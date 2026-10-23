BBC Finds Evidence of Systematic Hospital Attacks by Sudan's RSF in Darfur

The Siege on Health: Targeting Hospitals in Darfur A chilling pattern of violence has been uncovered in Sudan, revealing that paramilitary fighters of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) systematically targeted the nation's healthcare system during their long siege of El-Fasher. A BBC investigation has unearthed evidence suggesting these attacks were not random but deliberate acts aimed at crippling the city’s ability to sustain life. This systematic destruction of medical infrastructure raises grave concerns under international humanitarian law, potentially crossing the line into war crimes. UN human rights chief Volker Türk described the findings as "deeply disturbing," emphasizing that multiple assaults on civilian infrastructure, including health facilities, by the RSF constitute serious violations of international law. The investigation details at least 43 separate attacks on hospitals and healthcare sites between May 2024 and October 2025, with some locations being hit multiple times. This sustained campaign demonstrates a clear intent to dismantle the very foundation of public health in the region.

The Human Cost: Medical Workers Under Siege The consequences of this deliberate targeting extend far beyond physical damage; they have exacted a devastating toll on the medical personnel trying to provide care amidst the conflict. Data compiled by the BBC paints a stark picture of the human cost endured by those working within the besieged city. Between April 2023 and October 2025, the investigation documented a grim casualty count: 120 medical workers were injured, 55 were killed, and an additional 10 were forcibly disappeared or abducted. These figures underscore the extreme danger faced by those dedicated to saving lives in an environment where their protection is systematically undermined. Dr Muhamed Suliman, a surgeon based in El-Fasher during the siege, spoke to the BBC about the RSF's strategy. He explained that the attacks were calculated: "The RSF were trying to evacuate the hospitals, to put them out of service because the health system is the cornerstone of any city or any state." He added that this action was intense and planned, designed to deny citizens any means of remaining in the city.

A Specific Attack: The South Hospital Incident One of the most harrowing examples of this deliberate targeting occurred in late May and early June of 2024 when the South Hospital was shelled multiple times as paramilitary fighters advanced from the east of the city. Dr Suliman noted that the first bombing was a shock, occurring in an area already crowded because the facility was the only working hospital providing surgical services to the populace. The attacks culminated in an RSF raid on June 8th. Pharmaceutical specialist Dr Mustafa Ahmed recounted the events inside the building: staff were caught by surprise, with many escaping over the back wall as fighters entered. However, the situation escalated when the hospital director general, surgeon Izzeldin Ahmed Dawaud Asow, encountered paramilitaries outside his office. He was subjected to ethnic slurs, being called "Falangi," and was beaten with rifle butts. Dr Asow recounted a terrifying moment where he felt his breathing stop, only to be left behind by the attackers.

Weaponization of Healthcare: Military Use The legal framework surrounding conflict dictates that hospitals can lose their protected status if they are used by a party to the conflict to commit acts harmful to the enemy. Evidence suggests this principle was actively exploited in El-Fasher. Dr Alaa Eldin Nugud, who has since joined the RSF-backed civilian government as health minister, insisted that the South Hospital was being repurposed as a military base. Dr Nugud provided visual evidence supporting his claims, sharing videos showing remains of weapons filmed more than a year after the hospital closed. Furthermore, he displayed maps indicating landmines planted around the Teaching Hospital grounds, reinforcing the notion that these medical sites were integrated into military operations. This action directly violates international norms designed to shield medical facilities from harm.

Denials and Counter-Narratives The allegations of systematic targeting have met with immediate and forceful denial from the perpetrators. The RSF has publicly rejected the BBC’s findings, dismissing them as mere propaganda. The paramilitary group's health minister framed the accusations as a deliberate smear campaign orchestrated by the national army and its allies to damage the RSF’s reputation. This conflict over the narrative is central to understanding the ongoing crisis in Sudan. While the BBC investigation provides a detailed chronology of attacks, the official stance from the RSF seeks to delegitimize the evidence presented. This dynamic highlights the challenge of verifying wartime atrocities when the primary actors are actively engaged in controlling the information space.

The Broader Context: Genocide and Conflict Echoes The violence in El-Fasher is not an isolated incident; it reflects a wider, more brutal reality within Sudan’s civil war. UN investigators have pointed to the fighting there as bearing "the hallmarks of genocide," noting how historical ethnic animosities have fueled attacks by Arab militias—now central to the RSF forces—against non-Arab populations residing in the city. The impact on healthcare is a critical lens through which to view the entire conflict. The World Health Organization (WHO) weighed in, condemning the bombing of al-Daein hospital in eastern Darfur in March 2026, which resulted in dozens of deaths and forced the facility to close. This incident underscored the severe, widespread impact of the conflict on medical services across Sudan.

"The RSF [were] trying to evacuate the hospitals, to put them out of service because the health system is the cornerstone of any city or any state," says Dr Muhamed Suliman, a surgeon who was based in el-Fasher during the siege and spoke to the BBC.

"They put their hand on my chest, and I stopped breathing. And they said: 'Leave him, leave him. The rubbish has died. Leave him.' They left me."