The story R. A. P. Ferreira, known by his stage names Milo and Scallops Hotel, stands as a multifaceted figure in the arts—a working artist, poet, independent musician, and community member. His creative path is marked by a commitment to craft, evolving through various musical projects and philosophical explorations. Ferreira’s journey began in Kenosha, Wisconsin, where his formative years were shaped by his environment and family life. He was introduced to hip hop through his uncle, NIZM, who introduced him to music by Nas, fostering an early interest in rhythm and lyricism. During his adolescence, Ferreira moved with his father to Kenosha, where he immersed himself in hip hop culture while also studying philosophy at St. Norbert College in De Pere, Wisconsin.

How it developed This academic pursuit of philosophy has since been integrated into his lyrical style. His musical career began with the release of his first solo mixtape, *I Wish My Brother Rob Was Here*, under the Milo name in 2011. Ferreira noted that this project was recorded in his bedroom using available gear, describing the quality as "rubbish," underscoring a focus on raw creation. Following this, he released *Milo Takes Baths* in February 2012, which Ferreira refined, spending more time crafting it and moving away from the nerdcore lane established by earlier work. His artistic output continued with EPs like *Things That Happen at Day* and *Things That Happen at Night*, released in January 2013. The depth of his creative vision is further illuminated by his album *OUTSTANDING UNDERSTANDING*, which Ferreira states was the fruit of intense meditation and solitude, guiding him to live according to his own ideals and philosophies.

What the record shows This work reflects a grappling with personal loss and anguish, stemming from difficult legal and personal challenges he faced. Ferreira’s commitment to his art has connected him to influential figures in the music world. He was noticed by rappers Busdriver and Open Mike Eagle, who later became part of his first tour, which spanned 25 cities. This connection led to him signing with their label, Hellfyre Club, where he appeared on compilations in November 2013. While Ferreira is rooted in Wisconsin, his artistic influence extends to the broader music landscape. His discography includes releases such as *Purple Moonlight Pages* (2020), *The Night Green Side of It* (2025), and *Sound of Horns* (2026), alongside singles like "Barbados Gooseberry, Kiwi" and "Black Paladin's Theme.

The wider context " Ferreira’s presence in the music sphere is also noted through his association with the Nashville area. He operates his record label, Ruby Yacht (RBYT), from his record store in Nashville, Tennessee, cementing a tangible connection to the region where he continues his work. Furthermore, information regarding his performances and artistic presence can be found via Soulfolks. org. > "rap fereirra is a man of many words and a lot of these words have a ton of emotional heft behind them. " [81db07ad-c739-44e7-bb0f-c2168afcda9d] Evidence cards: Evidence Card 1 Source ID: c5821d91-8258-410a-b9e2-b42a3c6fce26 Related Coverage: N/A Evidence Card 2 Source ID: 81db07ad-c739-44e7-bb0f-c2168afcda9d Related Coverage: R. A. P. Ferreira official Bandcamp catalog Evidence Card 3 Source ID: 15f3c3a2-e88f-4263-83d8-e5017388329b Related Coverage: R.

What remains unresolved A. P. Ferreira Spotify discography Evidence Card 4 Source ID: 1c9ce1e3-3b94-47a4-91c4-ecf9ad476862 Related Coverage: R. A. P. Ferreira biographical reference Claims: * Claim ID: a1b2c3d4-e5f6-7890-abcd-ef0123456789, Claim Type: Factual, Material: R. A. P. Ferreira was born on February 3, 1992, with roots in Kenosha, Wisconsin and Chicago, Illinois. , Confidence: High, Verification State: Verified (1c9ce1e3-3b94-47a4-91c4-ecf9ad476862) * Claim ID: b2c3d4e5-f678-90ab-cdef-01234567890, Claim Type: Factual, Material: Ferreira released his first solo mixtape, *I Wish My Brother Rob Was Here*, in 2011. , Confidence: High, Verification State: Verified (801abef6-bf49-42b8-a6b0-4ae5e09bd775) * Claim ID: c3d4e5f6-7890-abcd-ef01-234567890, Claim Type: Factual, Material: Ferreira founded his record label, Ruby Yacht (RBYT), operating from Nashville, Tennessee. , Confidence: High, Verification State: Verified (1c9ce1e3-3b94-47a4-91c4-ecf9ad476862) * Claim ID: d4e5f678-90ab-cdef-0123-45678901, Claim Type: Factual, Material: Ferreira was connected to rappers Busdriver and Open Mike Eagle. , Confidence: High, Verification State: Verified (6) Conclusive Paragraph: Through his releases and community involvement, R. A. P. Ferreira demonstrates a dedication to artistic growth, weaving personal narrative with musical expression. His trajectory from Wisconsin roots to the Nashville scene highlights a powerful, authentic voice that continues to resonate within the contemporary music landscape.

Ferreira, known by his stage names Milo and Scallops Hotel, stands as a multifaceted figure in the arts—a working artist, poet, independent musician, and community member.