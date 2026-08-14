Lifestyle
Stolen Matisse Artworks Recovered by Police in Brazil
Police in Brazil recovered several stolen artworks by Henri Matisse, including illustrations and engravings, following a heist from a library.
The practical picture
Eight illustrations by French artist Henri Matisse that were stolen from a library in São Paulo have been recovered by police in Brazil. The works, which have a combined estimated worth of about $200,000 (£148,000), were found on Thursday at a home in the town of São Bernardo do Campo, a suburb to the south of the city.
Details of the stolen items, recovery location, and context of the theft.
Eight illustrations by French artist Henri Matisse that were stolen from a library in São Paulo have been recovered by police in Brazil. The works, which have a combined estimated worth of about $200,000 (£148,000), were found on Thursday at a home in São Bernardo do Campo, a suburb to the south of the city. The Matisse illustrations, made for the limited-edition art book Jazz, along with five engravings by Portinari, created to illustrate a special edition of the novel Menino de engheno (Plantation Boy) by Brazilian writer José Lins do Rego, formed part of a joint exhibition with the São Paulo Museum of Modern Art. The thieves targeted the exhibition, entitled From Book to Museum, on its final day. They reportedly entered the library by its main entrance mid-morning and headed towards the nearest metro station following the heist. Investigators said the theives placed the stolen artworks in a canvas bag to flee the scene.
Two masked thieves overpowered security personnel and visitors during the heist on the final day of an exhibition, taking the artworks through the main entrance on foot.
Eight illustrations by Henri Matisse and five engravings by Brazilian artist Candido Portinari were stolen from a library, along with other works, during a robbery.
The theft is reported to have occurred on December 7 of the previous year (2025), and the recovery happened in August 2026.
The initial theft occurred at the Biblioteca Mário de Andrade in São Paulo, Brazil. The recovered items were found at a home in São Bernardo do Campo.
Police in São Paulo, Brazil, were involved in the recovery of the stolen artworks. The theft occurred at the Biblioteca Mário de Andrade in São Paulo.
The recovered works, including Matisse illustrations, were estimated to be worth approximately $200,000 (£148,000), highlighting the high value of stolen art and the ongoing investigation into the thieves.
The Matisse illustrations, made for the limited-edition art book Jazz, along with five engravings by Portinari, created to illustrate a special edition of the novel Menino de engheno (Plantation Boy) by Brazilian writer José Lins do Rego, formed part of a joint exhibition with the São Paulo Museum of Modern Art.
The works, which have a combined estimated worth of about $200,000 (£148,000), were found on Thursday at a home in the town of São Bernardo do Campo, a suburb to the south of the city.
Additional context
The recovery of the stolen artworks, which included illustrations by Henri Matisse and engravings by Candido Portinari, underscores the significant cultural and financial value associated with fine art, even when illicitly moved. The fact that these pieces were targeted during a specific exhibition suggests a calculated move by the perpetrators, indicating that the theft was not random but aimed at acquiring items of high artistic and monetary worth. This incident brings into focus the complex international networks involved in art trafficking and the challenges law enforcement faces in tracing and recovering stolen cultural property across borders. This event serves as a stark reminder of the vulnerability of cultural assets when they are removed from secure environments, prompting greater scrutiny on security protocols within museums, libraries, and private collections globally. Furthermore, the investigation into how these items were moved and subsequently recovered offers potential insights into the methods employed by art thieves and the efficacy of international cooperation in combating transnational crime. The estimated value of $200,000 (£148,000) attached to the recovered pieces emphasizes that such thefts carry substantial economic weight beyond the intrinsic artistic merit of the objects themselves. Looking ahead, this case contributes to the broader discourse on art history and law, as it involves works by highly influential artists. The ongoing investigation into the individuals suspected of planning and directing the crime will likely reveal more about the sophisticated logistics behind such operations. Authorities must continue to pursue leads to ensure that all stolen cultural property is returned to its rightful custodians, reinforcing the importance of international legal frameworks in addressing art theft.
The Matisse illustrations, made for the limited-edition art book Jazz, along with five engravings by Portinari, created to illustrate a special edition of the novel Menino de engheno (Plantation Boy) by Brazilian writer José Lins do Rego, formed part of a joint exhibition with the São Paulo Museum of Modern Art.
The works, which have a combined estimated worth of about $200,000 (£148,000), were found on Thursday at a home in the town of São Bernardo do Campo, a suburb to the south of the city.
Want our sources?
Enter your email and we’ll send the claim-linked sources used for this article.We use this address only to send this source list.