Stolen Matisse Artworks Recovered by Police in Brazil

The practical picture

Eight illustrations by French artist Henri Matisse that were stolen from a library in São Paulo have been recovered by police in Brazil. The works, which have a combined estimated worth of about $200,000 (£148,000), were found on Thursday at a home in the town of São Bernardo do Campo, a suburb to the south of the city.

Details of the stolen items, recovery location, and context of the theft.

Eight illustrations by French artist Henri Matisse that were stolen from a library in São Paulo have been recovered by police in Brazil. The works, which have a combined estimated worth of about $200,000 (£148,000), were found on Thursday at a home in São Bernardo do Campo, a suburb to the south of the city. The Matisse illustrations, made for the limited-edition art book Jazz, along with five engravings by Portinari, created to illustrate a special edition of the novel Menino de engheno (Plantation Boy) by Brazilian writer José Lins do Rego, formed part of a joint exhibition with the São Paulo Museum of Modern Art. The thieves targeted the exhibition, entitled From Book to Museum, on its final day. They reportedly entered the library by its main entrance mid-morning and headed towards the nearest metro station following the heist. Investigators said the theives placed the stolen artworks in a canvas bag to flee the scene.

Two masked thieves overpowered security personnel and visitors during the heist on the final day of an exhibition, taking the artworks through the main entrance on foot.

Eight illustrations by Henri Matisse and five engravings by Brazilian artist Candido Portinari were stolen from a library, along with other works, during a robbery.

The theft is reported to have occurred on December 7 of the previous year (2025), and the recovery happened in August 2026.

The initial theft occurred at the Biblioteca Mário de Andrade in São Paulo, Brazil. The recovered items were found at a home in São Bernardo do Campo.

Police in São Paulo, Brazil, were involved in the recovery of the stolen artworks. The theft occurred at the Biblioteca Mário de Andrade in São Paulo.

The recovered works, including Matisse illustrations, were estimated to be worth approximately $200,000 (£148,000), highlighting the high value of stolen art and the ongoing investigation into the thieves.

The Matisse illustrations, made for the limited-edition art book Jazz, along with five engravings by Portinari, created to illustrate a special edition of the novel Menino de engheno (Plantation Boy) by Brazilian writer José Lins do Rego, formed part of a joint exhibition with the São Paulo Museum of Modern Art.

The works, which have a combined estimated worth of about $200,000 (£148,000), were found on Thursday at a home in the town of São Bernardo do Campo, a suburb to the south of the city.