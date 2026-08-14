Interesting Things
Astronomers Discover New Cosmic Object: A Black Hole Star
Astronomers using the James Webb Space Telescope have identified a new type of cosmic object, a 'black hole star,' which is estimated to be larger than the solar system and radiates energy unlike any known star.
Why this is interesting
The research also led to speculation that other mysterious 'Little Red Dots' seen in deep space images from the James Webb telescope might also be black hole stars. Dr. Rohan Naidu noted that these objects may represent the nascent phase leading to the formation of supermassive black holes, which are thought to shape the fate of their host galaxies.
The existence of these objects suggests they may be crucial in the evolution of galaxies, potentially serving as the initial seeds for supermassive black holes found at galactic centers. This process is theorized to govern when stars form and cease forming, thereby setting the course for the development of planets and life.
Astronomers have discovered a new class of cosmic object, a 'black hole star,' which possesses characteristics unlike any known stellar type. This object is calculated to be more than 100,000 times the mass of our sun and emits light in a brilliant red hue. The finding stems from analyzing images from NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope.
The research involved focusing on an extremely bright red spot in the telescope's archive, specifically MoM-BH*-1, which exhibited light properties that defied comparison with known celestial objects. Scientists determined through computer simulations that this object is likely a black hole enveloped by dense gas, radiating energy similar to stars but possessing characteristics associated with black holes.
The scientists used the James Webb Space Telescope to search for distant galaxies, focusing on the reddest object in the archive. Computer simulations indicated that the object is not a normal star powered by fusion but rather a black hole shrouded in dense gas radiating like a star.
Astronomers discovered a new type of cosmic object termed a 'black hole star,' which is calculated to be more than 100,000 times larger than our sun and glows with a brilliant red light. This object is thought to have formed approximately 660 million years after the Big Bang.
The breakthrough occurred after astronomers focused on an extremely bright red spot known as MoM-BH*-1 in the telescope’s image archive.
The discovery was made by focusing attention on a mysterious red spot in images of the early universe captured by NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope, where the object was located in the constellation of Cetus.
Astronomers, including Dr. Rohan Naidu from the Kavli Institute for Astrophysics and Space Research at MIT, made the discovery.
This discovery suggests that black hole stars may play a major role in the evolution of galaxies, potentially acting as the seeds for supermassive black holes and governing star formation across the universe.
Additional context
The implications of identifying these black hole stars extend far beyond mere cataloging; they force a reevaluation of cosmological models regarding the formation and evolution of large-scale structures. The theoretical framework suggests that these objects might represent the critical, nascent phase from which supermassive black holes—which reside at the centers of most galaxies, including our own Milky Way—originated. This connection implies that the processes governing star formation and subsequent galactic evolution are intrinsically linked to the initial conditions set by these massive stellar remnants in the very early universe. Furthermore, the hypothesis that these 'Little Red Dots' observed across deep space images from the James Webb telescope are also black hole stars introduces a compelling pattern. If this correlation holds true, it suggests a universal mechanism dictating how immense gravitational structures seed the formation of galactic cores. This line of inquiry prompts further investigation into whether the energy output and physical properties observed in these objects align with predictions derived from general relativity when applied to the earliest moments of cosmic history. Future observational campaigns are likely to focus on mapping the distribution of these objects to test this theory regarding the seeding mechanism for supermassive black holes. This discovery shifts the focus of astrophysical research toward understanding the initial conditions of the universe, suggesting that the most dramatic events in cosmic history—the birth of galaxies and their central black holes—were fundamentally dictated by the existence and evolution of these exotic stellar objects. Understanding this connection could provide profound insights into the fundamental laws governing spacetime and the emergence of complexity within the cosmos.
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