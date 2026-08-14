The music and the moment

The context of the subsidy ending in 2027, which relates to financial planning for the future.

The Glastonbury festival organiser dismissed rumours that Madonna will headline in 2027, while confirming other headliners are being finalized.

The statement was made in relation to planning for next summer and the 2027 line-up.

It addresses public speculation regarding major music festival headliners and the evolving lineup of Glastonbury.

Glastonbury festival organiser Emily Eavis has publicly dismissed rumours suggesting Madonna will headline the event in 2027. When questioned about the 2027 line-up and speculation that Madonna might make her Glastonbury debut, Eavis stated that it is not Madonna. She noted that while there are other headliners confirmed, the festival is moving forward with its plans. Eavis commented on the general nature of festival speculation, stating that approximately 95% of stories about Glastonbury are untrue and that rumours are often incorrect. She added that the organisers have secured their headliners and are proceeding with the planning for the event. The context of this discussion touches upon the broader cultural landscape surrounding major music events, as evidenced by other related musical reporting on artists like Madonna and the festival's history.

"No, it's definitely not Madonna, I'll tell you that." But we have got three [other] headliners and we're very excited about it - it's all coming together really well."

"Pretty much 95% of the stories [about Glastonbury] you read are not true, and rumours are pretty much always wrong." But the good news is that we’ve got our headliners and we’re cracking on, and we just can't wait to get back."

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