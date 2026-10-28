The Family Table
Classic Juicy Meatloaf with Tangy Glaze and Creamy Mashed Potatoes
A comforting, juicy meatloaf served with creamy mashed potatoes and glazed carrots.
October 27, 2026 at 11:18 PM CDTJump to recipe
The Comfort of Classic Meatloaf
Meatloaf has long been a staple in American kitchens, embodying the spirit of hearty, home-cooked comfort food that brings families together. This dish is celebrated for being satisfying, affordable, and incredibly versatile, making it a reliable choice for weeknight dinners or special gatherings alike.
The secret to a truly excellent meatloaf lies in achieving a moist and tender texture, which is often dependent on the ratio of ground meat used and the inclusion of binding agents like eggs and breadcrumbs. Proper technique ensures that the loaf holds its shape while remaining juicy throughout the cooking process.
Many traditional recipes emphasize using fatty ground beef to ensure the meat retains moisture and flavor, while aromatics like onions are crucial for adding depth to the overall taste profile of the dish. Grating onions, rather than dicing them, is a technique often cited for creating a softer texture within the meatloaf.
Pairing this classic main course with complementary sides, such as creamy mashed potatoes and glazed carrots, creates a complete and balanced meal that honors the tradition of simple, yet deeply flavorful, family dining experiences.
Jumped to the recipe
Classic Juicy Meatloaf with Tangy Glaze and Creamy Mashed Potatoes
- Serves
- 8
- Prep
- 10 min
- Cook
- 50 min
- Total
- 100 min
- Difficulty
- easy
Equipment
- Large Bowl
- Oven
- Baking Sheet
- Skillet (for carrots)
- Pot (for potatoes)
Ingredients
- 2 lbs pounds Lean Ground Beef (80% or 85% lean) Use as is
- 2 large Eggs Lightly beaten
- ¾ cup cup Breadcrumbs (Panko recommended) As is
- ⅓ cup cup Milk (or broth/water) As is
- 1 medium Onion Finely chopped or grated
- 1 tsp teaspoon Garlic Powder As is
- 1 tsp teaspoon Onion Powder As is
- ½ tsp teaspoon Salt To taste
- ¼ tsp teaspoon Black Pepper To taste
- 1 tsp teaspoon Tomato Paste As is
- ¾ cup cup Ketchup As is
- 2 tbsp tablespoons White Vinegar (or Apple Cider Vinegar) As is
- 1 tbsp tablespoon Brown Sugar Lightly packed
- 2 tbsp tablespoons Dijon Mustard As is
- ¼ tsp teaspoon Ground Nutmeg As is
- As needed amount Carrots Chopped into 2-3" pieces
- As needed amount Potatoes For mashing
Method
Step 1: Preheat and Prep
Preheat the oven to 350°F and line a baking sheet with aluminum foil. Prepare your side dishes.
Look for: Internal temperature reaches 160°F
If it goes wrong: N/A
Step 2: Mix Meatloaf Mixture
In a large bowl, combine the ground beef, chopped onion, eggs, breadcrumbs, milk, garlic powder, onion powder, salt, pepper, and tomato paste. Mix gently until just combined so the meatloaf stays tender.
Look for: Mixture is just combined; do not overmix.
If it goes wrong: N/A
Step 3: Shape and Initial Bake
Form the mixture into a loaf shape, either by hand or by packing it into a greased loaf pan. Bake uncovered for 40 minutes.
Look for: Meatloaf is fully cooked inside at 160°F.
If it goes wrong: N/A
Step 4: Apply Glaze and Finish Baking
While baking, mix the ketchup, vinegar, brown sugar, Dijon mustard, and nutmeg for the glaze. Remove meatloaf from the oven, spread the glaze over the top and sides, and return to the oven for an additional 10-20 minutes until fully cooked through.
Look for: Internal temperature reaches 160°F.
If it goes wrong: Allow to rest for 10 minutes before slicing.
Step 5: Glaze Carrots
While the meatloaf finishes, sauté the carrots in a skillet until they are glazed and tender.
Look for: Carrots are tender and slightly caramelized.
If it goes wrong: N/A
Step 6: Prepare Mashed Potatoes
Prepare the mashed potatoes according to your preferred method.
Look for: Potatoes are creamy and fluffy.
If it goes wrong: N/A
Storage and reheating
Refrigerate: Store in an airtight container for 3-4 days. Freeze cooked: Wrap tightly and freeze up to 3 months for best quality.
Oven: Bake covered at 350°F for 20-25 minutes or microwave slices until warm.