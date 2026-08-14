Interesting Things
Astronomers Discover New Kind of Cosmic Object: A Black Hole Star
New findings from the James Webb Space Telescope suggest the existence of a 'black hole star,' challenging existing models of early universe evolution and black hole formation. Research is also advancing in biological modeling through organoid research.
Why this is interesting
Astronomers discover a new kind of cosmic object – a black hole ‘star’
The scientists focused their attention on an extremely bright red spot known as MoM-BH*-1 in the telescope’s image archive, using computer simulations to determine that the object is a black hole swaddled in dense gas radiating like a star.
Astronomers identified a new class of cosmic object termed a 'black hole star,' which is calculated to be more than 100,000 times larger than our sun and radiates energy far exceeding that of known stars.
The breakthrough occurred through analysis of data gathered by the James Webb Space Telescope.
The discovery was made by focusing on a mysterious red spot in images of the early universe captured by NASA’s James Webb space telescope.
Astronomers, including Dr Rohan Naidu, and researchers at institutions like the Kavli Institute for Astrophysics and Space Research, utilized the James Webb Space Telescope to make the discovery.
This discovery suggests that black hole stars may play a major role in the evolution of galaxies and could be the seeds of supermassive black holes, which govern star formation and the history of the universe.
We have found a new type of astrophysical object, a black hole star,” said Dr Rohan Naidu who performed the work at the Kavli Institute for Astrophysics and Space Research, part of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. He added that it “shines with the energy typically associated with black holes, but at the same time bears signatures classically associated with stars”.
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Additional context
The identification of this novel cosmic entity, the 'black hole star,' necessitates a significant reevaluation of current cosmological models. Existing theories regarding black hole formation and galactic evolution must now account for objects exhibiting characteristics that bridge the gap between stellar phenomena and singularities, suggesting previously unseen evolutionary pathways in the early universe. This finding opens up entirely new avenues for astrophysical research, prompting scientists to explore how such massive objects influence the structure and development of galaxies over cosmic timescales. Concurrently, advancements in biological modeling, specifically through organoid research, provide parallel insights into complex systems. The ability to grow functional tissues from human cells offers unprecedented opportunities to study disease progression and test potential treatments with greater fidelity than traditional methods. This convergence of high-level scientific discovery and advanced biological technique underscores a broader trend: the pursuit of deeper understanding across physics, biology, and cosmology is yielding increasingly complex and profound results that impact our understanding of reality. Furthermore, while these astronomical and biological findings are distinct, they share a common thread in their implications for human knowledge. The ability to process and integrate data from disparate fields—whether analyzing light from distant stars or modeling cellular interactions—demonstrates the power of interdisciplinary inquiry. This synergy suggests that addressing complex global challenges requires a holistic approach, drawing lessons from both the vastness of the cosmos and the intricate mechanisms of life on Earth.
We have found a new type of astrophysical object, a black hole star,” said Dr Rohan Naidu who performed the work at the Kavli Institute for Astrophysics and Space Research, part of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. He added that it “shines with the energy typically associated with black holes, but at the same time bears signatures classically associated with stars”.
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