Mold and Bugs Plague Airline Catering Facility Serving LAX Airport

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Workers Complain of Mold and Bugs at Airline Catering Facility Serving LAX Airport - The New York Times Travel

The complaint was filed by UNITE HERE Local 11. The catering company, Flying Food Group, rejected the narrative surrounding the complaint, stating the conditions do not accurately describe the facility's state, and noted that protracted negotiations have been ongoing since 2022.

Workers complained about exposure to cockroaches, maggots, and mold in the catering facility. Additionally, employees reported insufficient or nonexistent soap and drying paper in the facility restrooms.

A complaint was filed on Wednesday with the California Division of Occupational Safety and Health (Cal/OSHA). Negotiations regarding these conditions have been ongoing since 2022.

The incident occurred at a catering facility located in Inglewood, California, which serves meals for Los Angeles International Airport (LAX).

Workers at an airline catering facility that provides in-flight meals to Los Angeles International Airport, along with Flying Food Group, the catering company, and UNITE HERE Local 11, the labor union.

The issue matters because it raises significant public health and safety concerns regarding sanitation standards in a facility that serves travelers, and it involves ongoing disputes between workers and the catering company.

Workers at a catering facility that provides in-flight meals to Los Angeles International Airport said they had been exposed to cockroaches, maggots and mold in a complaint filed on Wednesday with the California Division of Occupational Safety and Health.

Flying Food Group said, “We categorically reject the false and misleading narrative surrounding the recent Cal/OSHA complaint filed by UNITE HERE Local 11,” adding, “The complaint does not accurately describe conditions at our facility.”