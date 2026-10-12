The Family Table
Family Favorite Black Bean Tacos with Fresh Slaw
A flavorful and fresh weeknight meal featuring savory black bean tacos topped with a bright, crisp slaw.
October 12, 2026 at 8:50 AM CDTJump to recipe
Black Bean Tacos with Fresh Slaw
This recipe focuses on creating flavorful black bean tacos complemented by a crisp, fresh slaw. The combination balances the earthiness of the beans with the bright, crunchy texture of the vegetables, offering a satisfying and vibrant meal experience for everyone at the table.
Black beans serve as a hearty and nutritious base for these tacos, providing ample protein and fiber. The preparation involves seasoning the beans to develop deep, savory flavors that pair excellently with fresh toppings and a zesty slaw.
The fresh slaw introduces a necessary element of freshness and acidity to cut through the richness of the beans. Incorporating crisp vegetables ensures that the dish remains light yet deeply flavorful, making it an appealing choice for family dining.
This meal is designed to be approachable and enjoyable, utilizing simple techniques to highlight the natural flavors of the ingredients. It is a recipe built around wholesome components that can be easily adapted to various tastes within the family setting.
Jumped to the recipe
Family Favorite Black Bean Tacos with Fresh Slaw
- Serves
- 4
- Prep
- 15 min
- Cook
- 20 min
- Total
- 30 min
- Difficulty
- easy
Equipment
- Skillet or large pan
- Cutting board
- Mixing bowl
Ingredients
- , can Black Beans 1 (15-ounce) can, rinsed and drained
- 4 cups Cabbage 4 cups, thinly shredded
- 2 medium Carrots 2 medium
- 3 tablespoons Lime Juice 3 tablespoons
- 2 tablespoons Olive Oil 2 tablespoons
- 1 teaspoon Cumin 1 teaspoon
- 0.5 teaspoon Chili Powder 1/2 teaspoon
Method
Prepare the Black Beans
In a small saucepan, combine the rinsed black beans with 1/4 cup of water. Heat over medium heat until warmed through.
Look for: Beans are heated through and warmed
If it goes wrong: Allow beans to cool slightly before proceeding.
Make the Fresh Slaw
In a large bowl, combine the shredded cabbage and carrots. In a separate small bowl, whisk together the lime juice, olive oil, cumin, and chili powder to create the dressing. Pour the dressing over the slaw mixture and toss well to combine.
Look for: Slaw vegetables are crisp and dressed
If it goes wrong: Ensure all vegetables are thoroughly mixed with the dressing.
Assemble the Tacos
Warm the black beans gently in a skillet over medium heat. Spoon the warm black beans into taco shells or tortillas. Top each taco generously with the fresh slaw mixture.
Look for: Tacos are assembled and ready to serve
If it goes wrong: Serve immediately while the beans are warm and the slaw is crisp.
Storage and reheating
Leftovers can be stored in an airtight container for up to 3 days.
Reheating is not applicable for this recipe.