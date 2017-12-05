As we get closer to the gift giving Holidays we will be offering different gift list suggestions for the many different people in your life. This list is for the nerds in your life. We will be adding to this list and the others as the days progress. Nerds are important, that is why they are first 🙂

Robo Buddy Wireless Remote Control Camera Vehicle from Polaroid

This little gadget (approximately the size of a small couch pillow) is pretty cool. You sync it up with your iOS / Android device (phone/tablet/whatever) via the free APP. You can then control it anywhere in the world as long as you have an internet connection. It has a little charging base that you can park it on. You leave it at your house, work, or wherever you want. Login to it with your phone/tablet and you can drive it around no matter where you are and see, hear and talk just like you were actually there. The camera shows 720p resolution images, it has built in Infrared night vision and comes with everything you need to check on your pets, your plants, or your belongings. There is a bit of confusion as some are branded swift stream, it seems to stem by a recent acquisition of RoboBuddy and new old stock. You can find them on Amazon (We are not an affiliate, link provided for your convenience) and other places.

ONEWHEEL+ and ULTRACHARGER

The ONEWHEEL+ is a next generation skateboard/snowboard experience. It has self-leveling and a myriad of other electronics to stabilize your ride and make it responsive to your directional queues. There are a lot of electric skateboards and this is literally the only one I’ve ever seen that I feel could stand up to just about any type of abuse. It’s a serious toy coming in at $1500, goes about 20 miles per h our and has a 7 mile range. Use it to go just about anywhere in anything. Not sure how it is in wet environments but we’ll let you know when we post the full review! You can find them on the one wheel website.

Polaroid PL3000 Drone

Polaroid has recently started doing the drone thing and their versions are pretty neat. They are not for the drone pro’s in your family, but if you have someone in mind that has always wanted a drone but never flown one… this is definitely a great place to start. It comes with a built in HD720p wifi camera, does quite a bit, has as decent 10 minute flight time (more batteries for more flight time, this scales to any drone you buy). You can buy these drones at places like Walmart and Home Depot for about $125-$135 right now. So they are a priced to move, and not something you have to worry about if it gets completely destroyed by poor piloting 🙂 *Note you may have to order them on the store’s website and have them shipped to the store (usually a free option).

Belkin WEMO Mini WiFi Smart Plug

There is nothing (and I mean NOTHING) that doesn’t get a nerd’s blood rushing than home automation. A great way to break the ice and get into it is through these little Belkin WEMO WiFi Smart Plugs. They are cheap (around $35) and can be purchased right at your local Best Buy (or online). They let you control and schedule whatever you plug into them. Another cool thing about the WEMO mini WiFi smart plugs is that they are compatible with Amazon’s Alexa Show (another great item on our Gift List for Nerds). So you can do things like say “Alexa, turn on the living room lights” and that’s what will happen 🙂 Just run into your local Best Buy to find the WEMO WiFi Smart Plugs or pick a few up on Amazon/Walmart’s website.

Amazon Alexa Show

By now you have heard about the Amazon Alexa product (Or Amazon Echo). It’s a great bluetooth speaker that also hooks up to your wifi and brings Amazon’s famous Alexa (think Siri only better) to your home. You can ask Alexa to add things to your shopping list, order things from amazon, reorder things from amazon, settle an argument over how old Brad Pitt is and run your compatible home automation stuff (*like the Belkin WEMO we just suggested). The Amazon Show does all that, plus it has a beautiful screen to boot. This brings functionality like video conferencing, asking alexa to show you the baby’s room camera, or the front door camera. It lets you do things like ask alexa to show you a brownie recipe from allrecipes.com and a number of other things. It just brings more to the table. A lot of people have more than one Amazon Echo or Dot… I think buying an Amazon Show and using it in the kitchen as kind of a ‘main’ Alexa is a great idea. Obviously the best place to get the Amazon Alexa Show is on Amazon’s website where you will get free 2 day delivery if you are a prime member.

Classic Nintendo Homebrew Version

So this has nothing to do with Nintendo and their Classic Nintendo product. We would recommend them, but what we hate more than life itself is companies that do product launches with intentionally limited inventory to create a false demand. It’s a waste of everyone’s time and allows price gouging that we do not thing is cute. Classic Nintendo’s were originally released for $69 a few years ago. Now they are being sold for $350 and more by unscrupulous 3rd parties who bought them all up. Worse, Nintendo has jacked up the price as well to try and make it a cool thing and you know what… it’s not that cool and any nerd worth his spit knows this too. Enter the Raspberry PI 3. This little cutie has been out for a few years now. It is a full blow computer that you can buy for about $45. Purchase a $5 microSD memory card and hand it to your nerd with the instructions to google a little thing called “RETROPIE”. It takes about 30 minutes to build, download and configure retropie and there are plenty of places on the internet to download all 1100 of the classic nintendo games for free. These games are 30 years old, not sure how the public domain laws work in the United States but there are a myriad of companies selling these things pre-configured so doing the work yourself can’t be any different. You can buy a nintendo classic USB controller on Amazon for $9 to go with it, and if you want to be really cute you can grab a nintendo classic case for the raspberry PI 3 and make it look like a small nintendo. Total cost is about $80 with controller, case and raspberry pi 3 (including shipping) and you have 1100 games rather than just a few.

AT&T Samsung Galaxy Note 8

Awesome cell phones aren’t just for nerds anymore, but the Note 8 is definitely something that will get any Nerd’s geek pimples raised. It has a better processor than the iPhone X, more ram, bigger processor (ok I sound like Al Pacino talking about Cadillac’s in Donnie Brasco). Seriously it is one of the few phones available right now that has a microSD card slot for expandible memory, and the technology is seriously ahead of the curve. They can be pricey, but you know… it’s still about 20% less than an iPhone X and about 50% better on specs. That’s a deal in any language. With AT&T’s unlimited data plan it’s a nice solution for a nerd gift. (Oh and you can accidentally drop it in the toilet without it being wrecked as long as you don’t flush it down the drain!)

Comes with: Micro USB to USB-C converter, Owner’s manual, Quick-charge charging block, S Pen, Samsung Galaxy Note8 64GB, SmartSwitch transfer adapter, USB-C data cable and Wired stereo earbuds.

Qualcomm Snapdragon Processor

The 2.35 GHz (Quad) + 1.9GHz (Quad) processor and 6GB of RAM deliver outstanding overall performance for opening and running applications, flipping through menus, running home screens and more.

HTC VIVE VR Headset & Audio Strap Kit

Any nerd would love to have a VR kit, but the Rise of the Tomb Raider’s VR content just hit the HTC Vive and what nerd worth his bifocals wouldn’t want to play Laura Croft kicking ass and taking names? Rise of the Tomb Raider (or ROTR as we nerds call it) is one hell of a game and to experience it in “REAL LIFE” or as “Real Life” as you are ever going to be able to experience is one hell of a gift. Fully immersive, PTSD causing (just kidding! Not really… yah… Just kidding!! (no I’m not) of course I am!!) awesomeness is what the HTC VIVE is all about. Before you buy this for them make sure you ask them low key if they have a 1080 Geforce card in their computer. It’s one of those things that needs to be there or they can’t use the Vive. It’s also roughly the same price as the Vive so getting them a Vive without them having a card is cruel and unusual (at the very least it makes them spend quite a bit to use your gift). You can get a Vive just about anywhere electronics are seriously sold (So Best Buy, Fry’s, Walmart’s website).