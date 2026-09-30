The Family Table
The Family Table Classic Apple Crisp
A comforting and nostalgic dessert featuring spiced apples topped with a crunchy oat crumble.
September 30, 2026 at 1:13 AM CDTJump to recipe
The Enduring Appeal of Classic Apple Crisp
Apple crisp represents a comforting and nostalgic dessert that appeals to a wide range of palates, making it a staple in many family gatherings. The combination of warm, spiced apples and a crunchy oat topping creates a texture and flavor profile that is deeply satisfying for both adults and children alike.
This recipe embodies the concept of classic baking, relying on time-tested methods to achieve a rich and flavorful result. The process involves balancing the sweetness of the fruit with the warmth of cinnamon and the satisfying crunch of the topping, resulting in a universally loved treat.
The tradition of making apple crisp often involves sharing stories and creating memories around the kitchen. Preparing this dessert can be a wonderful way to connect family members and enjoy a cozy, shared experience together.
The simplicity of the ingredients used in a classic apple crisp allows for great customization based on personal preference, whether one desires a richer spice profile or a lighter, fruit-forward taste. It remains a flexible recipe that adapts well to different tastes within the family setting.
Jumped to the recipe
The Family Table Classic Apple Crisp
- Serves
- 6
- Prep
- 20 min
- Cook
- 40 min
- Total
- 60 min
- Difficulty
- easy
Equipment
- Mixing bowls
- Baking dish
- Whisk
- Measuring cups and spoons
Ingredients
- 2 cups Apples 2 cups, peeled, cored, and sliced
- 2 cups All-purpose flour 2 cups
- 1 cup Rolled oats 1 cup
- 1 cup Unsalted butter 1 cup, melted
- 1 cup Brown sugar 1 cup
- 2 teaspoons Ground cinnamon 2 teaspoons
- 1 teaspoon Ground nutmeg 1 teaspoon
Method
Prepare the Apples
Preheat your oven to 375°F. In a large bowl, combine the sliced apples and the brown sugar.
Look for: Apples should be tender when pierced with a fork.
If it goes wrong: Allow the mixture to sit while you prepare the topping.
Make the Crisp Topping
In a separate bowl, combine the flour, rolled oats, ground cinnamon, and ground nutmeg. Cut in the melted butter until the mixture resembles coarse crumbs.
Look for: The topping should be golden brown and crunchy.
If it goes wrong: Ensure the topping is evenly distributed before baking.
Assemble and Bake
Pour the apple mixture into a baking dish. Sprinkle the oat topping evenly over the top. Bake for 40 minutes, or until the topping is golden brown and the apples are tender.
Look for: The crisp should be golden brown and the apples soft.
If it goes wrong: Let the crisp cool slightly before serving.
Storage and reheating
Store leftovers in an airtight container at room temperature for up to 3 days.
Can be gently reheated in an oven at 300°F for 10 minutes if desired.