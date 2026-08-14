Astronomers Discover New Kind of Cosmic Object: A Black Hole Star

Why this is interesting

Discovery of a new class of cosmic object, a 'black hole star'.

Astronomers discover a new kind of cosmic object – a black hole ‘star’.

The black hole star, calculated to be more than 100,000 times larger than our sun. The body is the size of the entire solar system and glows with a brilliant red light.

The object was lurking in the constellation of Cetus, the Whale, billions of light years from Earth.

The scientists were using the James Webb space telescope to search for the most distant galaxies in the known universe.

The breakthrough involved using the James Webb Space Telescope to search for distant galaxies, focusing on the reddest object in the archive, which led to computer simulations suggesting the object is a black hole swaddled in dense gas radiating like a star.

Astronomers discovered a new type of cosmic object termed a 'black hole star,' which is calculated to be more than 100,000 times larger than our sun and glows with a brilliant red light.

The breakthrough occurred after astronomers focused on an extremely bright red spot known as MoM-BH*-1 in the JWST archive.

The discovery was made by focusing attention on a mysterious red spot in images of the early universe captured by NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope (JWST), specifically in the constellation of Cetus, the Whale.

Astronomers, including Dr. Rohan Naidu from the Kavli Institute for Astrophysics and Space Research at MIT, made the discovery.

This discovery suggests that black hole stars may be the 'something spectacular' marking the beginning of supermassive black holes and play a major role in the evolution of galaxies, potentially governing star formation and the birth of planets.

We have found a new type of astrophysical object, a black hole star,” stated Dr. Rohan Naidu, who performed the work at the Kavli Institute for Astrophysics and Space Research, part of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Black hole stars may be the ‘something spectacular’. They may be the nascent, swaddled phase that marks the beginning of almost every supermassive black hole’s journey.”