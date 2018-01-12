The LG Signature Wallpaper OLED TV that you see in the (LG Supplied) video above is pretty nifty. Keep in mind it is not quite as minimal as they make it look in the video. There is a white cable that comes from the television and hooks up to the supplied sound bar/power console (they call it an AIO Box). It looks weird which is why they decided to not include it in their commercial video.

Weirdness aside it is a small price tag to pay for a television that is literally as thick as say… a piece of cardboard. The installation is fairly easy, but if you aren’t handy with tools you will want to have it professionally installed because it is a wall mount unit (hence the name wallpaper). The mounting procedure is pretty straight forward and great idea. They have a thin metal plate that you attach to your wall. Then you put the television screen against the metal bracket and slide the LG Wallpaper OLED TV down onto the fastener rivets / magnetic strip mounts.

As of the publish date of this article the price tag for the 65″ OLED LG Wallpaper TV is around $8k USD. Early adopters are always hit with the large price tag. In a few years as this technology becomes easier to manufacturer and demand increases you will see these sets for a couple thousand. If you are an early adopter and money is no object, you might want to hold off though as LG was kind enough to show us the next new kid on the block at CES 2018 this year (Which is a television that rolls up into a box, and has an image that is just as good as this Signature Wallpaper model).

On the specification side it stacks up pretty well to other 4K HDR screens. The OLED allows you to have a serious color, clarity and contrast effect that simply can’t be found in non-OLED screens. The LG Signature Wallpaper TV weighs about 17 pounds.

For the Sound quality… They claim it has DOLBY ATMOS (and I’m sure they licensed the technology from DOLBY so they could say that), but… considering the ATMOS specification was really designed as a way to get more directional sound (above, etc…) it is really a bad implementation and more of a buzz word novelty offering of the technology. I mean… sure it has speakers that supposedly up fire, but they don’t it is actually the television software virtualizing it, and since a sound bar does not have rears, sides, or a sub woofer that matters it is not a solid solution. This is why most budding audiophiles will ‘poo poo’ the DOLBY brand as it relates to consumer products… they tend to whore their name out for anyone waving a licensing dollar rather than insist on minimum requirements that are meaningful. Yep… I said that out loud.

What is worse, because LG embedded the power, HDMI ports, and anything else you need in their “AIO BOX” you are stuck with it. So you are left with an $8,000 dollar television that you might want to show case as your main viewing screen, but if you are like me you already have many times the cost of this television invested in your sound system… this sound bar “AIO BOX” is a lot like a trailer hitch on a Lamborghini. It’s a black eye and short sighted. I’m sorry but I wouldn’t spend 8K on a secondary television for the den when you can pick up a very decent 65″ 4k UHD (granted no HDR) from Amazon’s Fire TV line for under $700. If I am spending 8K on a television I want it to be in my main viewing area. For this price you can get a 4k Laser projector and have the same image on 16 foot screen and use your existing sound system that is leagues better than the one supplied. Is it a decent sounding bar? Yes, compared to other stock televisions that do not have a sound bar it is decent. But there are much better sound bars out there, and again if you have dreams of a home theater application you can kiss them goodbye.

The Video Quality is outstanding. Ugly white cable aside, the image is crisp and vibrant. That said there are motion issues with the TruMotion which comes enabled by default and gives everything a weird unnatural judder. The 4K/HDR performance is spot on for both 4K HDR10 and the Dolby Vision. A cool feature of the LG Signature Wallpaper OLED TV is that it can detect which one it is playing and will throw a pop up letting you know.

Recommendation: If you are looking to blow 8k on a den / kids room television this might be your answer. If you live in an apartment, or condominium and need a great looking image and a small sound profile that won’t disturb the neighbors it is definitely an option we could get behind. However, if you are looking for something to go in your main viewing area and have invested heavily in your sound system take a pass. It is really not the television for you. I’d give the LG Signature Series OLED 65″ Wallpaper Television a solid 3.5 star rating. The ugly cable, and lack of vision regarding audio has to cost them a point and a half.