willing to allow these activities to enhance that brand image (“wow their brand is so good they take back stuff a year later when it is used…” you can’t buy that kind of word of mouth exposure at any price.) and look at any losses that occur as the price of doing business, the price of putting 50 mill in the till to make 500 mill at the end of the year.

          What you see as people taking advantage I see as clever marketing on multiple fronts. The 1st prong hits traditional ad media and campaigns and the second front is word of mouth (worth 10x more than traditional), the 3rd front is blog exposure and the 4th front is people like you and me discussing the ethical and moral implications (which keeps the fires lit).

          It’s just the puppet masters doing their job and influencing various types of people to react (in their way, whether it is honest, dishonest, grayline etc…) to bring more exposure to the brand. They are counting on all those types of people to do what they normally do (for instance take advantage) to augment their influence and bring the brand into the minds of people.

          There is a marketing specialist that requires a special psychology degree (aptly named consumer psychologist). They make a lot of money just to come up with these things. It’s a real thing and it’s been around for decades. It’s really quite brilliant because the more the reputation builds the more steadfast folks like you and Jason are likely to defend them on blogs (and tell friends to see if they agree), which snowballs their word of mouth. It just keeps getting bigger and keeps making them look like “good guys” who are being taken advantage of… triggering more response from folks like you guys. (And rightly so if it weren’t all by design, I personally don’t like to be a puppet, even though I am being a good puppet and defending our stance which is part of their equation) Take a step back and think about it. (You too Jason LOL I see you upvoted this!)

          • Techngro

            No, I’m not going to agree to disagree.

            “Your example is not an apple to apple comparison.”

            Actually, it is exactly apples to apples. You feel that the wording of Costco’s agreement with you allows you to use the service that you originally paid for, take the benefit of that service, and then demand a refund claiming that you were not satisfied. Then you do the same over and over again, each time claiming that you were not satisfied with the product. The people who return used merchandise also feel that the wording of the store’s return policy allows them to use the product that they originally paid for, take advantage of that product, and then demand a refund claiming that they were not satisfied. I don’t know in what world you live in, but that is pretty apples to apples to me.

            “A bit of common sense added to the verbiage of the 1 year return policy would be all that was needed to tidy it up.”

            Perhaps a bit of common sense, coupled with a dose of decency on the part of you and other consumers, would go a long way as well. Stealing from a company just because they have lots of money doesn’t make you brilliant. It just makes you a thief. If you are so keen on common sense, maybe you should consider exercising some yourself. The intent of the return policy or the money back guarantee isn’t to provide you with perpetual free goods and services. If you had said that you had done this ONE time, I don’t think it would look so slimy. But the fact that you do it OVER and OVER means that you are defrauding Costco. You can rationalize it any way you like, but you are still acting in a completely dishonest manner.

            “The company has vast resources at play that include but are not limited to spending millions on advertising to create the illusion that somehow their brand has more worth than another.”

            So if it’s just an illusion that their brand has more worth than another, why do you take the time to do all of this and shop there? Why not just shop at your local grocery store or supermarket? Or why doesn’t that person who buys and returns used merchandise at that major department store just shop at their local Conway? I’ll tell you why. It’s because the problem isn’t that you think that the product is worth less or not as good. The problem is that you appreciate the product so much, and it has so much worth to you, that you are willing to steal from a company to obtain that very product you could easily get (for a higher price in your case) at any other retailer.

            “They are willing to allow these activities to enhance that brand image (“wow their brand is so good they take back stuff a year later when it is used…” you can’t buy that kind of word of mouth exposure at any price.)”

            You’re wrong. The fact that a company, especially a department store, takes back used merchandise, DOES NOT enhance their brand image. Because most customers know that when a company does returns, except in extreme cases, that merchandise goes right back onto the floor. And knowing that you might get someones used clothing is not, I repeat, NOT a selling point. In addition, the type of people who do things like that are generally nasty people, and a store with nasty people is not a store that most people want to shop in. So no, it’s not ‘clever marketing’. It’s the exact opposite.

            And please stop shirking the responsibility for your actions. There are no ‘puppet masters’ making the nasty people return months used clothing. There are no ‘puppet masters’ controlling what you do either. There are no ‘puppet masters’ making you a dishonest person. That is a choice. So I think you’re the one who should take a step back and consider what your principles are, or if you have any at all. I’d hate to think that this is what you’ll be teaching your children one day.

