The Power of Rugs: How to Anchor Your Home Decorating

The practical picture

The central theme is that a rug helps anchor all the pieces and determines the color scheme.

Physical spaces impact mental wellbeing and productivity; clutter increases stress and anxiety.

Hobbies, including nature-based activities, can improve mental health by reducing stress and increasing mood.

The process involves identifying functional needs, determining desired emotions for the space, and starting with large visual elements like rugs to establish the color scheme.

The core concept presented is that using a rug helps anchor all the pieces in a room, serving as a starting point for decorating.

The advice is presented as a guide on how to start decorating, applicable at any time a space needs refreshing.

The principles apply to any residential space where decorating is taking place.

Interior designers, experts, and homeowners are involved in the process of decorating a home.

Decorating the home profoundly impacts mental well-being and productivity; anchoring elements like rugs can help create a desired feeling of safety and happiness.

‘A rug helps anchor all the pieces’: how to start decorating your home

Decorating your home is not that serious, and it’s nothing to lose sleep over. The goal should be to create a space you love, and that will look different for each person.

If someone walks into your home and says: ‘This feels so you,’ then you’ve done it right.