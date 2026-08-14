Interesting Things
Astronomers Discover New Kind of Cosmic Object: A Black Hole Star
Scientists using the James Webb Space Telescope have identified a new class of cosmic object, a 'black hole star,' which challenges existing models of early universe evolution and black hole formation.
Why this is interesting
Discovery of a new class of cosmic object, a 'black hole star'.
Astronomers discover a new kind of cosmic object – a black hole ‘star’.
The black hole star, calculated to be more than 100,000 times larger than our sun. The body is the size of the entire solar system and glows with a brilliant red light.
The object was lurking in the constellation of Cetus, the Whale, billions of light years from Earth.
The scientists were using the James Webb space telescope to search for the most distant galaxies in the known universe.
The breakthrough involved using the James Webb Space Telescope to search for distant galaxies, focusing on the reddest object in the archive, which led to computer simulations suggesting the object is a black hole swaddled in dense gas radiating like a star.
Astronomers discovered a new type of cosmic object termed a 'black hole star,' which is calculated to be more than 100,000 times larger than our sun and glows with a brilliant red light.
The breakthrough occurred after astronomers focused on an extremely bright red spot known as MoM-BH*-1 in the JWST archive.
The discovery was made by focusing attention on a mysterious red spot in images of the early universe captured by NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope (JWST), specifically in the constellation of Cetus, the Whale.
Astronomers, including Dr. Rohan Naidu from the Kavli Institute for Astrophysics and Space Research at MIT, made the discovery.
This discovery suggests that black hole stars may be the 'something spectacular' marking the beginning of supermassive black holes and play a major role in the evolution of galaxies, potentially governing star formation and the birth of planets.
We have found a new type of astrophysical object, a black hole star,” stated Dr. Rohan Naidu, who performed the work at the Kavli Institute for Astrophysics and Space Research, part of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.
Black hole stars may be the ‘something spectacular’. They may be the nascent, swaddled phase that marks the beginning of almost every supermassive black hole’s journey.”
Additional context
The identification of this 'black hole star' necessitates a significant reassessment of cosmological models concerning the formation and evolution of massive structures in the early universe. The finding implies that the processes governing the birth of supermassive black holes might be intrinsically linked to these nascent stellar objects, suggesting a previously overlooked evolutionary pathway for cosmic structures. Further investigation is now focused on correlating the properties of these black hole stars with the distribution of other mysterious phenomena observed by the James Webb Space Telescope, such as the numerous 'Little Red Dots' (LRDs) seen across deep space imagery. This correlation could provide crucial empirical data to refine theories about how gravity dictates the large-scale structure of the cosmos. Specifically, the energy output and physical dimensions of these objects—being larger than 100,000 times the mass of the sun and radiating energy far exceeding that of known stars—present a profound challenge to current astrophysical understanding. Researchers are now exploring whether this new class of object represents an intermediate stage in stellar evolution or if it signals a fundamentally different mechanism for initiating black hole formation shortly after the Big Bang. Understanding the role these objects play in seeding the evolution of galaxies, as suggested by Dr. Naidu’s analysis, is paramount to fully mapping the history of cosmic development. Consequently, the implications extend beyond pure astronomy into fundamental physics and cosmology. If black hole stars are indeed the 'nascent phase' mentioned by experts, it reframes our understanding of how immense gravitational singularities arise and influence galactic evolution. This research pushes the boundaries of what is observable and forces a re-evaluation of the physical laws governing extreme energy states in the universe, opening new avenues for theoretical physics.
We have found a new type of astrophysical object, a black hole star,” stated Dr. Rohan Naidu, who performed the work at the Kavli Institute for Astrophysics and Space Research, part of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.
Black hole stars may be the ‘something spectacular’. They may be the nascent, swaddled phase that marks the beginning of almost every supermassive black hole’s journey.”
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