          • Reviewboard

            Simple. One has intrinsic real world value because it cost money to manufacture and one is a virtual ethereal thing that is designed for people who have been trained by commercials and corporate America to believe that paying for the priv of buying is acceptable. Apple and Orange.

            Again you are jumping on the consumer and using strong language like “stealing” when it is a come on. The real reason they have that policy is because it gives a strong reason to buy to every consumer that goes into that store. They ONLY do that because a small percentage of people actually have time to return products (or even care enough). Sure there will be a very small % of people that game the system, but that is nominal. The big thing is the corp is taking advantage of the fact that they KNOW 85% of the people who have a problem with the product (say it was inferior, had a mfg defect, ripped easy) were not going to bother RETURNING it. They make a big deal of their return policy because it serves as a constant reminder to the customer (consciously and sub-consciously) that they have “nothing to worry about” even though they may have experienced a problem in the past and not returned it. It’s re-enforces in their mind well I guess since I’m here I’ll buy it I can bring it back later, last time I should have but I was busy, or tired, or whatever….

            The real thief is the corporation that knows that 37% of their product line has defects and only 15% of their customers will do anything about it so they sell it anyway and fire their quality control people and buy cheaper materials to lower their cost, increase profits and screw over their customers. In your example (doing this one time is not slimy) is odd. If you feel it was wrong to begin with… under your logic… killing someone one time would be ok. As long as you did it once. There is no gray area for bad. You are either bad or not.

            You are saying my intent… let’s talk about intent. When I slide my money back over that counter and say I want another membership I’m showing my intent. At the point of purchase I’m saying I don’t like paying for your membership. When they accept my money and give me another membership knowing my intent it is not theft on my part it was a re-negotiation of terms and I won because I was the customer. There is nothing unethical about it.

            When I said brand I was talking about Costco or SAMS club, not the brand of product. So it’s better to shop at SAMS rather than COSTCO or BJ’s Wholesale etc… (their brand building their store). The actual products are irrelevant.

            As to your comment about Returns… that just is not accurate. I’m surprised you don’t know this because you claimed you worked retail. Perhaps you weren’t exposed to it. Only a small portion of things go back on the floor. Most things go on an RMA skid and are shipped back to the Manufacturer where they either dump them cheap to liquidators or refurb them and sell them as such. Clothing might if it still has tags go back on the floor but if it doesn’t have tags it is against the law for it to go back on the floor. So if you worked at clothing store that did that, it illustrates my point… corp america breaking the rules to take advantage of the consumer.

            I’m not shirking my responsibility. I wrote about my actions so other people could engage in them. There are indeed puppet masters. Nothing I’ve talked about is dishonest. The examples you made about people bringing back used goods for the purpose of getting over is dishonest, I just pointed out that the corporation allowed it to happen because they are more so. I don’t return goods I’ve used ever personally. If something doesn’t work to spec I call the mfg’s product manager and ask them why. Generally it gets worked out. I would never return a product that was tangible that I used and found use of. For instance I don’t go to L.L. Beans and buy a coat, use it for a year and return it for a full refund so I can get their new version of that coat for free. I think that is wrong and irresponsible on my part. That said, the fact that they allow people to do it is also their fault. But more importantly they are doing it for the reasons I described (which is that free advertising).

            I still think we should agree to disagree. We are clearly both passionate about our opinions on the subject. I respect yours, but I don’t agree.

          • Techngro

            “One has intrinsic real world value because it cost money to manufacture and one is a virtual ethereal thing that is designed for people who have been trained by commercials and corporate America to believe that paying for the priv of buying is acceptable.”

            But no one is forcing you to go to Costco, a company that requires a membership fee to be able to shop there. If you don’t like the fact that Costco believes that “paying for the priv of buying is acceptable”, then simply don’t go to that business. Are there no stores in your area that don’t ‘swindle’ you by charging a membership fee for the ‘privilege’ of shopping there? Surely their are. Which tells me that, again, the issue isn’t that you feel they are ripping you off in some way, because if that were the case, there are probably dozens of other stores that you could shop at. The issue is that you feel that your money is best spent at Costco, but you simply don’t want to pay the service fee that they are asking for, all the while claiming that their product ‘isn’t worth any more’ than those at any other store. And that’s why you’re a fraud. Because if you put your money where your moth is, you would go and find a new store to shop at since you’re so dissatisfied with Costco’s policy of charging for the right to shop.

