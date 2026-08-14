Lifestyle
Mold and Bugs Plague Airline Catering Facility Serving LAX Airport
Workers at a catering facility providing in-flight meals to Los Angeles International Airport reported exposure to mold, cockroaches, and maggots, leading to a complaint filed with the California Division of Occupational Safety and Health. The labor union involved is engaged in negotiations regarding these conditions.
The practical picture
Workers Complain of Mold and Bugs at Airline Catering Facility Serving LAX Airport - The New York Times Travel
The complaint was filed by UNITE HERE Local 11. The catering company, Flying Food Group, rejected the narrative surrounding the complaint, stating the conditions do not accurately describe the facility's state, and noted that protracted negotiations have been ongoing since 2022.
Workers complained about exposure to cockroaches, maggots, and mold in the catering facility. Additionally, employees reported insufficient or nonexistent soap and drying paper in the facility restrooms.
A complaint was filed on Wednesday with the California Division of Occupational Safety and Health (Cal/OSHA). Negotiations regarding these conditions have been ongoing since 2022.
The incident occurred at a catering facility located in Inglewood, California, which serves meals for Los Angeles International Airport (LAX).
Workers at an airline catering facility that provides in-flight meals to Los Angeles International Airport, along with Flying Food Group, the catering company, and UNITE HERE Local 11, the labor union.
The issue matters because it raises significant public health and safety concerns regarding sanitation standards in a facility that serves travelers, and it involves ongoing disputes between workers and the catering company.
Workers at a catering facility that provides in-flight meals to Los Angeles International Airport said they had been exposed to cockroaches, maggots and mold in a complaint filed on Wednesday with the California Division of Occupational Safety and Health.
Flying Food Group said, “We categorically reject the false and misleading narrative surrounding the recent Cal/OSHA complaint filed by UNITE HERE Local 11,” adding, “The complaint does not accurately describe conditions at our facility.”
Additional context
The reported conditions within the catering facility, specifically the presence of mold, cockroaches, and maggots, point to severe deficiencies in sanitation protocols that directly impact employee health and well-being. This situation extends beyond mere discomfort; it raises serious questions about the operational standards maintained by Flying Food Group when preparing food for high-traffic air travel environments. Furthermore, the reported lack of basic hygiene supplies, such as soap and drying paper in restrooms, suggests a systemic failure in facility management that compounds the health risks associated with pest infestation and mold growth. This ongoing dispute highlights a critical intersection between commercial operations, worker safety regulations enforced by Cal/OSHA, and the contractual obligations between the catering company and its employees. The fact that negotiations have been protracted since 2022 indicates that resolving these sanitation and facility management issues is not a simple matter of immediate compliance but involves complex legal and operational disagreements. Readers should consider how these workplace conditions reflect broader standards for food service safety in the travel industry, prompting scrutiny over the oversight mechanisms in place for facilities serving major transportation hubs like LAX. Ultimately, the situation underscores the necessity for rigorous, independent inspections to ensure that facilities catering to public health—especially those servicing travelers—adhere to stringent sanitation and hygiene standards. The response from Flying Food Group, which categorically rejects the complaint's narrative, adds another layer of complexity, suggesting a potential divergence between reported employee experiences and the company’s official assessment of facility conditions. This context is vital for understanding the practical implications of workplace health complaints within the travel and food service sectors.
Workers at a catering facility that provides in-flight meals to Los Angeles International Airport said they had been exposed to cockroaches, maggots and mold in a complaint filed on Wednesday with the California Division of Occupational Safety and Health.
Flying Food Group said, “We categorically reject the false and misleading narrative surrounding the recent Cal/OSHA complaint filed by UNITE HERE Local 11,” adding, “The complaint does not accurately describe conditions at our facility.”
Want our sources?
Enter your email and we’ll send the claim-linked sources used for this article.We use this address only to send this source list.