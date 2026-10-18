The Knock Before the Ballot

The pre-dawn knock The knock came before sunrise on Oct. 12. Homeland Security Investigations agents moved on the Washington, D.C., home of Rep. Ilhan Omar, a Minnesota Democrat running for re-election in the November midterms. A few hours later her office called the search “an outrageous abuse of power and an unprecedented escalation in the weaponization of federal law enforcement to target political enemies.” Omar responded on social media before the day was done. “I’m ok. Make no mistake: this is an attempt to target political enemies and weaponize federal law enforcement,” she wrote. “For ten years, Trump has targeted me with baseless lies and smear campaigns. This is just the latest escalation in his campaign of political intimidation. I will not be silenced.” Outside the house, cameras found Tim Mynett, Omar’s husband, walking the block as reporters pressed. A Fox News crew asked if the congresswoman had fled the country. Mynett snapped back: “You guys are annoying the hell out of all the neighbors around here, man.” In an earlier exchange on the same street he said simply: “My wife came here when she was 12 years old, a child war refugee. No concerns.” Rumors bloomed fast. Online posts claimed Omar had escaped to Morocco, a country with no extradition treaty with the United States, after the raid. The claim traced to Real Raw News, which describes its content as informational, educational and entertainment purposes, and which had posted an AI-generated image suggesting Omar had “gone underground.” There is no evidence she left the country. Omar continued to post from her accounts, describing her intention to fight back, and as of the writing she had not been seen publicly since the raid. An anonymous source told MSNBC that agents seized a laptop, a cell phone and a passport during the search; the items could not be confirmed. The investigation is described as relating to claims that Omar or her father may have lied on immigration paperwork when she sought legal status in the United States decades earlier. Vice President JD Vance previously accused Omar of committing immigration fraud. In September, Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin said his agency was investigating such claims. The Washington Post reported in October that the Trump administration had probed Omar’s immigration records in 2019 for the same issues being investigated today, and found nothing. In early October her campaign posted a video appealing for donations “to help pay for security for her and her campaign” as she said she was “under attack” by Trump. The race is underway while the search lingers over her.

A campaign under siege Omar arrived in Congress as a war refugee and has been a persistent target of the president’s rhetoric since she entered office. After the raid she posted again on Oct. 15, thanking supporters and recalling the journey. “It’s been a scary journey but I have always been grounded in my work and ability to provide exemplary service to my constituents,” she wrote. “Trump and his administration have been after me since I arrived in Congress. I have always stood up to him and that will never change.” The political context is familiar. For years critics have pushed claims about her birth year in official records, arguing that a change from 1981 to 1982 signaled fraud. Omar has said the correction was to fix incorrect information. Evidence points to her being 17 in 2000, the year she became a U.S. citizen after her father naturalized, including a high school yearbook showing her as a junior in 2000 in the graduating class of 2001. The debate over paperwork is now folded into a criminal inquiry that is unfolding while she seeks a third term. The timing is the point. A federal agency moving on a sitting member of Congress in the final weeks before an election is unusual. Minnesota Democrats are facing headwinds, and the raid lands in the middle of a competitive campaign season. The search has become a proxy for a larger argument about whether law enforcement should act close to an election.

