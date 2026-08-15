180 Dead in Colombia Earthquake: Rescuers Scramble for Survivors

What happened

Reports of a powerful earthquake in western Colombia resulting in at least 180 deaths and ongoing search efforts for survivors.

AP News Search | AP News Menu World SECTIONS Iran war Russia-Ukraine war Español China Asia Pacific Latin America Europe Africa TOP STORIES Youngest Black professor at Cambridge who faced plagiarism claims is found dead Reform UK's Nigel Farage beats a slate of fringe candidates in election boycotted by major parties 2 UAE tankers attacked while transiting Strait of Hormuz, and other news from the Middle East Newsletters The Afternoon Wire Our personalization engine sends you what you may have missed throughout the day. See All Newsletters AP QUIZZES Weekly News Quiz Politics SECTIONS 2026 Elections Election Results Election calendar White House Congress Supreme Court The latest AP-NORC polls TOP STORIES Trump says USS Lincoln's record time at sea during Iran operations 'not nearly long enough' Trump asks Supreme Court to let White House ballroom construction continue during appeal Newsletters Ground Game Your guide to the biggest stories in politics, policy and U.S. elections. See All Newsletters Sports SECTIONS NFL College football MLB NBA WNBA Soccer Tennis Golf TOP STORIES NFL suspends Falcons' James Pearce Jr. for 8 games after his arrest in domestic dispute Newsletters AP Top 25 Poll Alerts Get email alerts for every college football Top 25 Poll release. The Sports Wire Get AP’s in-depth sports reporting tailored to your interests. See All Newsletters Entertainment SECTIONS Movies Fashion Television Celebrity Interviews Music Books TOP STORIES Laufey created a 'third space' with her annual fan event, 'A Very Laufey Day.' Then it exploded Newsletters AP Entertainment Wire AP’s entertainment, media, fashion and culture coverage, personalized to your interests. See All Newsletters Business SECTIONS Tariffs Inflation Financial Markets Financial Wellness Technology TOP STORIES US retail sales slump unexpectedly and sharply after a summer tax-refund boost fades US civil rights agency denies issuing order halting all federal class discrimination complaints Wall Street slips from its record following the latest weak update on the US economy Science Newsletters Quizzes Games Fact Check Oddities TOP STORIES Capybaras keep their chill while crashing Brazilian legislature A humpback whale briefly swallows kayaker in Chilean Patagonia — and it's all captured on camera A driver faces up to $110,000 in fines for speeding on a Swiss street. But he can afford it Viral phenomenon in Argentina has young people identifying themselves as animals Whale surfaces, capsizes fishing boat off New Hampshire coast Fatou, the world's oldest gorilla living in captivity, celebrates her 69th birthday at Berlin Zoo Be Well SECTIONS Trending Better health At home Working well For the climate Eating well TOP STORIES Challenging your brain helps keep it healthy. Here's how to do it Being a night owl may not be great for your heart but you can do something about it Have trouble sleeping in a new place? Most do because of the first-night effect Photography SECTIONS Photo Essays TOP STORIES Diving into the blue sky, watched by the Eiffel Tower AP Top Photos of the Month, September 2024 How a photographer centered one woman amid the destruction of a Spokane wildfire Newsletters The World in Pictures Get special access to AP's most compelling images from our global team of photojournalists. See All Newsletters

A magnitude 7.7 earthquake struck off Indonesia's coast, killing at least 20 people and causing building collapses.

Magnitude 7.7 earthquake strikes off Indonesia's coast, killing at least 20

A powerful magnitude 7.7 earthquake struck off the coast of Indonesia early Saturday, killing at least 20 people, collapsing buildings as well as causing panic in a region prone to deadly quakes.

Rescuers are scrambling to find survivors amidst the debris following the seismic event.

A powerful earthquake struck western Colombia, resulting in numerous fatalities and structural damage, prompting immediate search and rescue efforts.

Rescuers and emergency services are involved in the search operations following the earthquake; at least 180 people have died.

The event resulted in significant loss of life and structural damage, necessitating urgent rescue operations for survivors.

Rescuers are actively searching for survivors following a powerful earthquake in western Colombia, which resulted in at least 180 confirmed deaths. Search efforts continue amidst the debris.