Hunkering Down: How Travelers Are Preparing for Storm Threat in Hawaii

The practical picture

As Tropical Storm Lala nears the Big Island of Hawaii, travelers are scrambling to cope with flight cancellations and broader closures, along with the risks of flooding, storm surges and hurricane-force winds.

Hawaiian Airlines has canceled 11 trans-Pacific flights and 54 flights between the islands on Saturday at four different airports, including on Maui and Kauai, though the largest impact has been on the Big Island.

Several airlines are canceling or adjusting their flights at Lihue Airport on Kauai for Saturday and Sunday, according to Shelly Kunishige, a spokeswoman for the Hawaii Transportation Department.

At Hilo International Airport, the Big Island’s second-busiest airport, Hawaiian Airlines, one of two major carriers there, canceled five flights to and from the island starting late Friday afternoon.

Airlines have canceled numerous trans-Pacific and inter-island flights, and local transportation authorities are implementing flight reduction plans, while state officials confirm that airports are operating but expect significant cancellations.

Travelers are scrambling to cope with flight cancellations, broader closures, risks of flooding, storm surges, and hurricane-force winds as Tropical Storm Lala nears the Big Island of Hawaii.

The situation is unfolding as Tropical Storm Lala approaches, with flight cancellations and operational adjustments being implemented, particularly on Saturday and Sunday.

The primary impact is felt across Hawaii, specifically on the Big Island, Maui, Kauai, and the Big Island’s major airports like Ellison Onizuka Kona International Airport and Lihue Airport.

Travelers and residents of Hawaii are directly affected by the approaching Tropical Storm Lala.

This event directly impacts the immediate safety, comfort, and logistical planning of travelers in Hawaii, forcing immediate changes to travel plans and accommodation decisions.

The state airports are technically open and operating normally right now, but you can expect there’s going to be just a lot of cancellations.

Travelers are scrambling to cope with flight cancellations and broader closures, along with the risks of flooding, storm surges and hurricane-force winds.