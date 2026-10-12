ReviewboardReviews that matter

The Family Table

Family Favorite: Baked Salmon with Herbed Rice and Roasted Vegetables

A complete, balanced family dinner featuring baked salmon, herbed rice, and roasted vegetables.

October 11, 2026 at 7:45 PM CDT

Jump to recipe
Description on menu: "Baked in clay ovan (tandoori), marinated with traditional spicy harissa sauce, served w/ bulgur pilaf, Lavash bread, red cabbage and mixed salad"
Image: Andy Li · Wikimedia Commons · CC0

Baked Salmon Family Dinner with Herbed Rice and Roasted Vegetables

This meal plan focuses on creating a balanced and flavorful dinner that brings the family together, combining perfectly baked salmon with aromatic herbed rice and tender roasted vegetables. The goal is to develop a cohesive and satisfying experience for everyone at the table.

The preparation involves several components, requiring careful timing to ensure the salmon is cooked through while the rice and vegetables achieve optimal tenderness and flavor development. Attention to detail in roasting and cooking methods is essential for achieving the desired texture and taste.

Incorporating fresh herbs into both the salmon and the vegetables enhances the natural flavors of the ingredients, elevating this simple meal into something truly special. This approach emphasizes fresh, wholesome food preparation for a memorable family dinner.

The overall process is designed to be manageable yet rewarding, allowing for enjoyable cooking time while ensuring all components are ready simultaneously. Following structured steps helps ensure consistency and a smooth dining experience for the entire family.

Jumped to the recipe

Family Favorite: Baked Salmon with Herbed Rice and Roasted Vegetables

Serves
4
Prep
20 min
Cook
40 min
Total
75 min
Difficulty
easy

Equipment

  • Oven
  • Baking sheet
  • Pot
  • Cutting board

Ingredients

  • 2 fillets Salmon fillets Pat dry and season with salt, pepper, and herbs.
  • 1 cup Rice Cook according to package directions.
  • 2 cups Seasonal vegetables (e.g., carrots, broccoli) Chop into uniform, bite-sized pieces.
  • 2 tablespoons Olive oil For roasting vegetables and salmon.
  • 1 teaspoon Dried herbs (Rosemary, Thyme) Mix for seasoning salmon and vegetables.

Method

  1. Prepare Oven and Vegetables

    Preheat the oven to 400°F. Toss the chopped vegetables with olive oil, salt, pepper, and herbs. Spread them on a baking sheet.

    Look for: Salmon skin is crisp and flakes easily; internal temperature reaches 145°F.

    If it goes wrong: Ensure vegetables are evenly coated.

  2. Roast Vegetables

    Place the seasoned vegetables in the oven and roast for approximately 30 minutes, stirring halfway through.

    Look for: Vegetables are tender and slightly browned.

    If it goes wrong: Check vegetables for tenderness.

  3. Bake Salmon

    While vegetables roast, place the salmon fillets on the same baking sheet or a separate tray. Drizzle with remaining olive oil and season lightly before baking for 15 minutes.

    Look for: Salmon is opaque and flakes easily; internal temperature reaches 145°F.

    If it goes wrong: Ensure salmon is cooked through.

  4. Cook Rice

    Prepare the rice according to package directions. This can be done while the salmon finishes baking.

    Look for: Rice is fluffy and tender.

    If it goes wrong: Fluff the cooked rice with a fork before serving.

Storage and reheating

Leftovers can be stored in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 3 days.

Oven: Reheat leftovers in the oven at 400°F for 15 minutes until heated through.