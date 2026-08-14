Music
Glastonbury Organiser Dismisses Madonna Headline Rumors for 2027
The Glastonbury festival organizer has addressed persistent rumors suggesting Madonna will headline the event in 2027, dismissing the speculation while confirming other headliners are being finalized.
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The context of the subsidy ending in 2027, which relates to financial planning for the future.
The Glastonbury festival organiser dismissed rumours that Madonna will headline in 2027, while confirming other headliners are being finalized.
The statement was made in relation to planning for next summer and the 2027 line-up.
It addresses public speculation regarding major music festival headliners and the evolving lineup of Glastonbury.
Glastonbury festival organiser Emily Eavis has publicly dismissed rumours suggesting Madonna will headline the event in 2027. When questioned about the 2027 line-up and speculation that Madonna might make her Glastonbury debut, Eavis stated that it is not Madonna. She noted that while there are other headliners confirmed, the festival is moving forward with its plans. Eavis commented on the general nature of festival speculation, stating that approximately 95% of stories about Glastonbury are untrue and that rumours are often incorrect. She added that the organisers have secured their headliners and are proceeding with the planning for the event. The context of this discussion touches upon the broader cultural landscape surrounding major music events, as evidenced by other related musical reporting on artists like Madonna and the festival's history.
"No, it's definitely not Madonna, I'll tell you that." But we have got three [other] headliners and we're very excited about it - it's all coming together really well."
"Pretty much 95% of the stories [about Glastonbury] you read are not true, and rumours are pretty much always wrong." But the good news is that we’ve got our headliners and we’re cracking on, and we just can't wait to get back."
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Additional context
The dismissal of the Madonna headline rumor by Emily Eavis underscores a recurring theme in large-scale cultural events: the persistent, often unfounded nature of public speculation surrounding major artists. This dynamic highlights the tension between the desire for celebrity presence at iconic festivals and the reality of carefully managed production schedules and lineup confirmations. The festival organizers are navigating the complex logistics of securing high-profile acts while managing public expectations, a process that requires careful calibration to maintain the integrity of the event experience. This situation mirrors broader industry trends where official announcements often lag behind the intense media buzz generated by artists and fans. Furthermore, Eavis's assertion that the vast majority of Glastonbury stories are inaccurate points to a larger pattern in music journalism where rumour often supersedes verified information. This context is important when considering how cultural narratives are constructed around figures like Madonna, especially concerning legacy and future performances at such significant venues. The focus shifts from speculative gossip to the tangible reality of planning, which involves intricate negotiations with artists, venue logistics, and contractual agreements that remain private until official announcements are made. This process demonstrates the operational reality behind the myth-making surrounding music festivals. Consequently, the public's engagement with Glastonbury is framed by this interplay between rumor and fact. While fans eagerly anticipate potential headline acts, the organizers are prioritizing the confirmed structure of the festival, suggesting that the focus should remain on the established lineup and the forthcoming experience rather than unverified speculation about future performers. This approach seeks to channel public energy toward the actual event rather than feeding ongoing, unsubstantiated narratives about who will grace the stage in 2027.
"No, it's definitely not Madonna, I'll tell you that." But we have got three [other] headliners and we're very excited about it - it's all coming together really well."
"Pretty much 95% of the stories [about Glastonbury] you read are not true, and rumours are pretty much always wrong." But the good news is that we’ve got our headliners and we’re cracking on, and we just can't wait to get back."
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