Music
Womad Festival Returns: A Celebration of Planet-Spanning Music
A review of the Womad festival highlights its return as a joyous, planet-spanning music event, noting the blend of artistic expression and political charge.
The music and the moment
The Womad festival marked a highly welcomed return as a joyous, planet-spanning music fest. The event was noted for its unique atmosphere where the line between spectator and performer dissolved entirely; attendees interacted with headliners in queues and site areas. Musical highlights often emerged when artists deviated from strict schedules, such as Reggae legend Barrington Levy rejecting act times to play as long as he liked, launching into Black Roses and Here I Come. Daniela Mercury delivered a performance marked by a fierce political charge, calling out for democracy before concluding with Michael Jackson’s 'They Don’t Care About Us.' Oumou Sangaré commanded the main stage with messages of unity, such as 'Love is better, no war,' while other artists shared ancestral grooves from Belize, reminding the audience that they were family.
Beyond the music, the festival incorporated direct political engagement. The talks stage directly confronted political instability and the rise of rightwing populism, featuring discussions on arms sales and rent controls. Artists like Barrington Levy and Daniela Mercury used their platforms to deliver messages of peace and solidarity, emphasizing a shared plea for peace amidst global tensions.
The physical setting also contributed to the experience. The new arboretum layout provided a cosier, village-like setup compared to previous iterations, with camping areas offering varied activities such as West African djembe workshops and 'laughing yoga.' This environment fostered an atmosphere where music and social awareness intertwined, creating a space for communal experience.
The festival showcased a broad spectrum of musical influences. Artists blended traditional sounds with contemporary expressions, reflecting the diverse nature of the attendees and the themes explored. The event underscored the idea that music can act as a powerful vehicle for articulating complex social and political realities on a global scale.
Womad festival review – hugely welcome return of joyous planet-spanning music fest | Womad | The Guardian Skip to main content Skip to navigation
The event was characterized by an immersive atmosphere where the boundary between spectator and performer dissolved, featuring interactive elements like artists interacting with the crowd.
The Womad festival returned to Neston Park, Wiltshire, featuring a mix of musical performances alongside discussions on political instability and social issues.
The event occurred over the weekend leading up to the reporting date (implied context from review date).
The festival took place at the new site in Neston Park, Wiltshire.
The event involved artists such as Barrington Levy, Daniela Mercury, Oumou Sangaré, and featured various other performers across diverse musical styles.
The festival served as a platform where music intersected with fierce political anger and calls for peace and solidarity, demonstrating a fusion of art and social commentary.
‘Mr Promoter, don’t invite me to your festival and tell me to get off the stage. I’m fucking playing as long as I like.’ – Barrington Levy
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Additional context
The success of the Womad festival, which emphasized a fusion of music and social awareness, suggests a growing cultural appetite for events that address global concerns through artistic means. This trend reflects a broader societal shift where large-scale cultural gatherings are increasingly viewed not just as entertainment, but as vital forums for dialogue on complex issues like political instability and environmental responsibility. The festival’s physical design, which incorporated elements like the arboretum layout and interactive workshops, demonstrates an intentional effort to create an immersive environment that encourages communal reflection rather than passive consumption of music. This approach positions music as an active agent in shaping public discourse, moving beyond mere entertainment into a realm of civic engagement. Furthermore, the festival’s ability to draw diverse international artists underscores a desire for music that transcends narrow cultural boundaries. The inclusion of ancestral grooves from Belize alongside contemporary sounds highlights a commitment to celebrating global heritage. This cross-pollination of musical traditions mirrors the complex, interconnected nature of modern global challenges, suggesting that shared artistic experiences can foster empathy and understanding across disparate communities. The event’s atmosphere, described as 'joyous' and 'planet-spanning,' points toward a collective yearning for unity amidst fragmentation. Consequently, the Womad festival serves as a significant case study in how large cultural events can effectively channel social energy. By weaving together high-level musical performance with direct political commentary, organizers successfully created a space where artistic expression directly addressed pressing global realities. This model offers potential insights for future cultural programming, suggesting that integrating themes of peace, solidarity, and environmentalism into major music festivals can yield powerful, lasting societal impact.
‘Mr Promoter, don’t invite me to your festival and tell me to get off the stage. I’m fucking playing as long as I like.’ – Barrington Levy
‘Love is better, no war’ – Oumou Sangaré
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