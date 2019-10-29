So the way Reviewboard works with Interns is a little different than the other companies I’ve worked with. When we are tasked to do things like setup accounts, or act on behalf of the organization when it comes to giving names, or paying for things a couple of things differ from the normal.

Names. Reviewboard likes to keep a consistent point of contact. So if we have an account that needs to be opened for a small service (like postage) and an intern is handling the day to day we are asked to make up a name that every intern that handles it in the future can use to prevent confusion or changing account information. Payment. We are given virtual credit card numbers for each ask. Those cards work only for the provider we are using and only for the amount (one time, monthly, per charge) that is necessary.

This is pretty smart because interns work for a company from 3 weeks to several years depending on the situation right? So rather than worry about turnover issues they plan around it. The payment side is also brilliant. They can track costs, and be secure simultaneously which allows them to give interns things to manage that they normally would not be able to.

Enter VIPParcel.com. We set up an account to send mail off (we occasionally have pay to return things back to companies after they are reviewed). Most of the time companies are good enough to put a return label in the package should we agree to send it back. You would think there would already be a system in place for this, but interns aren’t allowed to use the fedex or ups accounts because they can’t be controlled (financially) like this system is.

One of our interns was assigned the task of finding a provider that is capable of handling this type of transaction. VIPParcel.com was selected because they claimed to be a quick and easy setup, provide a good discount and allow you to print postage online.

Once you make your account you are instructed to wait up to 4 hours and if the account isn’t provisioned to call. He waited 4 hours but it was the weekend, so things got put off until Monday. Monday he checked the account and found that it had still not been provisioned. Tuesday he called to talk to the powers that be at VIPParcel.com and a guy answered the phone the way you would if your personal cell had been ringing. He was abrupt, couldn’t understand why the account hadn’t been provisioned and promised to call him back shortly.

Hours went by. The next day went by. No call. The Intern tried to login to the account which then said “Your account has been suspended”. As part of the verification process the system asks you to verify your card number. They charged $4.27 in two separate transactions (total). They took the money, the card was verified, but the account was never provisioned. Now they suspended the account.

When the intern called them today he was told the account didn’t pass the fraud verification rules? WHAT? Last time I checked if you prepay for postage… anyone without ID (even a 5 year old) can send a package. What fraud EXACTLY are they talking about? The only potential fraud in this equation is the fact that $4.27 was charged to a card and has yet to be returned. (They did claim it was refunded but the virtual card provider shows it settling out… not refunded. They posted the charge rather than putting an amount on hold like anyone else who is verifying whether a card is good, and if the information provided is valid.

Given their complete unprofessional behavior, lack of proper communication, and weirdo big brother routine we strongly urge you to find a more reliable, and less intrusive service provider for your online postage needs.