            “The real reason they have that policy is because it gives a strong reason to buy to every consumer that goes into that store. They ONLY do that because a small percentage of people actually have time to return products (or even care enough).”

            Again, that’s nonsense. A one or two month return policy would be just as attractive to the average consumer because, unlike the nasty people that I am addressing, most people might try something on a few days or a week later, figure out it doesn’t work for them, and then return it. It’s only the thieves who need a one year return policy so that they can take advantage of it to defraud the store. Getting the full benefit of the product for 11 1/2 months with the intent to not actually pay for it. Similarly, a two or three month money back policy would be just as attractive to your average Costco consumer because, after a couple of months, it would be clear whether they are actually shopping there and getting their money’s worth. The only people who would actually care about a one year guarantee are people like yourself who are looking to steal the service.

            “The big thing is the corp is taking advantage of the fact that they KNOW 85% of the people who have a problem with the product (say it was inferior, had a mfg defect, ripped easy) were not going to bother RETURNING it.”

            And your point is what, exactly? People are too tired and lazy to return merchandise they willingly bought, and somehow that is the company’s fault and therefore entitles you and others to steal from them? No on is forcing that consumer to hold on to the merchandise. If they are too tired or lazy, what does that have to do with the store?

            “The real thief is the corporation that knows that 37% of their product line has defects and only 15% of their customers will do anything about it so they sell it anyway and fire their quality control people and buy cheaper materials to lower their cost, increase profits and screw over their customers.”

            And here we go. At last you come clean. It’s the COMPANY that’s the thief, not you. The company is FORCING you to shop at their stores and buy their products that you claim are defective. The company is FORCING you to pay their membership fee, then use their services, buy their defective products, and then return the membership, and do it all over again. Is there a single thing that you take responsibility for, or do you blame everyone else for your actions?

            “In your example (doing this one time is not slimy) is odd. If you feel it was wrong to begin with… under your logic… killing someone one time would be ok.”

            I was simply illustrating a sincere dissatisfaction with the service vs an intentional fraud. If you had purchased the membership, used it a couple of times, and then decided that you really didn’t use the service enough and didn’t want it anymore and asked for a refund, I could understand that. A single time. But that’s not what you do. You use the service. You enjoy the products. Every year. And then you lie and say that you aren’t satisfied even though you know that you are. Every year. That is such a loser thing to do. Do you have a shred of pride or dignity? Because I don’t see how a perpetual liar can.

            “When they accept my money and give me another membership knowing my intent it is not theft on my part it was a re-negotiation of terms and I won because I was the customer. There is nothing unethical about it.”

            Which is exactly the kind of justification the people that return used clothing at department stores use. Apples to apples, remember? They don’t call it theft either. Just like you, they don’t feel that there’s anything wrong with it because the store accepts their return and hands them their money back. But yet, we all know that those people are slime balls.

            “As to your comment about Returns… that just is not accurate. I’m surprised you don’t know this because you claimed you worked retail. Perhaps you weren’t exposed to it. Only a small portion of things go back on the floor. Most things go on an RMA skid and are shipped back to the Manufacturer where they either dump them cheap to liquidators or refurb them and sell them as such. Clothing might if it still has tags go back on the floor but if it doesn’t have tags it is against the law for it to go back on the floor.”

            Holy crap. If you only knew just how wrong you are. I worked at the largest department store in America, at the flagship store in NYC for years. You are DELUSIONAL if you believe half of what you wrote. I know of a law in NY that prohibits the resale of used undergarments. But I have never heard of a law that prohibits the resale of other returned merchandise. And of course we can’t sell merchandise without tags. But when we do have merchandise without tags, which often happens with returns, we just…wait for it…make tags for those items so that they could be sold again. In addition, clothes aren’t RMAd until the vendor decides to do so. In certain cases, where there is actual damage or stains on the returned merchandise, it will be damaged out by the associates, but most returns are back on the floor within hours. So I don’t know where you get the idea that reselling returned merchandise (other than intimates) is illegal. You’re welcome to post a link to a law.

