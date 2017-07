Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a new law on July 3rd 2017 that will allow his government the ability to cut through red tape and shut down/prosecute pirate sites that have been able to skirt the law by making small changes to domain names, content, or the way they provide content to prevent legal issues….



