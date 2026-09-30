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The Family Table

The Family Table Classic Apple Crisp

A comforting and nostalgic dessert featuring spiced apples topped with a crunchy oat crumble.

September 30, 2026 at 1:13 AM CDT

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A bowl of apple crisp and a cup of coffee served as dessert at restaurant Wanda's in Myyrmäki, Vantaa, Finland in October 2023.
Image: JIP · Wikimedia Commons · CC BY-SA 4.0

The Enduring Appeal of Classic Apple Crisp

Apple crisp represents a comforting and nostalgic dessert that appeals to a wide range of palates, making it a staple in many family gatherings. The combination of warm, spiced apples and a crunchy oat topping creates a texture and flavor profile that is deeply satisfying for both adults and children alike.

This recipe embodies the concept of classic baking, relying on time-tested methods to achieve a rich and flavorful result. The process involves balancing the sweetness of the fruit with the warmth of cinnamon and the satisfying crunch of the topping, resulting in a universally loved treat.

The tradition of making apple crisp often involves sharing stories and creating memories around the kitchen. Preparing this dessert can be a wonderful way to connect family members and enjoy a cozy, shared experience together.

The simplicity of the ingredients used in a classic apple crisp allows for great customization based on personal preference, whether one desires a richer spice profile or a lighter, fruit-forward taste. It remains a flexible recipe that adapts well to different tastes within the family setting.

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The Family Table Classic Apple Crisp

Serves
6
Prep
20 min
Cook
40 min
Total
60 min
Difficulty
easy

Equipment

  • Mixing bowls
  • Baking dish
  • Whisk
  • Measuring cups and spoons

Ingredients

  • 2 cups Apples 2 cups, peeled, cored, and sliced
  • 2 cups All-purpose flour 2 cups
  • 1 cup Rolled oats 1 cup
  • 1 cup Unsalted butter 1 cup, melted
  • 1 cup Brown sugar 1 cup
  • 2 teaspoons Ground cinnamon 2 teaspoons
  • 1 teaspoon Ground nutmeg 1 teaspoon

Method

  1. Prepare the Apples

    Preheat your oven to 375°F. In a large bowl, combine the sliced apples and the brown sugar.

    Look for: Apples should be tender when pierced with a fork.

    If it goes wrong: Allow the mixture to sit while you prepare the topping.

  2. Make the Crisp Topping

    In a separate bowl, combine the flour, rolled oats, ground cinnamon, and ground nutmeg. Cut in the melted butter until the mixture resembles coarse crumbs.

    Look for: The topping should be golden brown and crunchy.

    If it goes wrong: Ensure the topping is evenly distributed before baking.

  3. Assemble and Bake

    Pour the apple mixture into a baking dish. Sprinkle the oat topping evenly over the top. Bake for 40 minutes, or until the topping is golden brown and the apples are tender.

    Look for: The crisp should be golden brown and the apples soft.

    If it goes wrong: Let the crisp cool slightly before serving.

Storage and reheating

Store leftovers in an airtight container at room temperature for up to 3 days.

Can be gently reheated in an oven at 300°F for 10 minutes if desired.