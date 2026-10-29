The Family Table
Classic Holiday Standing Rib Roast with Pan Jus
A hearty and flavorful holiday standing rib roast served with a rich pan jus, perfect for family gatherings.
October 29, 2026 at 12:38 AM CDTJump to recipe
The Significance of a Holiday Roast
Holiday standing rib roast with pan jus represents a centerpiece dish suitable for gathering and celebrating special occasions. This type of preparation allows for slow cooking, which can tenderize the meat and develop deep, savory flavors that are characteristic of festive meals.
The concept of a holiday meal often centers around communal dining, where shared food traditions bring people together. A substantial roast serves as an excellent anchor for such an event, providing a focal point for conversation and connection among family and friends.
Developing a rich pan jus requires attention to detail in seasoning and technique to achieve a complex sauce that complements the richness of the roast. Mastering this element elevates a simple roast into a memorable culinary experience.
This recipe is designed to provide a satisfying centerpiece for a holiday gathering, focusing on classic techniques to ensure a delicious outcome. It emphasizes building flavor through careful cooking and thoughtful sauce preparation.
Jumped to the recipe
Classic Holiday Standing Rib Roast with Pan Jus
- Serves
- 6
- Prep
- 30 min
- Cook
- 180 min
- Total
- 215 min
- Difficulty
- moderate
Equipment
- Large roasting pan or Dutch oven
- Meat thermometer
- Saucepan
Ingredients
- },{ 2.5 lbs Standing Rib Roast Trim excess fat and season generously with salt and pepper.
- 1 large onion Yellow Onion Roughly chop into large pieces.
- 2 cups liquid Beef Broth Use low sodium broth for a clean flavor base.
- 1/2 cup liquid Red Wine (optional) (optional) Use a dry red wine for depth of flavor.
- 1 cup mixed vegetables Mirepoix (Carrot, Celery, Onion) Finely dice for the sauce base.
- 2 tablespoons butter Butter (optional) For finishing the jus.
Method
Prepare the Roast
Preheat your oven to a moderate temperature. Season the standing rib roast thoroughly on all sides with salt and black pepper before placing it in the roasting pan.
Look for: Internal temperature reaches 130°F when measured in the thickest part of the roast.
If it goes wrong: Ensure the roast is evenly seasoned before cooking begins.
Roast the Rib Roast
Place the seasoned roast in the oven and cook until it is nearly done. Monitor the temperature closely to prevent drying out.
Look for: Roast internal temperature reaches 125°F.
If it goes wrong: Check the internal temperature frequently during the last hour of cooking.
Rest the Roast
Remove the roast from the oven and let it rest tented loosely with foil for at least 20 minutes before slicing or serving.
Look for: Roast internal temperature reaches 130°F.
If it goes wrong: Resting allows the juices to redistribute throughout the meat.
Develop the Pan Jus
Remove the roast and transfer the drippings to a separate pan. Sauté the mirepoix until softened, then deglaze with red wine (if using) and beef broth.
Look for: Vegetables are softened and slightly caramelized.
If it goes wrong: Ensure the vegetables are properly softened before adding liquid.
Simmer the Jus
Bring the sauce to a gentle simmer, allowing it to reduce slightly to thicken. Adjust seasoning as needed before serving the roast.
Look for: Sauce is glossy and coats the back of a spoon.
If it goes wrong: Allow the jus to reduce for 10-15 minutes to achieve the desired consistency.
Storage and reheating
Leftover roast can be stored in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to three days.
Reheat the roast gently in a low oven (325°F) with a splash of broth to maintain moisture.