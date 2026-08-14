Organoid Research: Growing Human Organs for Drug Testing

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The development of organoid research represents a significant shift in scientific methodology for medical research. Researchers are growing tiny clumps of human organs, known as organoids, which possess features mirroring full-scale organs and tissues, including how they respond to diseases and drugs. This approach aims to provide more accurate results than traditional methods, especially concerning drug development. For instance, the UK has seen progress with kidney amniotic fluid organoids resembling renal tubules grown at UCL. This work is part of a larger strategy, supported by initiatives like the plan drawn up by Keir Starmer’s government, to use 'new approach methodologies' such as organoids and organ-on-a-chip systems to reduce animal use in research. The goal is to investigate whether new drug candidates reverse pathological changes in patients and identify ineffective drugs early on. Scientists believe this shift will have a major impact on the number of animals used and the development of new drugs, as many drugs that pass animal testing fail in human trials. Furthermore, organoids offer the potential for truly personalized medicine by modeling individual patient responses, which is considered highly exciting by some experts. Report on the use of organoids in scientific research. Researchers have been growing organoids for more than a decade, including kidney amniotic fluid organoids resembling renal tubules (above) grown at UCL. Organoids and tissues grown from human cells promise more accurate results, with £20m Cambridge project to create standardised models. Scientists will use the clumps of tissue to learn how diseases vary between patients, helping them identify which treatments are best for different people based on the particular pathology underlying their condition. 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Scientists grow these organoids from human cells, including heart tissue or brain cells, to study disease pathology and test drug efficacy, moving away from traditional animal models. Researchers are growing organoids, which are clumps of human cells that mimic key features of full-scale organs and tissues, to test drug candidates and understand disease progression. Researchers have been growing organoids for more than a decade, and this work is part of a broader strategy to adopt new methodologies like organoids to reduce animal use in research. Research is being conducted in hubs like Cambridge, with a specific project funded by £20m from the Medical Research Council. UK scientists, including those at UCL, and researchers working in various fields are involved in growing organoids. Organoids promise more accurate results in medicine testing by modeling how diseases vary between patients, potentially leading to personalized treatments and reducing the need for animal models. Researchers have been growing organoids for more than a decade, including kidney amniotic fluid organoids resembling renal tubules (above) grown at UCL. Organoids and tissues grown from human cells promise more accurate results, with £20m Cambridge project to create standardised models. Scientists will use the clumps of tissue to learn how diseases vary between patients, helping them identify which treatments are best for different people based on the particular pathology underlying their condition. AP News Search | AP News Menu World SECTIONS Iran war Russia-Ukraine war Español China Asia Pacific Latin America Europe Africa TOP STORIES Reform UK's Nigel Farage beats a slate of fringe candidates in election boycotted by major parties Nero’s Bridge emerges from Tiber River as Rome faces water crisis Broken engine parts shattered the Ryanair plane window that a man's head got sucked into: NTSB Newsletters The Afternoon Wire Our personalization engine sends you what you may have missed throughout the day. The Morning Wire Our flagship newsletter breaks down the biggest headlines of the day. See All Newsletters U.S. SECTIONS Immigration Weather Education Transportation Abortion LGBTQ+ Notable Deaths America at 250 TOP STORIES Trump orders the Navy to return to an older system of launching jets off aircraft carriers New aircraft carrier heads toward Middle East after reports of issues on long-deployed USS Lincoln Trump White House says it's losing $19B-$26B a year in revenue as countries dodge tariffs Newsletters Ground Game Your guide to the biggest stories in politics, policy and U.S. elections. See All Newsletters Sports SECTIONS NFL College football MLB NBA WNBA Soccer Tennis Golf TOP STORIES Australian golf mourns as 18-year-old rookie Jessica Bang dies in Thailand Jimmie Johnson set to leave NASCAR with famous friends in tow and a star on Hollywood's Walk of Fame Field of Dreams welcomes Hall of Fame, as 26 members come out of the corn for Phillies-Twins game Newsletters AP Top 25 Poll Alerts Get email alerts for every college football Top 25 Poll release. The Sports Wire Get AP’s in-depth sports reporting tailored to your interests. See All Newsletters Entertainment SECTIONS Movies Fashion Television Celebrity Interviews Music Books TOP STORIES Laufey created a 'third space' with her annual fan event, 'A Very Laufey Day.' Then it exploded Ellen Greene revisits Audrey from 'Little Shop of Horrors' for the film's 40th anniversary Newsletters AP Entertainment Wire AP’s entertainment, media, fashion and culture coverage, personalized to your interests. See All Newsletters Business SECTIONS Tariffs Inflation Financial Markets Financial Wellness Technology TOP STORIES US retail sales slump unexpectedly and sharply after a summer tax-refund boost fades Forbes editor out; report says he took $6M from founder of firm that does business with magazine Mortgage rates dip slightly for the first time in six weeks, but remain steeper than last year. The development of organoid research represents a significant shift in scientific methodology for medical research. Researchers are growing tiny clumps of human organs, known as organoids, which possess features mirroring full-scale organs and tissues, including how they respond to diseases and drugs. This approach aims to provide more accurate results than traditional methods, especially concerning drug development. For instance, the UK has seen progress with kidney amniotic fluid organoids resembling renal tubules grown at UCL. This work is part of a larger strategy, supported by initiatives like the plan drawn up by Keir Starmer’s government, to use 'new approach methodologies' such as organoids and organ-on-a-chip systems to reduce animal use in research. The goal is to investigate whether new drug candidates reverse pathological changes in patients and identify ineffective drugs early on. Scientists believe this shift will have a major impact on the number of animals used and the development of new drugs, as many drugs that pass animal testing fail in human trials. Furthermore, organoids offer the potential for truly personalized medicine by modeling individual patient responses, which is considered highly exciting by some experts. The transition toward organoid-based research is not merely an incremental change but a fundamental re-evaluation of how biological and pharmaceutical testing is conducted. This methodology directly addresses the ethical concerns surrounding animal experimentation by offering sophisticated, human-relevant models. By utilizing these 'body-on-chip' systems, scientists are gaining unprecedented insight into the complex, heterogeneous nature of human diseases. For example, studying organoids from diseased tissues allows researchers to observe disease progression and test therapeutic interventions in a context that more closely mimics actual human physiology than traditional animal models. This capability is crucial because, as noted by experts, many drugs that successfully pass animal trials ultimately fail in human clinical settings, underscoring the need for more predictive and personalized testing methods. This development is further supported by the broader movement toward reducing animal use in research, exemplified by initiatives like the plan drawn up by Keir Starmer’s government. The integration of organoids with other 'new approach methodologies,' such as artificial intelligence, promises to accelerate this shift by allowing for the creation of standardized, validated models that can be shared across the scientific community and the pharmaceutical industry. This collaborative effort aims to create a library of these models, which will ultimately facilitate the development of treatments tailored to individual patient pathologies rather than relying on generalized animal data. The potential consequence is a significant acceleration in drug discovery timelines and a more personalized approach to medicine, moving the focus from broad demographic testing to individualized therapeutic strategies. Organoid Research: Growing Human Organs for Drug Testing Miniature Human Organs Promise Revolution in Medicine Testing How Organoids Are Changing the Way We Test New Medicines.