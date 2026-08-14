Astronomers Discover New Kind of Cosmic Object: A Black Hole Star

Why this is interesting

Astronomers discover a new kind of cosmic object – a black hole ‘star’

The scientists focused their attention on an extremely bright red spot known as MoM-BH*-1 in the telescope’s image archive, using computer simulations to determine that the object is a black hole swaddled in dense gas radiating like a star.

Astronomers identified a new class of cosmic object termed a 'black hole star,' which is calculated to be more than 100,000 times larger than our sun and radiates energy far exceeding that of known stars.

The breakthrough occurred through analysis of data gathered by the James Webb Space Telescope.

The discovery was made by focusing on a mysterious red spot in images of the early universe captured by NASA’s James Webb space telescope.

Astronomers, including Dr Rohan Naidu, and researchers at institutions like the Kavli Institute for Astrophysics and Space Research, utilized the James Webb Space Telescope to make the discovery.

This discovery suggests that black hole stars may play a major role in the evolution of galaxies and could be the seeds of supermassive black holes, which govern star formation and the history of the universe.

We have found a new type of astrophysical object, a black hole star,” said Dr Rohan Naidu who performed the work at the Kavli Institute for Astrophysics and Space Research, part of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. He added that it “shines with the energy typically associated with black holes, but at the same time bears signatures classically associated with stars”.

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