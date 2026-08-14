Sam Smith Reflects on Finding Health and Happiness as a Queer Artist

The music and the moment

Singer Sam Smith shared insights into the personal journey of finding health and happiness while navigating his career as a queer artist. He discussed how he found sanctuary and emotional space amidst the pressures of fame and public scrutiny.

Sam Smith reflected on the loneliness experienced as a young queer artist, detailing how this experience shaped his pursuit of well-being. He noted that moving to New York City provided him with a sense of safety and comfort, allowing him to feel free from judgment.

Regarding his musical output, Smith discussed shifts in his creative process. For his album *Hazel Eyes*, the songwriting involved looser collaborations, including late-night studio sessions with artists like the Dap-Kings, which he found freeing. He noted that this process allowed for a more authentic expression of emotion compared to previous, more structured writing environments.

Smith also addressed the evolution of his artistic identity. He mentioned that his experience coming out as non-binary in 2017 led to media storms and criticism, particularly concerning his expressive albums like *Gloria*. However, he framed this period as a time where he sought safety and comfort through music, aiming to capture the feeling of falling deeply in love.

In terms of his creative approach, Smith noted that the soundscape of *Hazel Eyes* channels a blend of 70s blues, folk, R&B, and outlaw country. He explored how lyric writing for this album involved taking traditional songwriting tropes and viewing them through his own lens, exemplified by lyrics like "He’s mine, mine, mine, he’s my guy," which he found interesting to reframe as a non-binary perspective.

Smith concluded that finding health and happiness involved recognizing that he was not just a singer and songwriter but an artist. He stated that the process of creating *Hazel Eyes* was less about professional structure and more about personal connection, emphasizing that this shift led to a clearer assessment of relationships than in his earlier work.

This journey highlights how artists can use their creative work as a means to process complex personal experiences, ultimately finding a path toward emotional health amidst public life.

'It was lonely being a young queer artist': Sam Smith on finding health, happiness – and their hazel-eyed fiance

The source details Sam Smith's reflection on the loneliness of being a young queer artist, his search for health and happiness alongside his relationship, and his artistic evolution.

He found this balance by downsizing his creative process, engaging in more intimate collaborations, and seeking a different environment to experience freedom and reduce judgment.

Sam Smith reflected on the loneliness of being a young queer artist and how he found health and happiness through personal relationships and artistic shifts.

The reflections are tied to his career trajectory, including the release of albums like *In the Lonely Hour* (2014) and subsequent work, and his relationship development.

Smith found sanctuary in New York City as a queer person, relocating there for positive reasons rather than running away from issues.

The subject is singer Sam Smith, who discusses his experience as a young queer artist and his journey toward finding health and happiness.

The discussion matters as it addresses the intersection of fame, identity, public scrutiny, and personal well-being for artists, particularly those from marginalized communities.

‘It was lonely being a young queer artist’: Sam Smith on finding health, happiness – and their hazel-eyed fiance

When I got here and was able to walk in the street and feel no judgment, I realised that I was very happy to have found a sanctuary in New York City as a queer person.

I’ve realised that I’m not just a singer and a songwriter, I’m an artist.