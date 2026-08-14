Selena Gomez Sued for Alleged Fraud Over Mental Health Company

The music and the moment

‘Today’s Brazilians have no idea what it feels like to lose democracy’: Joyce Moreno on her battles to become a Latin musical great | Music | The Guardian Skip to main content Skip to navigation Beach girl … Joyce Moreno performing in 2011. Photograph: Myriam Vilas Boas View image in fullscreen Beach girl … Joyce Moreno performing in 2011. Photograph: Myriam Vilas Boas Interview ‘Today’s Brazilians have no idea what it feels like to lose democracy’: Joyce Moreno on her battles to become a Latin musical great

The claimants allege that Gomez falsely represented their position by suggesting a full slate of initiatives was underway and promised her active role as head of marketing, which she allegedly ignored after signing a contract.

Selena Gomez sued for alleged fraud over the mental health company she founded with her mother, Mandy Teefey, and businesswoman Daniella Pierson. Shareholders claim she failed to actively build the brand and neglected her duties, leading to the company's financial distress.

The lawsuit alleges that promises regarding ad deals, celebrity cover stories, an app, and other initiatives never materialized, leading to claims of financial calamity over a period spanning several years.

The dispute centers around the mental health business Wondermind Global, which Selena Gomez established with her mother and Pierson.

Selena Gomez is the subject of a lawsuit against five investors who backed her mental health business, Wondermind Global. The claimants include Brent Saunders, chief executive of eye-health company Bausch + Lomb, among others.

The lawsuit seeks to recover approximately $1.2 million in invested funds, costs, and damages, raising questions about the fiduciary responsibilities and operational management within the celebrity-backed venture.

Shareholders are claiming the pop star failed to fulfil promises that she would be "actively building" the brand, saying her "abject dereliction of her duties" has left the company in a "state of financial calamity".

The claimants' lawsuit alleges Wondermind failed to meet "even its most basic obligations, such as timely paying its employees and vendors".

For three years, while the company quietly collapsed around them, not one of its founders, officers, or directors said a word to the investors whose money was funding the collapse, the complaint states.