Kiran Leonard: How He Scorched Earth to Find Full-Body Joy

The Scorch Mark of Success: Kiran Leonard's Reckoning Kiran Leonard’s journey through the music industry offers a stark lesson in navigating the treacherous waters between prodigy status and artistic survival. Hailed as a teenage wunderkind, his early success cast a long shadow, leading to an experience that he later described with brutal honesty: “I had no plan. Just total scorched earth.” This sentiment encapsulates a period of profound disorientation where the momentum of teen adoration collided violently with the realities of professional life. Leonard’s story is less about polished career progression and more about the raw, often destructive, process of self-redefinition when the established path dissolves beneath you. The narrative surrounding Leonard’s early career is steeped in the kind of media fetishization that can be suffocating for emerging artists. Upon the release of his 2012 debut, *Bowler Hat Soup*, press coverage tended to emphasize his youth, framing him as a prodigy in a way that now feels embarrassingly trite in retrospect. Leonard himself acknowledged this dynamic, admitting he was “probably quite defensive about how I was written about,” sensing that journalists were “fetishise[ing] the density or the ambitiousness of the music – it [was] obviously meant in a slightly patronising way.” This early framing set a tone that would later inform his struggle to find an authentic voice outside of pre-conceived notions.

The Disintegration: Scorched Earth and Lost Direction The turning point arrived when Leonard began to feel that he was no longer aligned with the music he was creating, leading to a dramatic severance from his support structure. Enamoured by industry icons like Steve Albini, he started to scale back his commitments, focusing intensely on the music as the sole domain where he retained control. This shift culminated in a decision that felt catastrophic: he ditched his entire team, which he summarily described as “a disaster – just total scorched earth.” In this moment of self-imposed demolition, Leonard admitted plainly, “I had no plan, had no idea what I was doing.” This period of complete abandonment left him adrift. He found London to be “really alienating and difficult,” a feeling amplified by the realization that his team had inadvertently sheltered him from the full scope of the industry’s mechanisms. The practical consequences were immediate: he struggled to secure gigs, and critically, he could not find another manager—a situation he noted was unprecedented in his experience. This phase was characterized by a desperate search for footing, a necessary stripping away of external structures to discover an internal compass.

Finding the Groove: Rebuilding Through Community Survival demanded a pivot from external validation to genuine engagement. Leonard gradually began to find a groove in London by actively seeking out opportunities. A significant catalyst for this rediscovery was his connection with the post-rock band Caroline, which became a vital nexus for experimental music in the country. Being immersed in this community proved transformative; Leonard noted that many within that scene would share his sentiment about finding resonance there. This environment allowed him to dismantle the constraints of his past self. He realized he did not need to be confined by a single stylistic lane, nor was he obligated to be haunted by the music made during his teenage years. His goal shifted toward articulating himself with greater clarity and less artifice—seeking “less pomposity, less adolescent over-the-top-ness.” This newfound freedom allowed him to explore “different investigations,” moving away from the need to adhere to a fixed identity.

The Evolution of Sound: From Adolescence to Feeling Leonard’s recent output demonstrates this evolution. His 2024 release, *Real Home*, is noted for blending disparate elements—ramshackle country with menacing prog and touches of Jonathan Richman-esque romanticism. This work signals a move toward searching for “a sense of pure feeling,” driven by a “very physical thing” that defines his artistic interest. He articulated this search as a deliberate rejection of previous stylistic anchors, stating he wanted to articulate himself more clearly. The contrast between his earlier work and this period is telling. While early records were often perceived through the lens of their age, his current music prioritizes visceral experience. This shift suggests a move away from trying to fit into established critical boxes, focusing instead on an internal landscape that allows for fluidity. He found that by embracing diverse explorations, he could shed the burden of past expectations and forge a path forward rooted in immediate sensation rather than retrospective judgment.

The Lingering Echoes: A Look at Contemporary Music Pressures While Leonard’s personal narrative is one of survival through radical change, the broader music landscape reflects similar pressures on contemporary artists. The review of Michael Kiwanuka’s *Fudge* offers a parallel view into the anxieties surrounding artistic output and crisis of confidence in the mid-2020s. Kiwanuka’s release of *Fudge*, described as “rough and instinctive, but also lush and alive with melody,” followed by an unexplained disappearance, speaks to the volatility inherent in modern creative cycles. Kiwanuka’s own reflection on life after a devastating stroke—sharing that he is sharing his pain—highlights how vulnerability intersects with professional expectation. The music itself, even when experimental, possesses a compelling quality; tracks like “Across the Sky” feature moments of vivid, almost frantic energy, suggesting an artist grappling with intense internal states. This context underscores that surviving success often requires not just artistic innovation but also a resilience against the very structures that once propelled an artist forward.

Unresolved Threads in the Narrative As this developing story continues to unfold, several key points remain open. The precise mechanics of Leonard’s initial entry into the industry—specifically how he secured his first management and booking agent before legal constraints intervened—remain largely unknown. Furthermore, while the shift toward experimental freedom is clear, the exact nature of the "physical thing" driving his current work and how it contrasts with the earlier, more defined styles remains an area for deeper exploration. Finally, the long-term impact of finding a groove within the Caroline community on his ongoing creative trajectory needs further documentation to fully map out his sustained success post-scorched earth.

‘I had no plan. Just total scorched earth’: how Kiran Leonard survived teen success to make songs of full-body joy

I don’t know if I’m doing a very good job,” he says, “But I’m trying really, really hard not to swear.”

It was a disaster – just total scorched earth,” he says with a sheepish smile. “I had no plan, had no idea what I was doing.”