Steve Reich on Music: Good Music is Good Music Amidst Ninety Years

The Echoes of Minimalism: A Reflection on a Musical Life As master minimalist Steve Reich approaches the milestone of ninety years, his reflections offer a profound commentary on the very nature of musical creation and perception. The central sentiment—'good music is good music, and most music is not!'—serves as an immediate thesis statement on the elusive quality of true artistic merit amidst the cacophony of contemporary soundscapes. Reich’s journey through the decades, marked by his pioneering work in minimalism, invites us to examine how aesthetic principles evolve and how we judge the music that shapes our world. Reich’s career is a testament to the power of focused, repetitive structures, yet his retrospective gaze suggests an awareness that even the most rigorously structured compositions exist within a larger, more chaotic reality. This tension between the ordered beauty of minimalism and the messy complexity of human experience forms the emotional core of his reflection on legacy. It speaks to the enduring human need to find order, even when the world around us seems fundamentally unpredictable. His influence stretches across genres, touching everything from classical composition to electronic dance music and film soundtracks. This broad reach underscores how foundational musical ideas can permeate disparate cultural spheres, demonstrating that the pursuit of aesthetic truth transcends specific stylistic boundaries. The fact that his work continues to resonate—inspiring artists like David Bowie and influencing contemporary sound design—highlights a timeless quality in his approach to structure and rhythm.

The Evolution of Sound: From Minimalism to Modern Noise Reich’s commitment to minimalist principles, characterized by repetitive licks and driving rhythms, established a language that has become the lingua franca for many subsequent musical movements. This focus on process over ornamentation laid groundwork for how contemporary artists approach sound design, emphasizing the underlying structure of music rather than mere surface appeal. This legacy is visible in the way modern electronic and rock music utilizes rhythmic repetition to create immersive, evolving sonic environments. The current musical landscape is characterized by a dynamic tension between established forms and emergent noise. Artists today navigate this space, often blending the clean lines of earlier structures with abrasive textures, reflecting a broader cultural shift towards embracing complexity rather than seeking simple answers. This evolution mirrors the ongoing negotiation between artistic control and the overwhelming forces of commercialism and public expectation in the music business. This dynamic is palpable across the spectrum, from the structured explorations of Reich to the raw energy found in punk-influenced acts like Lambrini Girls, to the layered emotional landscapes explored by artists like Beabadoobee. Each movement demonstrates a continuous search for authentic expression, whether through stark repetition or explosive dissonance, proving that music remains a vital arena for processing life’s contradictions and triumphs. The very act of listening becomes an active engagement with this ongoing negotiation.

Superfans and the Live Experience: Reshaping Audience Value The relationship between artists and their audience is undergoing a seismic shift, driven by the demand for deeper, more exclusive engagement. Superfans are actively reshaping the concert industry by spending significant sums to gain closer access to artists, transforming the act of attending a show into a highly curated experience. This trend forces a re-evaluation of what it means to be an audience member in the live music world, moving beyond passive consumption to active participation. This shift is evident in the willingness of fans to invest heavily in VIP perks and exclusive access, demonstrating that for many, proximity to the artist translates directly into a deeper connection with the performance. This dynamic challenges traditional models of mass entertainment, suggesting that value is increasingly placed on authentic interaction over mere attendance numbers. Artists are now navigating this new economic reality, balancing commercial demands with the desire for genuine artistic communion. The industry is responding to this demand by exploring new avenues for connection, as seen in developments like Apple Music’s venture into immersive concert venues. This signals a move toward creating bespoke experiences where the music is not just heard but fully experienced, pushing the boundaries of what live performance can achieve in an increasingly mediated world. The focus shifts from simply broadcasting sound to facilitating a shared, visceral event for those who seek it.

Artistic Resilience Amidst Turbulence The journey of many artists is intrinsically linked to navigating personal turbulence and public scrutiny. The music often serves as the essential medium through which profound emotional processing occurs, allowing creators to channel experiences of loss, resilience, and self-discovery into tangible art. This process highlights the necessity of artistic expression when facing external pressures, whether they stem from personal struggles or broader societal conflicts. Singer Becky Hill’s retrospective on her twenties exemplifies how music acts as a vessel for navigating intense personal turbulence. The ability to channel such complex emotional realities into compelling art speaks to an inherent human capacity for resilience. Whether processing grief, artistic battles, or the pressures of public image, music provides a framework for articulating the ineffable. This process underscores the vital role of art in fostering selfhood amidst external pressures, offering a space where vulnerability can be transformed into strength and enduring expression. The artistic journey is thus inseparable from the personal one. This resilience is also seen in the broader cultural shifts reflected in music. From the raw energy of punk to the layered emotional depth of contemporary pop, music continually evolves as a mirror to societal changes. It allows audiences to process the world—the conflicts, the anxieties, and the joys—through a shared sonic language, reinforcing the idea that art is not just entertainment but a crucial mechanism for understanding the human condition in flux. The music endures because it speaks to these universal truths.

The Business of Artistry: Commerce and Authenticity The intersection of artistic creation and commerce is a perpetually fraught territory. As artists seek to maintain authenticity while navigating the demands of the market, the battle between genuine expression and commercial viability intensifies. The discussion around posthumous releases, such as the dispute over The Fall’s final album, reveals the deep-seated conflict between an artist's legacy and the commercial interests seeking to capitalize on it. This tension highlights the complex ethical considerations surrounding ownership and the commodification of creative output. The pursuit of authenticity in the modern music industry is complicated by the mechanisms of distribution and celebrity culture. Whether it is the struggle for artists to control their narrative or the way fame is packaged, the commercial machinery often seeks to simplify or redefine artistic journeys. This tension between the artist’s internal vision and external market pressures remains a central theme in contemporary cultural discourse, forcing a continuous negotiation over what constitutes true creative ownership. Ultimately, the music business reflects a larger struggle: how to honor the depth of personal experience while engaging with the demands of an increasingly commercialized world. The ongoing debates surrounding artistic rights and fair compensation underscore that the value of art is not solely determined by its market success but by the integrity of the creative process itself. True artistic worth lies in the unfiltered expression, regardless of the profit margins involved, a principle that remains fiercely contested.

‘Good music is good music, and most music is not!’ As he hits 90, master minimalist Steve Reich looks back