Sneakers Make Him Feel Like a Superhero: Street Style Trends

The practical picture

The street style look of the week highlighted the powerful psychological connection people form with their footwear. Footwear designers note that sneakers have become more than just clothing; they are carriers of emotion. Salehe Bembury, a footwear designer based in New York, reflected on this transformation, stating, 'When we’re kids, we’re able to express ourselves with way more color.' He observed that the emotional impact of shoes is profound, noting that sneakers made him feel 'cooler' and like he could 'fly, like a superhero.' This sentiment reflects a broader trend where clothing choices are deeply intertwined with personal identity. Bembury traced this inspiration back to the aesthetic of '90s hip-hop and basketball culture, suggesting that the footwear carried an inherent sense of power. The article also touches on the broader context of fashion, noting how style is constantly evolving. In a related fashion discussion, other trends show a mix of utility and high fashion; for instance, in Copenhagen, flip-flops demonstrated a surprising acceptance across different social settings, moving from beachwear to refined street style. Furthermore, the pursuit of style often involves balancing external pressures with internal desires, as seen in discussions about overconsumption, where some find that focusing on fewer, better things can alleviate anxiety and foster a sense of personal control.

This shift is attributed to the combination of cultural influences, specifically the blend of '90s hip-hop and basketball aesthetics that inspired early sneaker designs.

Sneakers have evolved from functional items into a significant fashion statement, where they are perceived by some as granting a feeling of being a 'superhero'.

The trend is discussed in the context of recent fashion commentary, with specific references to a look observed in August 2026.

The discussion is situated within the context of street style and fashion trends, referencing observations made in locations like Copenhagen.

The article focuses on individuals, such as footwear designer Salehe Bembury, who connects the emotional experience of wearing sneakers to a sense of empowerment.

The significance lies in how footwear transcends mere utility to become a vehicle for self-expression and identity, linking physical style to psychological feeling.