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The Family Table

Family Favorite Slow-Cooked Roast Chicken Sunday Dinner

A complete Sunday dinner featuring slow-cooked roast chicken, creamy mashed potatoes, savory gravy, and tender green beans.

October 6, 2026 at 1:30 AM CDT

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High-quality photograph by Liat Portal showing a home-cooked meal of roasted chicken with crisp golden skin served alongside green peas sautéed with onion and a fresh lettuce salad with tomato. This image documents every
Image: HaJunkiyada · Wikimedia Commons · CC BY-SA 4.0

The Art of Slow-Cooking for Tender Meat

Achieving truly tender meat, especially from tougher cuts like chuck roast, relies heavily on the technique of slow cooking over a long period of time at a low temperature. This process allows the connective tissues within the muscle fibers to break down into gelatin, resulting in incredibly succulent and melt-in-your-mouth results.

Patience is a crucial element when preparing a pot roast; rushing the process will inevitably lead to chewy meat. Embracing the slow cooking method ensures that the flavors have time to meld and the meat has sufficient time to tenderize completely, making this dish a rewarding experience for the whole family.

The choice of cut significantly impacts the final outcome of a pot roast. Cuts with more connective tissue, such as chuck roast or brisket, are ideal because their fat content helps keep the meat moist while it slowly breaks down, contributing to a rich and flavorful sauce when cooked correctly.

Incorporating vegetables like carrots and potatoes into the braising liquid can enhance the overall flavor profile of the meal. When cooked together in the slow process, they absorb the rich juices, adding complementary sweetness and texture to the final dish, making it a complete and satisfying Sunday dinner.

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Family Favorite Slow-Cooked Roast Chicken Sunday Dinner

Serves
4
Prep
20 min
Cook
240 min
Total
275 min
Difficulty
easy

Equipment

  • Oven or Slow Cooker
  • Large roasting pan or Dutch oven
  • Pot for boiling potatoes
  • Saucepan

Ingredients

  • 1 whole Chicken (bone-in, skin-on) Prepare for slow cooking or roasting.
  • 4 medium Potatoes Peel and cut into 1-inch pieces for roasting.
  • 1 pound Green Beans Trim ends and prepare for steaming/sautéing.
  • 2 cups Beef Broth or Stock For gravy and braising liquid.
  • 2 tablespoons Olive Oil For coating and searing.
  • 3 cloves Garlic Minced.
  • 2 teaspoons Salt To taste.
  • 1 teaspoon Black Pepper To taste.

Method

  1. Prepare the Chicken and Vegetables

    Place the chicken in a roasting pan or slow cooker. Season with salt, pepper, and minced garlic. Add the potatoes and green beans to the pan.

    Look for: Meat is fork-tender

    If it goes wrong: Ensure all ingredients are evenly distributed before cooking begins.

  2. Slow Cook or Roast the Chicken

    Cook the chicken in the oven or slow cooker until the meat is fork-tender. For oven cooking, aim for a low temperature for several hours.

    Look for: Chicken is cooked through and tender

    If it goes wrong: Check the internal temperature to confirm tenderness.

  3. Prepare Mashed Potatoes

    Boil the potatoes until very tender. Drain and mash them with butter or cream, seasoning to taste.

    Look for: Potatoes are tender

    If it goes wrong: Keep mashed potatoes warm.

  4. Make Savory Gravy

    Use the drippings from the roast to create a pan sauce. Add beef broth and simmer until thickened.

    Look for: Sauce is thickened

    If it goes wrong: Serve gravy immediately over the chicken and vegetables.

Storage and reheating

Leftovers can be refrigerated for up to four days.

Reheat chicken gently in a covered pan or oven at 350°F.