The rulebook is being rewritten For decades the Justice Department sought to avoid investigative steps that might influence an election, recognizing that election integrity is threatened when the department is perceived as putting its thumb on the scale. The department manual says prosecutors and law enforcement agents should not take “any action, including investigative steps, criminal charges, or statements, for the purpose of affecting any election, or for the purpose of giving an advantage or disadvantage to any candidate or political party.” A separate provision says the department should not engage in overt criminal investigative measures in matters involving alleged ballot fraud until the election has been concluded, its results certified, and all recounts and election contests concluded. An unwritten practice has established a blackout window of at least 60 days before an election in which prosecutors should refrain from activities that could influence the election. In September 2024, Todd Blanche, then serving as the president’s personal attorney, pointed to that rule to argue that special counsel Jack Smith should not be allowed to file a damaging brief in the criminal election interference case against Trump. Experts disagreed with that argument at the time, pointing out that Smith was responding to a court-ordered deadline. Now Blanche leads the Justice Department, and the 60-day rule appears to have gone out the window. A Justice Department official said there is no rule or policy that bars the department from taking action close to an election. The department is not required to stop ongoing work during election season, the official said. The 60-day rule, the official added, was an informal practice. In recent weeks the department has sent out press releases announcing voter fraud charges against noncitizens, with photos of arrests. Noncitizen voting is extremely rare, and when it does occur it is often because someone is confused about eligibility. Court documents filed in many of the cases contain little detail about whether the people charged knew they were ineligible. The department also gave California election officials 48 hours to investigate the citizenship of 20,000 people, and then sued the state when it refused to comply. The FBI recently published a video criticizing Michigan Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed and other Democrats, drawing an immediate rebuke from a watchdog who said the video “has no place in a democratic society.” An attorney who served at the department said the shift is deliberate. “For decades, the justice department has avoided even the appearance of political interference in the run-up to an election, and that’s exactly what the 60-day rule exists to protect,” said Skye Perryman, president and CEO of Democracy Forward. “This DoJ is doing the opposite.” A former Justice Department attorney who now leads Justice Connection put it more bluntly: “For decades, the DoJ has avoided even the appearance of interference in the run-up to an election. This DoJ is doing the opposite.” The raid on Omar’s home on Monday was described as part of a reported immigration fraud investigation and an apparent push to try to denaturalize her. She is an outspoken critic of the president, and Minnesota Democrats broadly are facing more headwinds than fellow party members in most other states.

The midterms feel the pressure The election season has taken on a combative texture. On a chilly Saturday, No Kings rallies organized by a network opposed to President Donald Trump were held in cities and communities across the United States, with an aim of getting people out to vote early in the midterm elections. The events were billed as nonpartisan, building on nearly two years of marches and demonstrations. In Washington, a band entertained a few hundred people in caps and coats at the Lincoln Memorial. Despite the weather, many danced. Signs read “VOTE EARLY” and “HANDS OFF MY VOTE!” In Atlanta, City Councilman Michael Julian Bond told the crowd to urge others to vote ahead of the Nov. 3 general election. “The Constitution gives you one power, right? That is the power to vote. Are you gonna use that power?” he said. “You don’t see Superman giving up his power. You don’t see Black Panther giving up his power. You don’t see Wonder Woman giving up her magic lasso. So why would you give up your right, your power, your obligation to vote? Be a super hero, use your power. Go to the polls and vote.” The administration’s posture toward voting is shifting, too. Trump has long been suspicious of mail voting and has claimed without evidence that voting fraud cost him the 2020 presidential election. His administration sued California election officials Thursday, asking a judge to bar the state from counting mail-in ballots for the midterm elections from people whom the federal government has identified as “likely” noncitizens until their immigration status can be confirmed. On Friday the Justice Department warned that local officials who process and tabulate ballots submitted by suspected noncitizen voters are putting themselves at risk of criminal investigation and potential prosecution. Earlier that day, Democratic senators wrote to Attorney General Todd Blanche demanding that the Justice Department commit to not seizing ballots or other election materials before the midterm elections are certified. The drumbeat is constant: rallies urging early voting on one side, federal warnings about prosecution on the other. Voters are being told to act early while officials are being told to be careful.

What the calendar allows The raid on a sitting congresswoman’s home is not an isolated incident; it is the most visible edge of a broader change in how federal power is used in the run-up to an election. For decades, prosecutors were counseled to step back in the last 60 days, not because the law required it, but because the appearance of interference could corrode public trust. That restraint is now being tested openly. Omar’s case sits at the intersection of immigration law, political rivalry, and electoral timing. She remains on the ballot in Minnesota, campaigning while under federal scrutiny. Her supporters call the raid an escalation in weaponization; the department says it is not barred from taking action close to an election. The midterms will be decided by voters, but the conversation around them is increasingly shaped by enforcement actions, press releases, and legal threats. Whether that shapes turnout, or trust, is the question the final weeks will answer.

Ilhan Omar, a Minnesota Democrat running for re-election in the November midterms.