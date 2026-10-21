Cyndi Lauper: Braces on Our Brains in the Age of Corporate Style

The Eccentricity of Cyndi Lauper: A Fashion Time Capsule? Cyndi Lauper, the synth-pop savant who once reigned as queen of the cash register at the edgy Manhattan boutique Screaming Mimi’s, is offering us a vibrant glimpse into her eclectic spirit. Her recent appearance at Bonhams, where she auctioned off treasures from her five-decade career, felt less like a simple sale and more like an open-air museum of fun and freedom. Stepping out in seafoam green hair and a kaleidoscope of clashing prints, Lauper’s collection was an Aladdin’s cave, featuring jutting tutus and statement headwear that screamed 1980s maximalism. This wasn't just about vintage clothing; it was a celebration of a life lived with unapologetic flair. When she walked through the auction house, moving around in her platform creepers, the atmosphere was electric. She shared anecdotes that painted a picture of a creative upbringing—raised in Queens, immersed in the garment district, and armed with a spirit that refused to be confined by convention. It’s a reminder that true style is deeply personal, built from experiences rather than just trends.

Echoes of the 80s: Nostalgia as Rebellion Lauper’s collection was rich with artifacts that transport us directly back to the decade she defined. One striking piece was the leopard print sleepwear from the *Girls Just Want to Have Fun* video, an item sourced from her family’s favorite mail-order catalog. She recalled how Frederick’s of Hollywood gave people in Queens a glimpse of glamor and sexiness, noting the juxtaposition of flannel pyjamas with leopard print. This speaks to a time when fashion was a vehicle for expression, not just conformity. The exhibition also featured ephemera that underscored this theme, such as a Raggedy Ann doll from the video and a multi-colored spotted couch reminiscent of *Pee-wee’s Playhouse*. Lauper used these items to inspire both older generations to remember the individuality of creativity and younger audiences to discover that creativity is inherently individual. It’s a powerful statement about valuing unique expression over mass appeal.

Freedom of Expression: Braces on Our Brains Beyond the fashion, Lauper opened up about her philosophy on freedom of expression, drawing a sharp line between the past and the present. She reflected on the era she inhabited, describing it as a time where there was "a little bit of a wildness." This sentiment leads to a poignant observation: "We’ve been corporatized – we kind of have braces on our brains. You know, it would be nice if you could think for yourself sometime.” This commentary cuts deep into contemporary cultural anxieties about conformity and the pressure to adhere to established norms. Lauper champions independent thought, suggesting that true liberation lies in challenging the accepted way of thinking. This perspective resonates today, especially as society navigates complex issues surrounding personal autonomy and societal expectations.

Creativity Across Generations: From Pop Icon to Modern Muse Lauper’s influence stretches far beyond her music career, touching on how creativity evolves across generations. She pointed to contemporary figures like Chappell Roan, noting that Roan is one of the few current stars whose edginess and use of color she relates to. Lauper sees parallels in how Roan writes about a lifestyle and normalizes it through fashion choices. This connection highlights a continuous thread in creative expression—the ability to articulate a lived experience through art and style. Furthermore, Lauper’s willingness to engage with current cultural moments is evident in her stance on social issues. Her advocacy for bodily autonomy, as seen in her 2022 song protesting the overturning of *Roe v Wade*, underscores a commitment to using creative platforms to mobilize voices and demand freedom.

The Shifting Landscape of Style and Masculinity The broader fashion world is also undergoing fascinating shifts, particularly concerning male presentation. We see a growing trend towards refined facial hair, with celebrities like Carlos Alcaraz sporting stylish top lips, and others experimenting with moustaches that hark back to earlier eras. This movement isn't just about aesthetics; it touches on deeper cultural conversations about masculinity. Scholars suggest that skinny moustaches can be an expression of aging or a desire to signal maturity while remaining youthful, moving away from traditional markers of alpha masculinity. This evolution shows that fashion and personal grooming are dynamic mirrors reflecting societal shifts in how men choose to present themselves. The moustache, historically freighted with meaning across cultures—from romance to war—continues to evolve as it navigates these modern definitions of manhood.

The Paradox of Consumption: Fashion, Waste, and Value While Lauper’s story is one of curated treasures, the broader context of fashion consumption reveals a stark contrast. The sheer volume of discarded clothing highlights a crisis in how we value what we own. Charity shops are overwhelmed by "daily avalanches" of low-quality fast fashion donations, often resulting in items that are unsaleable or soiled. This situation underscores a fundamental disconnect: people wish to give, but the system struggles to process it effectively, leading to waste and operational strain for charities. The plummeting price of rag, due to the saturation of cheap goods, means that even donated items hold little value. This paradox—the desire to express individuality through fashion versus the environmental cost of that consumption—serves as a sobering counterpoint to Lauper’s celebration of personal creativity.

“We’ve been corporatized – we kind of have braces on our brains. You know, it would be nice if you could think for yourself sometime.”

“It doesn’t matter how much you can bench-press if your shoulders hurt too much to put a carry-on bag in the overhead bin.”