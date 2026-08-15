Musician Cancels Fringe Show After Theft of Irreplaceable Instruments

The music and the moment

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The core event involves a Japanese musician, Sachie Mikawa, who experienced a significant loss when her treasured instruments were stolen. This theft directly impacted her plans for the Edinburgh Festival Fringe. She initially cancelled performances but ultimately decided to proceed with the remaining shows, emphasizing that she felt better knowing she had done everything possible to locate the missing items.

The musician initially scrapped her biggest-selling nights but decided to continue with the remaining shows, hoping the positive energy of the festival would help.

The musician cancelled performances at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe after her treasured instruments were stolen. She later decided to proceed with the remaining shows.

The theft reportedly took place overnight from Monday, August 10th into Tuesday, August 11th, 2026. The musician made her decision regarding the shows on August 14, 2026.

The theft occurred in the Lauriston Place area of Edinburgh, and the cancellation was related to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

A Japanese musician, Sachie Mikawa, was involved in the incident. The police reported the theft from the Lauriston Place area of Edinburgh.

The incident highlights the challenges artists face in protecting their valuable equipment and momentum for performances at major cultural events like the Fringe.

I decided to do the three shows left because I’ve already lost so much money and momentum by cancelling three shows but I feel better knowing I’ve done everything I could to locate the trumpet.

It has been really horrible but what I need right now is a really good vibe.