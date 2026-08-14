The practical picture

Travelers experienced smoke from Canadian wildfires blanketing areas like DuSable Lake Shore Drive in Chicago, and faced travel disruptions.

Travelers faced long lines and delays at border crossings due to the EU's new biometric border system, leading to missed flights and travel chaos.

Travelers in Europe experienced heat waves, with The Hague becoming a 'coolcation' spot, indicating broader environmental travel concerns.

Travelers faced smoke-filled conditions upon arrival, endured extreme heat, and experienced long lines and delays at airports and border crossings due to new biometric systems.

Travelers experienced a summer vacation disrupted by wildfire smoke, extreme heat waves in Europe, and airport chaos related to new biometric border systems.

The disruption occurred during a summer vacation period, specifically involving travel in mid-July, coinciding with wildfire activity and heat waves.

The experience involved travel across regions affected by wildfires (e.g., France, Spain, Portugal, Italy, and the US), as well as travel disruptions at airports and border crossings within the European Union.

The experience involves travelers, including families, and the broader travel industry, as well as those affected by environmental conditions and border procedures.

The event highlights the severe impact of environmental disasters like wildfires on personal travel, air quality, and the logistical challenges imposed by evolving international travel regulations.

Smoky Skies and Fierce Storms Image In mid-July, smoke from Canadian wildfires blanketed DuSable Lake Shore Drive in Chicago. Credit... Scott Olson/Getty Images Smoke blanketed the freeway throughout our three-hour drive to Glenn.

Airport chaos, delays as E.U. debuts biometric border system - The New York Times Europe | Long Lines, Missed Flights: Travel Chaos Follows E.U.’s New Passport Controls