            “I’m not shirking my responsibility.”

            Actually, that’s exactly what you’re doing. You lay the blame for your dishonesty at everyone else’s feet. YOU aren’t a thief for repeatedly defrauding Costco, it’s the COMPANY that’s the thief for daring to charge you to shop at their store. And of course that makes sense because they are FORCING you to shop there and you have no other choice. And then you claim that you’re actually doing Costco A FAVOR by repeatedly using their service without paying them for it because “free advertising”. You certainly live in your own special little world, don’t you?

            “The examples you made about people bringing back used goods for the purpose of getting over is dishonest…”

            The point of the analogy is to illustrate that, the SAME way that you are claiming that you’re not doing anything wrong because Costco’s return policy allows you to do it, is the SAME way that those losers claim that THEY’RE not doing anything wrong because the department store’s return policy allows them to do it. But rational people know that is BS. Whether it’s using a paid service and not paying for it, or using a coat and not paying for it, it’s still dishonest. You can parse it any way you like, but it’s still something that I’m sure you would never teach your child to do.

          • Reviewboard

            -Forcing me argument is useless. I don’t need to find another place, their return policy addresses my issue nicely and since their staff said it was ok, the re-negotiation took care of the rest. What you are doing by arguing about this is equivalent to this… “Someone goes up to someone else’s house and asks them if it was ok if they use their hose and water. They agree to pay for the water they use, but they want to the put the hose back where they got it when they are done. The person agrees to the use of the hose, takes the money for the water and tells them they can do it again.” Now you come along (a perfect stranger) and say HEY that’s not right you are taking advantage of them… Both the person and the home owner with the hose are looking at you like “Huh?”.

            The bottom line is if I re-negotiate the terms of SAMS or Costco’s service and they accept it, that is not unethical. It is business. If I write about the fact that I have done so, and successfully that is also not unethical, it is business. Since I’ve written about this 6 or 7 times over the last 15 years and they haven’t changed their policy, and they know about it… it is certainly clear to all but (except apparently the people that have a problem with it… you know those strangers we talked about in the last paragraph) that they are OK with it.

            It is the exact same thing as when you go buy a new car and negotiate a better interest rate, or price.

            -Your second point (my point is exactly what you said) is interesting. You are willing to let the company get away with something that is pretty unethical while blaming the cash poor customer (compared to the company anyway). Interesting. So tired to you means lazy? That to me shows a disconnect to reality. Most people work hard that’s how they get tired, if they do work hard, and have children, by the time they get home, feed the kids, interact with them in a meaningful way most stores are closed. Even if they were not, you are saying it is OK for companies to fire quality control people and use inferior materials knowing shit will fail… and then sell it like it is grade A merchandise. So you are saying it is OK for a company to represent a product is good when it has a 37% chance of being defective or just crappy… and because they spent a ton of money building an ‘honest’ looking image that customer buys it… you are saying… that as a consumer you have to factor in the extra time, cost and money it requires to return something like that when if the company had been honest in the first place… that customer might not (and probably wouldn’t) buy it… hmmm… sounds like you have been brain washed. I bet you are voting for Donald Trump! Good luck on that!

            -your third point is irrelevant because re-negotiating the terms of a service and having both parties accept those terms is not and never has been fraud. This is your brain washing talking.

            -fourth the law is quite clear on the matter. Once the tags have been removed and the clothing worn its status changes from new to used. Re-tagging the garment and putting it up on the rack is fraud because you aren’t selling it as used, you are selling it as new. It is against the law in all 50 states and Territories to sell used product as new. What is amusing is that you think Walmart plays by the rules or are even surprised by the fact I suggest it!

            -Fifth LOL For me… any company that wants to do pay for play (just for walking in the door) is a little crooked. That’s my opinion. I’m OK with that if they are willing to re-negotiate the deal for me. So are a lot of the people that read this article and learn how. Again you use harsh words like dishonesty and theft and fraud when none of that has occurred. Just for the record when I buy something at the store that is of significant value, even walmart, I will call the dept manager over and offer him/her a reduced rate for the merchandise. I don’t like to pay asking price on things that are more than $750. About 85% of the time I’m given the reduced rate. I bet you think that is fraud too! Reflect… inwardly please… Remember both Costco and I are wondering what you are thinking.

