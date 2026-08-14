Astronomers Discover New Cosmic Object: A Black Hole Star

Why this is interesting

The research also led to speculation that other mysterious 'Little Red Dots' seen in deep space images from the James Webb telescope might also be black hole stars. Dr. Rohan Naidu noted that these objects may represent the nascent phase leading to the formation of supermassive black holes, which are thought to shape the fate of their host galaxies.

The existence of these objects suggests they may be crucial in the evolution of galaxies, potentially serving as the initial seeds for supermassive black holes found at galactic centers. This process is theorized to govern when stars form and cease forming, thereby setting the course for the development of planets and life.

Astronomers have discovered a new class of cosmic object, a 'black hole star,' which possesses characteristics unlike any known stellar type. This object is calculated to be more than 100,000 times the mass of our sun and emits light in a brilliant red hue. The finding stems from analyzing images from NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope.

The research involved focusing on an extremely bright red spot in the telescope's archive, specifically MoM-BH*-1, which exhibited light properties that defied comparison with known celestial objects. Scientists determined through computer simulations that this object is likely a black hole enveloped by dense gas, radiating energy similar to stars but possessing characteristics associated with black holes.

The scientists used the James Webb Space Telescope to search for distant galaxies, focusing on the reddest object in the archive. Computer simulations indicated that the object is not a normal star powered by fusion but rather a black hole shrouded in dense gas radiating like a star.

Astronomers discovered a new type of cosmic object termed a 'black hole star,' which is calculated to be more than 100,000 times larger than our sun and glows with a brilliant red light. This object is thought to have formed approximately 660 million years after the Big Bang.

The breakthrough occurred after astronomers focused on an extremely bright red spot known as MoM-BH*-1 in the telescope’s image archive.

The discovery was made by focusing attention on a mysterious red spot in images of the early universe captured by NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope, where the object was located in the constellation of Cetus.

Astronomers, including Dr. Rohan Naidu from the Kavli Institute for Astrophysics and Space Research at MIT, made the discovery.

This discovery suggests that black hole stars may play a major role in the evolution of galaxies, potentially acting as the seeds for supermassive black holes and governing star formation across the universe.