A 16-Year-Old Gunman, a Bystander, and a School Day That Ended in Bend

The Afternoon the School Doors Should Have Held It was the hour when elementary hallways thin out. The last bell was still an hour away. At Silver Rail Elementary in Bend, Oregon, kindergarten through fifth grade children were in classrooms, and the school’s roughly 450 students and about 40 staff members were moving toward the end of the day. The school sits in a city of about 100,000 people on the Deschutes River, roughly 170 miles southeast of Portland. The first alarm came from outside. A 911 caller reported an individual armed with a long gun firing upon their car. Police would later say the gunman forced entry into the building by shooting at locked doors. The call came in around 12:59 p.m. local time, and by 1.02 p.m. police were responding to reports of an active shooter at Silver Rail. Dozens of callers said the shooter had entered the school and was continuing the attack inside. The 16-year-old shooter was a resident of Bend. His name has not been released, and police have not provided a motive. It remains unclear whether he had ties to the school. What is known is the method. A law enforcement official briefed on the shooting told The Associated Press that the attacker used a pump-action shotgun. Police said the gunman forced his way in by shooting at locked doors. By the time officers arrived on scene, the suspected assailant had already been shot and killed by a bystander who pursued him into the school. Communications Manager for the Bend Police Department Sheila Miller described the immediate response in a voice that cracked with emotion: “We’re in the process at this time of going room by room and evacuating each of the people who are in that school. … This is the kind of thing we never want to see happen in Bend. It’s devastating.” Four people were killed: three children aged five, eight and 11, and a teacher. Two other victims were hospitalized in critical condition, a seven-year-old and a 54-year-old. The families of the children killed have been notified, and their names have not been released.

A Bystander Steps In The intervention defined the afternoon. An armed member of the community saw the shooting begin to unfold, pursued the attacker into the school and engaged him. Police said the teenager was shot dead inside the building by the bystander before officers arrived. Three minutes later, police first arrived at the scene, confirmed the attacker was dead, and began searching the school. The act was immediately described as heroic. Oregon Governor Tina Kotek praised the intervention on Thursday evening and extended her thoughts to the bystander. “Your actions carry a heavy emotional burden,” she said. She said the bystander’s actions saved lives. Bend Mayor Melanie Kebler spoke to a city that felt the loss as a rupture. “A school should be a safe place where children can learn and feel secure,” she said. “Like so many in our community, I’m struggling to make sense of a loss that feels unimaginable.” The FBI is helping local authorities investigate the shooting, according to the agency’s director. The shooting began about an hour before the school day was set to end, a timing that made the violence more disorienting for parents who expected a routine pickup. Outside the school, police tape cordoned off the perimeter. A mother and daughter walked near the tape, faces drawn, as officers moved through the scene. Inside, the school was under lockdown. The district had to begin the slow, room-by-room evacuation that Miller described, separating children from the place where they should have been safe.

The Reunification After the gunfire stopped, children were taken by bus to a nearby church serving as a reunification center for families. The scene was both orderly and raw. Parents hugged, kissed and held their kids’ hands as they walked to their cars. Some children carried favorite stuffed animals or other comfort items from home, small anchors in an afternoon that had unmoored them. Steven Cook, superintendent of Bend-La Pine Schools, asked the community to sit with the grief. “Please hold your children, hold your loved ones tight tonight. Let them talk. Let them cry. Let them know we are going to rally and care for one another in this community,” he said. “We will get through this – but not yet. We must grieve for the loss of our community members.” The school serves kindergarten through fifth grade, roughly ages five to 11. It had about 450 students and more than 40 adult staff members. The district announced that classes, sports and extracurriculars were canceled Friday for all 32 schools in the Bend-La Pine district. Officials said the community needed time to heal. The decision to close all schools reflected a recognition that the trauma was not confined to Silver Rail. In the days that followed, the town’s small-town rhythms — the Deschutes River trails, the downtown core, the neighborhoods where families know each other — were overlaid with vigils and quiet conversations. A candlelight vigil drew residents who came to hold each other in the cold of evening. The images of police tape and empty playgrounds became a visual shorthand for a community trying to absorb the fact that violence had arrived at its elementary school.

Bend Tries to Grieve Bend is not a city accustomed to this. It is a high-desert town built around outdoor recreation, where school events and community gatherings are part of the civic fabric. The shooting rocked the city and forced a confrontation with a grim pattern of gun violence at schools across the United States. The district’s statement, the governor’s remarks, the mayor’s grief — all spoke to a shared understanding that the loss was not abstract. The bystander who intervened will carry the weight of having acted in the moment. Kotek acknowledged that burden explicitly, recognizing that heroism does not erase trauma. Law enforcement praised the swift actions of officers and of the community member who stopped the attack inside the school. The investigation continues. Police have not identified a motive, and it is unclear if the shooter had any connection to Silver Rail. The attacker was a local teenager, a fact that deepened the sense of violation. Parents were left to explain to children why the place where they learned their letters and read aloud had become a site of violence. The school’s doors, some of which had been replaced in 2022 with classroom doors that can be locked with the flip of a switch, were shot at to gain entry. The detail underscores how the attacker overcame physical barriers meant to protect children. That the doors were breached by gunfire, not by a key, is a stark illustration of the limits of hardware in the face of determined violence.

What Comes Next For now, the work is care, not answers. Children are being brought home, counselors are being brought in, and the district is trying to create space for mourning. The two victims hospitalized in critical condition — the seven-year-old and the 54-year-old — remain in medical care, and the community waits for updates. The shooting adds Silver Rail Elementary to a long list of school shootings that have stricken the nation over recent decades. Oregon has passed several gun safety measures in recent years, including a law that requires gun owners to undergo a criminal background check and safety training before being approved for a firearm permit. The tragedy has prompted renewed calls from advocates for action at every level of government. In Bend, the immediate future is quieter. Schools are closed. Families are hugging. The church that served as a reunification center is likely to be remembered as the place where parents found their children again. The city’s leaders have asked for time to grieve before moving forward. The loss of three children and a teacher, and the critical injuries of two others, will not be undone. What remains is the community’s attempt to hold on to the idea that a school should be a safe place, even as it reckons with the afternoon it was not.

At Silver Rail Elementary in Bend, Oregon, kindergarten through fifth grade children were in classrooms, and the school’s roughly 450 students and about 40 staff members were moving toward the end of the day.