            -Six The point of the analogy (thank goodness, there is a point!) Ah you fell flat again… Rational people don’t feel that negotiating a favorable rate, a reduced rate, or a free service is dishonest. Rational people don’t come to someone’s website and call them a thief because they do. Rational people don’t spend so much time arguing an absurd ideal that somehow negotiating a better deal is wrong…and theft…and fraud.

            Of course this is where we have something in common with one another. Rational people don’t respond to folks like I do the way I do. 🙂 So I’m not rational either. This is the last response I’m going to give on the matter though, it is going down hill. Feel free to have the last word. 1luv

          • Techngro

            I think that both sides of the argument have been laid out adequately and now I will leave it to whoever reads this discussion to decide for themselves what kind of person they want to be.

          • #popspopcorn #eatspopcorn #enoysfireworks

          • hahaha #funnyguy

  • Popeye Bluto

    I would be unsatisfied because they charge for a membership that I only use once a year. So get your product, and get your refund the next day. Nothing fraudulent about that!

  • Will

    LOL! Well, I just came back from Costco, with refund in hand! I’m not a novice to this, having seen some version of this article some years back, but got lazy last year and didn’t cancel. Now that I’m back from the store and searched and came across an update on the article my experience makes more sense to me now!

    Indeed, they were not HAPPY at ALL with refunding my money (I don’t recall this hassle 2 years ago). The front lady tells me “I’ve done this before and needs the manager for guidance”. We go back and forth over exactly why I’m not satisfied and eventually they give in after the front lady types what appears to be several paragraphs regarding my cancellation.

    They didn’t seem to mind that they got my full membership for 1 full year before my cancelling in the next though…lol!

    Lots of things change in 2 years, including their credit card change (which I never had anyway), so I had all kinds of stuff to say after being pressed. I actually laughed when I got back to my car about the experience!

    Still, I have to admit, I kinda don’t want to engage with the same manager when I come back in a week or 2, so I might go to another store (not too far out my way) to sign back up and return to my normal store after that. Or just go to the same store on a different shift, but I think the “notes” are gonna force another engagement regardless. I think a different store would alleviate that.

    Another thing I’m thinking about, is letting my partner be primary this time around, so we can use the “new membership” coupons. That way, when we cancel after the year, I can come back as a new member!

  • JJ

    So, you’re a thief, you must be so proud!

  • Nathan Sharfi

    I dont usually comment, but I had to. Definition of the word free (one of them) – “without cost or payment.” You are not getting anything for free, you are taking something that you used and asking for money back without remorse. I guess you could even say, I want my money back because I cannot afford it, or just tell them the truth and say, I bought this because I wanted to refund it later and your policy says you will happily refund. At least that would be a little more honest.

    Anyways, what you are paying with in exchange lieing (you did know it expired when you bought it, fyi) is your dignity and own self-respect (if you have any) and is a lie and unapologetically wrong.

    I would also say, on another level, it is one thing to do it, it is another thing to be proud of it and post it like this for the word to see with your name on it.

    I do things for free all the time, but not in this way. This is not okay.

    There is another type of “free” that the same thing that you are doing, it is called the “5 finger discount.” Just take it and dont pay for it. That is free too.

    Anyways, again, there is a cost. You are just blind to it.

Free Content
Related Items

More in Free Content

FREE 1 Year SAMS Club membership for 2016 Sams Club Membership

Philip FerreiraOctober 31, 2016
Read More

2016 Best Wireless Companies

Reviewboard MagazineJanuary 26, 2016
Read More

The Revenant 2015 – Starring Leonardo DiCaprio

Reviewboard MagazineJanuary 2, 2016
Read More

Concussion 2015–Movie Review

Reviewboard MagazineDecember 30, 2015
Read More

Plated.com – Food Service Review

Reviewboard MagazineDecember 28, 2015
Read More

Non-Subscriber version of our 2015 Holiday Buyer’s Guide

Reviewboard MagazineDecember 27, 2015
Read More

Is BP Paying Julian Assange from Wikileaks not to publish Oil Spill Secrets?? You decide.

The Review CrewJuly 20, 2010
Read More
Connect To Facebook