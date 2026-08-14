Womad Festival Returns: A Celebration of Planet-Spanning Music

The music and the moment

The Womad festival marked a highly welcomed return as a joyous, planet-spanning music fest. The event was noted for its unique atmosphere where the line between spectator and performer dissolved entirely; attendees interacted with headliners in queues and site areas. Musical highlights often emerged when artists deviated from strict schedules, such as Reggae legend Barrington Levy rejecting act times to play as long as he liked, launching into Black Roses and Here I Come. Daniela Mercury delivered a performance marked by a fierce political charge, calling out for democracy before concluding with Michael Jackson’s 'They Don’t Care About Us.' Oumou Sangaré commanded the main stage with messages of unity, such as 'Love is better, no war,' while other artists shared ancestral grooves from Belize, reminding the audience that they were family.

Beyond the music, the festival incorporated direct political engagement. The talks stage directly confronted political instability and the rise of rightwing populism, featuring discussions on arms sales and rent controls. Artists like Barrington Levy and Daniela Mercury used their platforms to deliver messages of peace and solidarity, emphasizing a shared plea for peace amidst global tensions.

The physical setting also contributed to the experience. The new arboretum layout provided a cosier, village-like setup compared to previous iterations, with camping areas offering varied activities such as West African djembe workshops and 'laughing yoga.' This environment fostered an atmosphere where music and social awareness intertwined, creating a space for communal experience.

The festival showcased a broad spectrum of musical influences. Artists blended traditional sounds with contemporary expressions, reflecting the diverse nature of the attendees and the themes explored. The event underscored the idea that music can act as a powerful vehicle for articulating complex social and political realities on a global scale.

Womad festival review – ​hugely welcome return of joyous planet-spanning music fest | Womad | The Guardian Skip to main content Skip to navigation

The event was characterized by an immersive atmosphere where the boundary between spectator and performer dissolved, featuring interactive elements like artists interacting with the crowd.

The Womad festival returned to Neston Park, Wiltshire, featuring a mix of musical performances alongside discussions on political instability and social issues.

The event occurred over the weekend leading up to the reporting date (implied context from review date).

The festival took place at the new site in Neston Park, Wiltshire.

The event involved artists such as Barrington Levy, Daniela Mercury, Oumou Sangaré, and featured various other performers across diverse musical styles.

The festival served as a platform where music intersected with fierce political anger and calls for peace and solidarity, demonstrating a fusion of art and social commentary.

‘Mr Promoter, don’t invite me to your festival and tell me to get off the stage. I’m fucking playing as long as I like.’ – Barrington Levy

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