The Family Table
Family Table Brown Butter Chocolate Chip Cookies
A rich, deeply flavored cookie recipe utilizing browned butter for enhanced taste.
October 12, 2026 at 6:02 PM CDTJump to recipe
The Warmth of Brown Butter Chocolate Chip Cookies
The creation of truly exceptional chocolate chip cookies often hinges on the quality of the butter used, which imparts a distinct flavor and texture that elevates a simple baked good into a cherished family treat. Utilizing brown butter introduces deeper, nuttier notes that complement the sweetness of the chocolate chips beautifully.
This recipe focuses on achieving a rich, complex flavor profile by employing brown butter, which is derived from carefully managing the cooking process to develop those desirable, toasted flavors before incorporating the other ingredients. The resulting cookies offer a depth that is characteristic of a truly homemade experience.
The combination of ingredients in this recipe aims to balance the richness of the browned butter with the sweetness of the sugar and the chewiness of the chocolate chips, creating a perfect textural contrast that appeals to all members of the family.
Mastering the technique for making brown butter is key to unlocking the full potential of these cookies. Paying close attention to the heat and the gradual browning process ensures that the final product is both delicious and perfectly baked.
Jumped to the recipe
Family Table Brown Butter Chocolate Chip Cookies
- Serves
- 24
- Prep
- 15 min
- Cook
- 12 min
- Total
- 27 min
- Difficulty
- easy
Equipment
- Mixing bowls
- Spatula
- Baking sheet
- Mixing spoon
Ingredients
- , cups Butter 1 cup (2 sticks) unsalted butter, divided
- , cups All-purpose flour 2 1/2 cups all-purpose flour
- , cup Brown sugar 1 cup packed brown sugar
- , cups Chocolate chips 2 cups semi-sweet chocolate chips
- , teaspoon Vanilla extract 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
Method
Prepare the Brown Butter
In a medium saucepan, melt half of the butter over medium heat. Continue cooking, stirring occasionally, until the foam subsides and the butter begins to turn a rich brown color and release a nutty aroma. Remove from heat immediately.
Look for: Butter foam turns light brown and smells nutty.
If it goes wrong: Allow the brown butter to cool slightly before proceeding with the rest of the recipe.
Combine Wet Ingredients
In a large bowl, whisk together the remaining cold butter, brown sugar, and vanilla extract until well combined. Ensure the mixture is smooth before adding the dry ingredients.
Look for: Butter is smooth and slightly browned.
If it goes wrong: No recovery needed; proceed directly to mixing.
Mix Dough
Gradually add the dry ingredients to the wet mixture, mixing until just combined. Do not overmix the dough; stop when no streaks of flour remain.
Look for: Batter is smooth and combined.
If it goes wrong: No recovery needed.
Fold in Chips and Bake
Gently fold in the chocolate chips. Drop rounded tablespoons of dough onto a baking sheet lined with parchment paper, spacing them to allow for spreading. Bake at 375°F (190°C) for approximately 10 to 12 minutes, or until the edges are golden brown.
Look for: Dough is ready for scooping.
If it goes wrong: Allow cookies to cool on the baking sheet for a few minutes before transferring them to a wire rack to cool completely.
Storage and reheating
Store leftovers in an airtight container at room temperature for up to 3 days.
Not applicable