The Border Just Got More Expensive

The New Tariff Wall Goes Up The orders came on a Tuesday. President Donald Trump said Canada was discriminating against the United States and announced new import restrictions that will begin on 29 September. The White House said Canada was restricting American goods while not doing the same to the same products from other countries. Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney addressed the country in a video the same day. He said his country’s move away from the United States as its largest trading partner will come at a cost. Canada’s trade minister Dominic LeBlanc called the latest U.S. measures unjustified and said he would work to protect the country’s workers, families and businesses. “Our core focus is on what we can control: building strength at home, diversifying our partnerships abroad, and building Canada strong for all Canadians,” LeBlanc said. He said he had contacted his U.S. counterpart and promised to work in good faith to resolve tensions. The White House announcement followed a breakdown in trade talks in late August. Since then, both governments have exchanged escalating moves. On 22 August the United States imposed 50 percent tariffs on about 5 percent of Canadian imports, charging that Canada had unfairly treated the American dairy, alcoholic beverage and auto industries. Canada responded with what Carney called dollar-for-dollar tariffs on U.S. goods like steel, clothing and furniture. The counter-duties came into effect after midnight on Tuesday. The U.S. ban covers a long list. Some dairy products like whey are banned entirely, along with cane molasses, non-alcoholic beer and a long list of wine, rum and vodka products, beer made from malt and motorbikes including mopeds. Various types of cheese, raw hides and skins, paper, some furniture and mattresses, some metals including aluminium and iron, motorboats, golf carts, fishing rod parts and accessories and switchboards will face higher import taxes. The numbers are modest in absolute terms but symbolic in the relationship. In 2025, Canada’s exports of alcoholic spirits to the United States were worth $687 million, dairy products were worth $269 million and motorbikes were worth $90 million, according to UN data compiled by Trading Economics. Canada is the second-largest trading partner of the United States after Mexico. Generally more than two-thirds of Canada’s total exports go to the United States. Its exports are less diversified than those of the United States. Business owners on both sides of the border have expressed fears over the trade war’s fallout. Many expect prices of goods to rise and the number of customers to fall. The trade war will be costly for both sides due to the historical level of integration of the North American economy, and consumers on both sides will end up as the biggest losers, said one economics lecturer cited in reporting on the dispute.

A Twin City Feels the Squeeze The ninth busiest border crossing between the United States and Canada is the bridge that links Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario, and Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan. For generations the twin Saults have been a place where people call it one nation, one city across two nations. Shopping on either side of the border is common, whether you are American or Canadian, and recreational activities on the Canadian side are routine. It is an extension of the community and part of the way of life. Matthew Shoemaker is the mayor of Sault, Ontario. He says his city is larger than its American counterpart by about five times. Retail, restaurants and coffee shops on the American side rely on Canadians going across and spending dollars earned in Canada. When Sault, Ontario, is not doing well, Sault, Michigan, feels it. The city is a steel town. Algoma Steel is the main driver of the local economy. During the first Trump presidency, 25 percent steel tariffs affected Algoma Steel, which said it was losing a million dollars a day as a result. Throughout this term the tariff rate was at 25 percent from the beginning of the presidency to last summer, when it increased to 50 percent. It looked like relief might come as negotiations were ongoing on reducing sectoral tariffs broadly, but those negotiations fell apart, and the community continues to feel real economic impact in terms of job losses and losses at Algoma Steel itself. Shoemaker says there is a real desire to see pushback on American policy for quite some time. The steel plant has faced the impacts of the 50 percent steel tariffs, and efforts were made to negotiate out of them and to create Canadian supply chains and Canadian markets for Canadian steel. Without retaliatory tariffs, it felt like a fight being fought with one arm tied behind the backs. Now, with retaliatory tariffs, the mood on the ground is frustration and anger at insults toward the prime minister and premier that have been unwarranted and unwelcome. People have had it with that language. The mayor notes the anniversary of September 11 is coming up, when Canadians opened their airports and homes to Americans who had to land in Canadian airspace or land in Canadian airports. The memory sits against a present where the border feels more like a line than a seam.

