How To Get a FREE 1 Year SAMS Club Membership for the rest of your life? (Updated for 2018)

If you are like me you like to save money. Club memberships can get a lot of great deals at especially at places like SAMS Clubs which are available in almost every state. The problem is you have to pay for the privilege by getting a SAMS Club Membership. After taking a good hard look at SAMS Cluber and their membership policy regarding I came up with away around it several years ago. It has worked to get me a Free 1 Year SAMS Club Membership ever since. (You can also check out the How to Get a Free Costco Membership article too) I have been using this method to get a Free Sams Club Membership from 2004-2018 (I just renewed June 3rd). If you think this is something SAMS Club won’t let you do to get a free membership you can feel free to click the play button above this paragraph. What you are hearing is me making a phone call to SAMS Club to inquire about their membership and if I can do this trick. I ask them right out if they would allow me to do this to get a free sams club membership and they said yes.

So the first thing you do when you go to SAMS Club is head over to the customer service counter to ask for a new membership application. After all you actually NEED a SAMS Club membership to get into the store.

Steps to take to get the FREE 1 Year SAMS Club Membership for the rest of your Life – Updated for 2018:

They will ask you for your ID and credentials, etc… just select which sams club membership you want, fill out the paperwork and pay for your SAMS Club membership.

Now go about your business and buy what you want for about 50 weeks (almost an entire year) from any of the gazillion SAMS Clubs around the country using your new SAMS Club membership.

The Secret to the FREE 1 Year SAMS Club Membership – Updated for 2018:

The SAMS Club membership agreement states that you can return your membership card for a full refund at any time for any reason.

Now I know what you are thinking… this is shady. I disagree. I even asked the SAMS club customer service representative in the recording above. You see the one problem that I have with the membership is that I have to pay to spend my money in their SAMS Club store. With this policy, SAMS Club addresses that issue. (Method #1)I can return my membership on week 50, get a full refund, and purchase another one. I’ve done this six times to get a FREE 1 Year SAMS Club Membership. A manager was called over the second time I did it and I explained that I was very satisfied with the product line, just not with the idea that I had to pay for the right to shop there, and noted that their SAMS Club return policy addressed this issue nicely. He agreed, gave the cashier the nod, and said good one. I got my Free 1 year Sams Club membership. If this method to get a free SAMS Club membership causes you to feel uncomfortable you can employ method #2. Method #2 is simply to return the membership at the SAMS club you are at for your full refund. Go home, and get your Free 1 year Sams Club membership online, or purchase another SAMS Club membership when you go to SAMS Club on your next visit.

If you doubt my methods for the Free 1 year Sams Club Membership you can see for yourself, read the first paragraph of the SAMS Club policy.

When a company gives a satisfaction guarantee they do it because they want you to be fully satisfied. If you can become satisfied by utilizing the membership, and the guarantee then they have fulfilled their mission, and so have you. It is ethical, you are the customer, and the money back guarantee is their offer that you will be satisfied.

2018 FREE 1 Year SAMS Club Membership:

So when you notice your SAMS Club membership expire date is approaching, don’t be afraid to go up to the SAMS Club customer service desk and get your refund/renewal. Now take the money you just saved and go get a FREE COSTCO membership the process is a little different and we show you how to get TWO memberships! We talked to SAMS Club PR and they told us the reason they have the return policy wide open is to make sure their customers are satisfied with the SAMS Club membership. They realize there is a certain portion of their membership base that does not like the idea of supporting the club through a paid for membership and this return policy is an effective way to remedy that issue and make those SAMS Club customers happy.

For those of you interested you can click the play button above the title in this article to hear a call I made on June 17th 2015 to ask the SAMS Club customer service people if it was ok to do this. The SAMS Club customer service associate said it was. I made the recording in response to all the comments below about it being shady, or a scam. I specifically asked the SAMS Club customer service lady if she felt it was either of those things. It’s a good listen.

