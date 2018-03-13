The Cangshan N1 Series 22 Piece Block Set definitely fits in that category of kitchen items that you display on your counter. They are shiny and beautiful. They are a conversation piece. They are what you want on your counter should a burglar enter your home. Hmmm… wait… most every scene in a movie ends up bad for the person that grabs the knife. 😊

The Cangshan N1 Series 22 piece block comes with the following knives and tools:

1 Peeling Knife

1 Pair Knife

1 Tomato or Cheese Knife

1 Serrated Utility Knife

1 Fine Edge Utility Knife

1 Boning Knife

1 Vegetable Cleaver

1 Hollow Edge Santoku Knife

1 Bread Knife

1 Chef’s Knife

1 Hollow Edge Carving Knife

1 Diamond Coated Sharpening Steel

8 Steak Knives

1 Metal Forged Kitchen Shear

1 Solid Walnut Wood Block To Hold everything

As you can see from the design the unique looking handles make this set look ultra-modern. Cangshan actually have a patent on their cutting-edge wood block. The knives themselves are a full tang forged German steel. They have a Rockwell hardness rating of HRC 58 (+/- 2). This means the metal isn’t too soft so you won’t have to sharpen them every 10 minutes, but they aren’t too hard so you have to worry about the blades chipping.

Everything in a restaurant needs an NSF approval (a sanitation designation). The Cangshan N1 Series is NSF approved so you know these knives do not have porous micro holes in the material allowing bacteria to grow. Keeping you and your family healthy is important, and an NSF approval goes a long way to helping you achieve that goal.

The block with the knives is about 17 pounds. Not too heavy but has a quality heft that makes you value the knives more psychologically.

I’ve used the knives in my amateur kitchen for the last 6 months and I can tell you that they hold an edge, the weight feels good in your hand, and they make cutting, chopping, dicing and slicing a breeze not a chore. I look forward to using them and working with them in my kitchen.

I give the Cangshan N1 Series 22 Piece Knife Set a solid 5 out of 5 stars. They hold up well and make you look forward to using them.