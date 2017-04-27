Chicago Pet Crematorium Review

This is definitely not the kind of review we like to do. Not because the experience with the staff is bad, but because it usually involves a loss in the family. After all, if you are like us, then your pets are your family.

My wife was visiting for the weekend with her dad who is a widower. His cat Pearl had passed during the night and she called me up crying to let me know the news. My wife’s father is on a fixed income and even a few hundred dollars is a line item for him so I asked her if we should take care of it for him and she sounded relieved.

As always the first thing I did was look on google for places in his area. He lives in Chicago so I figured there would be a bunch but I was wrong. There are a bunch of “ChicagoLAND” places, but only one or two in the City of Chicago proper. I didn’t want to have to have them drive to the suburbs to have this taken care of. It is stressful enough to lose an animal you had for 20 years, the last thing you really want to do is make them drive an hour each way and deal with things like paying money, picking out urns, etc… If you have arranged for a relative to be cremated or buried you now what I’m talking about. It’s grueling.

One place stuck out like a sore thumb and that was a place called Chicago Pet Crematorium. Their website wasn’t filled with a ton of up-selling. They weren’t hawking all kinds of services, urns, medallions and other small priced items that added up to $1,000. In fact their website was really almost an upgraded version of a place holder site. It has 3 services ALL of which included transportation. I’m not going to list pricing because if I don’t come back to this article and update it every 6 months it could be different and I don’t want to do that to you. That said I will list the services. (All cremation services are for INDIVIDUAL cremations, so you get your pets ashes back they aren’t mixed with any other pets)

Humane Disposal – sounds terrible, but some people just don’t want their animal when it passes, or they can’t afford a ton of options and upgrades. Either way they will come to your house, take your pet, and dispose of it legally. Legally is a big deal, it is a crime to dispose of your pet in an unlawful manner (like wrapping it up and putting it in the trash). You would be surprised at how many people do that. If you live in Chicago the Chicago Pet Crematorium also provides a number to a free disposal service that is run out of the Chicago city sanitation department. Standard Cremation – this is great service, and it is the one I picked for my father in law. They come to your house (in this case his house) and pick up your pet. They leave, cremate your pet, and return it within a day or two in a nice metal tin with paw prints on it. It is nothing flashy, but it does the job nicely. White Glove VIP Cremation – This is the royal treatment. They come to your home or vets office and pick up your animal anywhere in the city of Chicago and immediate surrounding areas (mostly cook county). They send you an email with a pet urn catalog so you can pick an urn. The urns range from carved wooden urns to solid brass. They take paw prints of your pet, frame them with a photo that you supply, they take some of pet’s hair follicles (in case you want to clone your pet in the future if that ever becomes a thing, Viable DNA has a half life of like 400 years), a keychain urn, and they return your pet in a day or two.

All of the Chicago Pet Crematorium’s services include pick up and drop off (with the exception of the humane disposal as you don’t get your pet back). I asked them if they could mail it before I found out they drop it off, and they told me they don’t trust something as important as a pet’s ashes to any courier service. They picked up the pet, and they drop it off, it was included in the price. That really meant something to me. The idea of losing something that you can’t replace like that is terrible. They seemed to have all the bases covered.

I did look around for a less expensive alternative (as I indicated earlier in the article) and I found a couple. As I said none of the cheaper services included transportation even ONE way. The Familys Pet Cremation place charged under $100 for their cheapest cremation, but they cremated pets along with other pets. They had a more expensive version where they charge you by the pound like a butcher shop and STILL cremated your pet with a bunch of others but sectioned them off with bricks. Fire lives on Air… Intense fires like wildfires create a conflagration which attains such intensity that it creates and sustains its own windsystem. A cremation oven burns at 1400-1800 degrees. This creates a wind and ashes are pushed around. You will never get 100% of your pets ashes in a mass cre mation no matter what marketing hype tells you. Then the Family Pet Cremation place has individual cremations and again they charge by the pound. By the time you are done it isn’t cheaper at all. Especially if you factor in gas to drop your pet off, your time traveling, or the possibility of losing your pet in the return mail.

I’m glad I decided to go with the Chicago Pet Crematorium, it was worth it. I am forever grateful to them for doing my father-in-law’s cat cremation. I give them 5 out of 5 stars and a 2017 Reviewboard Magazine Best In Class Award. They are definitely and without a doubt the best Pet Crematorium in the Chicagoland area.