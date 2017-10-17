The Devinci Spartan Carbon X01 Eagle is a terror. Trails literally quake in fear as the Devinci is wielded like a sword against the path… shredding it into nothing. The Devinci is the beast of yore, the legend that is whispered about in the shadows. With 170mm of front-wheel travel and 165mm of rear-wheel travel is unstoppable. Plow through almost anything, it is a tank beast.

The Spartan is responsive, if it were a sword it could be compared to Adrian Paul’s sword in the Highlander. A stout Japanese master piece folded tens of thousands of times to create something unstoppable, whether that is carving turns or sliding through them. It is just as stable and maneuverable on steeps as it is at speed. Become one with the sword and anything is possible.

The shocks are amazing, and take the energy sapping stutter out of the trail without bogging down while plowing through chunky sections. On the feature side it has:

Boost front and rear spacing

170mm dropper post compatibility on medium-XL

internal cable routing

flip chips for adjustable head angle by 1/2 a degree

metric shock sizing

Di2 compatibility

RockShox trunnion-mounted Super Deluxe shocks

new vertical shock orientation

room for a beverage in the middle… 😉

The Devinci Spartan Carbon X01 Eagle is one hell of a bike. While not cheap (coming in at around $8k USD) it is definitely worth it for the serious shredder or enduro nut. We give the Spartan Carbon X01 Eagle 5 out of 5 stars.