Dairy, Spirits and Motorcycles on the Line The U.S. move is a direct response to provincial actions in Canada. Some Canadian provinces have banned the sale of U.S. alcoholic products, a move that prompted the retaliatory U.S. ban on Tuesday. Canadians have sharply cut travel to the United States and boycotted U.S. goods, moves Carney praised as signs of national resolve. Carney said Canada’s strategy is about becoming more independent. “It’s about ensuring that no country can hold us hostage. And that we can live how we want to live.” The rupture has upended one of the world’s closest relationships. The United States and Canada have long sparred over trade, particularly Canada’s protected dairy market and its subsidies for producers of softwood lumber. But they remained friends and staunch allies. Under Trump, U.S.-Canada relations have deteriorated rapidly. In addition to imposing tariffs on Canadian products, Trump has repeatedly made inflammatory comments about making Canada the 51st U.S. state. Carney came to power in a come-from-behind political victory last year by promising to stand up to him. Trump also moved Tuesday to shut Canadian products out of large, long-term U.S. government contracts as Canada’s retaliatory tariffs took effect and prime minister Mark Carney vowed to speed efforts to reduce the country’s dependence on the United States. The president directed the General Services Administration to declare Canadian products ineligible for those contracts until Canada allows full and fair reciprocity for American products. The U.S. bans and new tariffs will also put Canada’s leaders under more pressure to resist Trump’s demands for concessions. Earlier on Tuesday, a Canadian official said Ottawa did not intend to change course regardless of whether Trump responded with nothing or what the official called a nuclear response. The government’s strategy will remain focused on building more at home and diversifying trade abroad. The tariffs hit hundreds of American products, including steel, aluminum, cheese, appliances, clothing, cosmetics and farm equipment, at rates of 15, 25 or 50 percent. They cover about $20 billion in American goods, roughly 6 percent of the $333.6 billion the United States exported to Canada last year. Since Canada-U.S. trade talks collapsed on 21 August, Trump and his administration have imposed additional tariffs and issued a series of threats and attacks portraying Canada as weak and dependent.

The Steel Backdoor Rumor The trade war is also tangled with a story that has circulated online about steel transshipment. In the fall and summer of 2026, social media users claimed that Canada resold Chinese steel as Canadian to help China avoid U.S. tariffs. The rumor spread on Facebook and X. U.S. businesses have accused Canadian firms of acting as a backdoor funneling Chinese steel into the United States. President Trump’s administration also has accused Canada of being one of China’s biggest enablers in efforts to avoid tariffs in general through transshipment, or the shipment of goods from one country to another via a stop in yet another country. In May, the Department of Justice reached a $19 million settlement with two Canadian companies over allegations that they knowingly and improperly failed to pay duties owed on steel manufactured in European and Asian countries, including China. The defendants denied the allegations and the settlement is not an admission of fault, but it also does not mean the United States’ allegations were unfounded, according to court documents. Some trade experts have expressed skepticism that Canada is enabling Chinese efforts to avoid tariffs on steel. Canada’s government also has enacted a number of measures in an attempt to prevent Chinese steel from flooding the Canadian market. Canada’s Department of Finance said the country is not a source of foreign steel or aluminum transshipment into the U.S. market and has implemented some of the world’s most robust measures to prevent these practices. The department said it takes concerns related to transshipment and the circumvention of trade measures very seriously. Canada remains committed to working with its partners to protect the integrity of North American supply chains and to address unfair trade practices. American industry leaders raised similar concerns in December 2025 during a public hearing on the future of the U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade agreement. Brandon Farris, vice president of the Steel Manufacturers Association, said some producers of steel-intensive goods in both countries continue to rely on steel sourced from non-market, excess capacity nations such as China. From 2020 to 2024, Mexico’s steel imports from China rose by 59 percent, while Canada’s increased by nearly 75 percent. Michael Salmon, CEO of Specialty Steel Works in Indiana, said China in particular continues to use Mexico as back door access to key U.S. markets, including steel. Bob Wahlin, CEO of Stoughton Trailers, an American trailer manufacturer, said the United States must close loopholes in the agreement allowing highly subsidized Chinese steel to enter the U.S. market from Canada and Mexico. The claims were connected in public discussion to the breakdown in U.S.-Canada trade talks in late summer 2026. The U.S. trade representative reportedly raised concerns to Canadian officials about the transshipment of Chinese steel through countries Canada is seeking new free-trade deals with.

The Politics of Walking Away Carney said in his video address that since a fair deal wasn’t on the table, Canada made the right choice to walk away from a bad one. He said they were asking far too much and offering far too little. The latest escalation follows months of strained relations and unsuccessful trade negotiations between the two countries. The president has used public pressure and provocative rhetoric. He has renamed Lake Ontario Lake America, and repeatedly suggested Canada should become the 51st U.S. state. Over the weekend, he posted an AI-generated cartoon depicting him looming over Carney with a hockey stick and calling the prime minister governor. Just yesterday, Trump threatened to block Canadian plane maker Bombardier from selling jets in the United States unless it moves production to American soil. “That era is over,” the president wrote. “If they want our market, they must build here and stop treating America like a piggy bank.” The confrontation marks a turning point in relations. Carney says Canada will move quickly to reduce its economic reliance on the United States as retaliatory tariffs took effect on roughly $20 billion worth of American goods. The tariffs, some as high as 50 percent, match duties President Trump imposed on Canadian imports earlier this year. The bigger question is what it will take for the two sides to sit back down together. The language in these proclamations, as an example, isn’t helpful in getting to the negotiating table. Officials from both countries remain in contact even though formal talks have not resumed. In the twin Saults, the bridge still carries people back and forth for work and recreation, but the economic bond is under strain. The steel plant that sustains the Canadian side feeds the restaurants and shops on the American side. When tariffs rise, both sides lose. Carney said there’s always a cost to action. But it doesn’t come close to the cost of standing still.

President Donald Trump said Canada was discriminating against the United States and announced new import restrictions that will begin on 29 September.