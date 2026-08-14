Miniature Human Organs: How Organoids Are Revolutionizing Drug Testing

Why this is interesting

Researchers are growing tiny clumps of human organs, known as organoids, for more than a decade. Tests show that pieces smaller than a millimetre can mirror key features of full-scale organs and tissues.

Scientists use clumps of human cells from patients to grow organoids, which are then used to investigate how new drug candidates affect pathological changes, offering a path toward personalized medicine.

Researchers are growing organoids—clumps of human cells that mimic key features of full-scale organs and tissues—to study how diseases vary between patients and test the efficacy of new drugs.

Researchers have been growing organoids for more than a decade, and this work is part of a broader strategy to reduce animal use in research.

Research is being conducted in hubs like Cambridge, including the Cambridge Stem Cell Institute, and other research centers.

UK scientists, including those at UCL, and researchers working with the NHS, are involved in growing organoids for drug testing.

This research aims to improve medicine testing by providing models that reflect human disease variation, potentially leading to more accurate treatments and reducing the reliance on animal models.

‘A mouse can’t tell us what works’: UK scientists to grow miniature human organs for drug testing

It’s going to have a major impact on the numbers of animals used and the way we develop new drugs in the future.

One of the huge advantages of organoids, organs-on-a-chip and other in vitro microphysiological systems is that, unlike animal models, they have real potential to deliver the promise of truly personalised medicine for individual patients.