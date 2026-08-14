The music and the moment

The recent musical output by the PUBLIQuartet is characterized by its expansive taste, described as a 'voracious, and thoughtful, musical appetite.' This appetite is demonstrated through their new album, <em>Rhythm Nation</em>. The music on this release is noted for its diverse sonic palette, incorporating beats drawn from various global sources, including West Africa and Venezuela, alongside established forms like jazz standards and influences from Janet Jackson. This demonstrates how the quartet synthesizes a wide array of musical traditions into their work.

This artistic approach highlights the group's engagement with a broad spectrum of musical history and contemporary sounds. The album serves as an example of how thoughtful curation can result in a composition that bridges disparate genres, reflecting a deep and varied musical curiosity.

This development is documented in reporting from August 12, 2026, detailing the release of their work.

The voracious, and thoughtful, musical appetite of the PUBLIQuartet. The New York-based string quartet's new album <em>Rhythm Nation</em> teems with beats ranging from West Africa and Venezuela to jazz standards and Janet Jackson.

The album features beats ranging from West Africa and Venezuela to jazz standards and Janet Jackson.

It reflects the group's 'voracious, and thoughtful, musical appetite' by showcasing a broad range of global musical influences.