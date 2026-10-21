The Family Table
Classic Chicken Pot Pie Supper with Seasonal Green Salad
A comforting and complete supper featuring chicken pot pie served alongside a seasonal green salad.
October 21, 2026 at 8:54 AM CDTJump to recipe
The Culinary Comfort of Chicken Pot Pie
Chicken pot pie is a classic comfort food that brings warmth and familiarity to any gathering. This dish combines tender chicken with a creamy sauce, often topped with a flaky pastry crust, creating a rich and satisfying meal for everyone at the table.
The preparation of a good chicken pot pie involves layering flavors, ensuring the chicken is moist and the sauce is savory and well-balanced. Achieving the right texture in both the filling and the topping is key to a truly exceptional dish.
Pairing this hearty entrée with a seasonal green salad offers a refreshing counterpoint to the richness of the pot pie. The fresh greens add necessary acidity and lightness, balancing the heavier elements of the main course beautifully.
This meal plan is designed to ensure all components are ready simultaneously, allowing for a relaxed and enjoyable supper experience where everyone can savor the flavors together.
Jumped to the recipe
Classic Chicken Pot Pie Supper with Seasonal Green Salad
- Serves
- 4
- Prep
- 30 min
- Cook
- 45 min
- Total
- 70 min
- Difficulty
- moderate
Equipment
- Saucepan
- Baking dish
- Mixing bowl
Ingredients
- , Chicken breasts or thighs Cut into bite-sized pieces
- 3 medium Potatoes Diced
- 1 medium Onions Finely chopped
- 4 tablespoons Butter For sautéing and sauce base
- 1 cup Cream For the sauce
- 2 tablespoons Flour For thickening the sauce and pastry
- 1 cup Chicken broth For liquid base
- 1 cup Flour For the topping
Method
Prepare the Pot Pie Filling
In a saucepan, melt the butter. Sauté the onions until softened. Add the chicken pieces and cook until browned. Stir in the flour, cook for one minute, then gradually whisk in the cream and chicken broth. Simmer until the sauce has thickened.
Look for: Chicken should be opaque and cooked through; potatoes should be tender when pierced with a fork.
If it goes wrong: N/A
Prepare the Pastry Topping
In a separate bowl, combine the flour for the topping with a little cold butter until crumbly. Use your fingers to cut the mixture into the hot filling to create a top layer.
Look for: Pastry should be golden brown and flaky when baked.
If it goes wrong: N/A
Assemble and Bake the Pot Pie
Transfer the filling to a baking dish. Carefully place the pastry topping over the filling. Bake in a preheated oven until the crust is golden brown and the filling is hot and bubbly.
Look for: Filling should be bubbling gently; pastry should be golden brown.
If it goes wrong: N/A
Make the Seasonal Green Salad
Wash and thoroughly dry your seasonal greens. Toss with a light dressing to enhance the fresh flavor.
Look for: Greens should be crisp and bright green.
If it goes wrong: N/A
Storage and reheating
Leftovers can be stored in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 3 days.
Reheat the pot pie gently in a saucepan or oven to ensure the filling is warmed through.