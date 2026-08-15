Lifestyle
Hunkering Down: How Travelers Are Preparing for Storm Threat in Hawaii
As Tropical Storm Lala nears the Big Island of Hawaii, travelers are scrambling to cope with flight cancellations and risks of flooding and high winds. Discover how visitors are adjusting their plans and what practical steps matter for staying safe and comfortable.
The practical picture
As Tropical Storm Lala nears the Big Island of Hawaii, travelers are scrambling to cope with flight cancellations and broader closures, along with the risks of flooding, storm surges and hurricane-force winds.
Hawaiian Airlines has canceled 11 trans-Pacific flights and 54 flights between the islands on Saturday at four different airports, including on Maui and Kauai, though the largest impact has been on the Big Island.
Several airlines are canceling or adjusting their flights at Lihue Airport on Kauai for Saturday and Sunday, according to Shelly Kunishige, a spokeswoman for the Hawaii Transportation Department.
At Hilo International Airport, the Big Island’s second-busiest airport, Hawaiian Airlines, one of two major carriers there, canceled five flights to and from the island starting late Friday afternoon.
Airlines have canceled numerous trans-Pacific and inter-island flights, and local transportation authorities are implementing flight reduction plans, while state officials confirm that airports are operating but expect significant cancellations.
Travelers are scrambling to cope with flight cancellations, broader closures, risks of flooding, storm surges, and hurricane-force winds as Tropical Storm Lala nears the Big Island of Hawaii.
The situation is unfolding as Tropical Storm Lala approaches, with flight cancellations and operational adjustments being implemented, particularly on Saturday and Sunday.
The primary impact is felt across Hawaii, specifically on the Big Island, Maui, Kauai, and the Big Island’s major airports like Ellison Onizuka Kona International Airport and Lihue Airport.
Travelers and residents of Hawaii are directly affected by the approaching Tropical Storm Lala.
This event directly impacts the immediate safety, comfort, and logistical planning of travelers in Hawaii, forcing immediate changes to travel plans and accommodation decisions.
The state airports are technically open and operating normally right now, but you can expect there’s going to be just a lot of cancellations.
Travelers are scrambling to cope with flight cancellations and broader closures, along with the risks of flooding, storm surges and hurricane-force winds.
Additional context
As Tropical Storm Lala nears the Big Island of Hawaii, travelers are scrambling to cope with flight cancellations and broader closures, along with the risks of flooding, storm surges and hurricane-force winds. Hawaiian Airlines has canceled 11 trans-Pacific flights and 54 flights between the islands on Saturday at four different airports, including on Maui and Kauai, though the largest impact has been on the Big Island. Several airlines are canceling or adjusting their flights at Lihue Airport on Kauai for Saturday and Sunday, according to Shelly Kunishige, a spokeswoman for the Hawaii Transportation Department. At Hilo International Airport, the Big Island’s second-busiest airport, Hawaiian Airlines, one of two major carriers there, canceled five flights to and from the island starting late Friday afternoon. Airlines have canceled numerous trans-Pacific and inter-island flights, and local transportation authorities are implementing flight reduction plans, while state officials confirm that airports are operating but expect significant cancellations. Travelers are scrambling to cope with flight cancellations, broader closures, risks of flooding, storm surges and hurricane-force winds as Tropical Storm Lala nears the Big Island of Hawaii. The situation is unfolding as Tropical Storm Lala approaches, with flight cancellations and operational adjustments being implemented, particularly on Saturday and Sunday. The primary impact is felt across Hawaii, specifically on the Big Island, Maui, Kauai, and the Big Island’s major airports like Ellison Onizuka Kona International Airport and Lihue Airport. Travelers and residents of Hawaii are directly affected by the approaching Tropical Storm Lala. This event directly impacts the immediate safety, comfort, and logistical planning of travelers in Hawaii, forcing immediate changes to travel plans and accommodation decisions. The state airports are technically open and operating normally right now, but you can expect there’s going to be just a lot of cancellations. Travelers are scrambling to cope with flight cancellations and broader closures, along with the risks of flooding, storm surges and hurricane-force winds.
When the ominous presence of Tropical Storm Lala looms over the Hawaiian archipelago, the shift from leisurely travel to urgent preparedness is immediate and palpable. It’s more than just a change in flight schedules; it’s an abrupt recalibration of daily life for residents and visitors alike. The sensory experience changes instantly: the usual bright, open air is replaced by a taut, watchful stillness, punctuated by the low rumble of distant weather systems and the heightened awareness of the environment. For those planning trips or currently stranded, the focus pivots from sightseeing to survival logistics—securing shelter, managing dwindling resources, and understanding the shifting boundaries of safety. This situation demands a practical, grounded approach to lifestyle adjustments. Forget the curated itineraries; now, the priority is resilience. Travelers are finding themselves in a state of reactive adaptation, where the aesthetic concerns of vacationing give way to the stark realities of environmental hazard management. This means rethinking packing lists—prioritizing durable, waterproof gear over delicate fabrics—and understanding that comfort must be secondary to security. The decision-making process shifts from 'what to see' to 'where to stay safely' and 'how to remain connected' when infrastructure is under stress. For those living in the affected areas, the disruption ripples through the fabric of community life. Local businesses are grappling with reduced foot traffic, while residents engage in a collective effort to secure their homes against potential water intrusion or high winds. This is a moment where the practicalities of home maintenance and community support become paramount. It underscores a vital lesson: true resilience isn't found in flawless planning, but in the ability to pivot swiftly when the environment demands it. The experience forces a deeper appreciation for the delicate balance between enjoying a beautiful destination and respecting the raw power of nature that governs it. Ultimately, this unfolding weather event serves as a stark reminder of how quickly external forces can dictate our immediate reality. It highlights the vulnerability inherent in travel and living near dynamic natural systems. The scramble to secure safe havens is not just about avoiding damage; it’s about reclaiming a sense of control amidst uncertainty, turning potential chaos into a shared experience of collective endurance.
The state airports are technically open and operating normally right now, but you can expect there’s going to be just a lot of cancellations.
Travelers are scrambling to cope with flight cancellations and broader closures, along with the risks of flooding, storm surges and hurricane-force winds.
Want our sources?
Enter your email and we’ll send the claim-linked sources used for this article.We use this address only to send this source list.