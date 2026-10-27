The Family Table
Elegant Roasted Pork Tenderloin with Apple & Herb Glaze
A balanced and flavorful dinner featuring a tender pork tenderloin, hearty roasted potatoes, and crisp cabbage.
October 27, 2026 at 12:15 PM CDTJump to recipe
The Versatility of Pork Tenderloin
Pork tenderloin is recognized as a lean and very tender cut of pork, which makes it an excellent choice for weeknight dinners due to its quick cooking time. This versatile protein can easily accommodate a variety of flavor profiles, allowing it to be prepared with everything from simple herb rubs to rich, complex sauces.
The nutritional profile of pork is noteworthy, as it is a high-protein food rich in various vitamins and minerals such as thiamine, zinc, and Vitamin B12. When properly cooked, lean pork can serve as an excellent addition to a balanced diet while supporting muscle maintenance.
When planning a complete meal featuring pork tenderloin, pairing it with complementary sides like roasted potatoes and cabbage creates a satisfying and well-rounded plate. This combination balances the richness of the meat with the earthiness of the vegetables.
Considering food safety, it is important to ensure that all pork is cooked thoroughly to eliminate potential parasites. Following proper cooking guidelines is essential when preparing any pork product to ensure it is safe for consumption.
Jumped to the recipe
Elegant Roasted Pork Tenderloin with Apple & Herb Glaze
- Serves
- 4
- Prep
- 20 min
- Cook
- 45 min
- Total
- 45 min
- Difficulty
- easy
Equipment
- Roasting pan
- Skillet
- Mixing bowl
Ingredients
- )}} , { 1 lb Pork Tenderloin Trimmed and patted dry
- 2 medium apples Apples Roughly chopped
- 4 cups cabbage Cabbage Roughly chopped
- 2 tablespoons olive oil Olive Oil For roasting and sautéing
- 1 teaspoon teaspoon Fresh Thyme Leaves Roughly chopped
- 2 tablespoons tablespoons Honey For glaze
- 1 tablespoon tablespoon Apple Cider Vinegar For glaze
Method
Prepare the Pork and Potatoes
Preheat your oven to 400°F (200°C). Toss the potatoes with olive oil, salt, and pepper. Place them in the roasting pan and set aside.
Look for: Internal temperature reaches 145°F (63°C)
If it goes wrong: N/A
Roast the Pork Tenderloin
Rub the pork tenderloin with thyme and seasonings. Place it in the roasting pan alongside the potatoes. Roast for approximately 30-35 minutes, checking the internal temperature to ensure it reaches 145°F (63°C).
Look for: Pork internal temperature reaches 145°F (63°C)
If it goes wrong: Rest the pork for 10 minutes before slicing.
Sauté the Cabbage
While the pork is roasting, heat olive oil in a skillet over medium heat. Add the chopped cabbage and sauté until it has wilted and softened.
Look for: Veggies are wilted and tender
If it goes wrong: N/A
Make the Glaze and Finish
In a small bowl, whisk together the honey and apple cider vinegar. Brush the roasted pork tenderloin generously with the glaze during the last 15 minutes of cooking to create a sweet and tangy finish.
Look for: Glaze is glossy and sticky
If it goes wrong: Serve immediately.
Storage and reheating
Leftover pork tenderloin can be refrigerated for up to three days. Roasted potatoes and cabbage can be stored separately or together.
Reheat leftover pork tenderloin gently in a skillet or oven.