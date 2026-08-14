Music
Selena Gomez Sued for Alleged Fraud Over Mental Health Company
Hollywood actress and singer Selena Gomez is being sued by investors who claim she failed to fulfill promises regarding the development of her mental health platform, Wondermind Global.
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The claimants allege that Gomez falsely represented their position by suggesting a full slate of initiatives was underway and promised her active role as head of marketing, which she allegedly ignored after signing a contract.
Selena Gomez sued for alleged fraud over the mental health company she founded with her mother, Mandy Teefey, and businesswoman Daniella Pierson. Shareholders claim she failed to actively build the brand and neglected her duties, leading to the company's financial distress.
The lawsuit alleges that promises regarding ad deals, celebrity cover stories, an app, and other initiatives never materialized, leading to claims of financial calamity over a period spanning several years.
The dispute centers around the mental health business Wondermind Global, which Selena Gomez established with her mother and Pierson.
Selena Gomez is the subject of a lawsuit against five investors who backed her mental health business, Wondermind Global. The claimants include Brent Saunders, chief executive of eye-health company Bausch + Lomb, among others.
The lawsuit seeks to recover approximately $1.2 million in invested funds, costs, and damages, raising questions about the fiduciary responsibilities and operational management within the celebrity-backed venture.
Shareholders are claiming the pop star failed to fulfil promises that she would be "actively building" the brand, saying her "abject dereliction of her duties" has left the company in a "state of financial calamity".
The claimants' lawsuit alleges Wondermind failed to meet "even its most basic obligations, such as timely paying its employees and vendors".
For three years, while the company quietly collapsed around them, not one of its founders, officers, or directors said a word to the investors whose money was funding the collapse, the complaint states.
Additional context
The legal action against Selena Gomez centers on allegations that she misrepresented the operational status and future plans of Wondermind Global to its investors. Specifically, the claimants assert that Gomez failed in her fiduciary duties by neglecting the active development of the brand despite securing investment and making promises regarding marketing initiatives, celebrity content, and platform features that were never delivered. This discrepancy between promised growth and actual execution forms the core of the fraud claims, suggesting a deliberate withholding of information that directly impacted the financial viability of the venture. Furthermore, the complaint details a pattern where Wondermind Global reportedly failed to meet fundamental obligations, such as timely payments to employees and vendors, which compounds the investors' claims of financial calamity. The timing of these alleged failures, occurring while the company was purportedly collapsing, suggests a systemic breakdown in governance rather than isolated mismanagement. This context is significant because it shifts the focus from simple business disagreement to potential legal liability concerning the management of funds entrusted to the company by the investors. Understanding how these promises were allegedly broken and the subsequent financial fallout requires examining the internal decision-making processes within Wondermind Global during the period leading up to the lawsuit. The evidence suggests a significant gap between the public-facing narrative presented by Gomez and the internal realities of the business, prompting scrutiny over the roles and responsibilities of the co-founders and leadership in managing the company's trajectory.
Shareholders are claiming the pop star failed to fulfil promises that she would be "actively building" the brand, saying her "abject dereliction of her duties" has left the company in a "state of financial calamity".
The claimants' lawsuit alleges Wondermind failed to meet "even its most basic obligations, such as timely paying its employees and vendors".
For three years, while the company quietly collapsed around them, not one of its founders, officers, or directors said a word to the investors whose money was funding the collapse, the complaint states.
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