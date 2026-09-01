Scientists Say Children Need Education in Sniffing Aromas

The Science of Scent and Wellbeing A surprising call for a fundamental shift in how we learn about the world is emerging from the realm of sensory science. A leading historian of smells, Dr Will Tullett, suggests that children need formal education in sniffing aromas because a deeper understanding of scents can profoundly improve wellbeing and perception. This isn't just about distinguishing between coffee and tea; it’s about unlocking a richer way to experience reality. Tullett posits that the proliferation of synthetic scents in our daily lives—from household products to car interiors—has stripped the world of its authentic olfactory landscape, creating a disconnect between what we experience and what we perceive. The core of this argument lies in the idea that scent is intrinsically linked to our emotional state. Research suggests that smells and our ability to enjoy them are crucially connected to our sense of wellbeing. When we lose access to this sensory input, it can contribute to feelings of depression and anxiety. This realization pushes for a re-evaluation of how we educate the next generation about their environment. Instead of relying on superficial associations, the call is for an education that encourages children to actively engage with their noses as a tool for deeper understanding. Tullett suggests that by encouraging people to smell more items—walking through marketplaces and smelling various things—we expand our vocabulary for describing the world. This process allows us to compare and contrast different smells, fostering a nuanced appreciation for subtle differences. It is an invitation to move beyond instinctive reactions and develop a thoughtful way of engaging with sensory information, much like sommeliers explore different tastes to build a comprehensive palate.

Smell as a Tool for Empathy Beyond personal perception, the education in scent carries significant social weight. Tullett points out that historically, smells were used to mark social and physical boundaries—from determining who could occupy a space to making judgments about people based on their perceived aromas. This history reveals how easily scent can be weaponized to build divides, whether through prejudice or control over public spaces. The modern challenge is to consciously choose not to use smell as an automatic tool for division. The proposed olfactory education serves as a powerful antidote to this tendency. By teaching children to engage their noses thoughtfully, we equip them with the language and the tools to approach others with greater empathy. When we learn to notice and articulate the subtle differences in how people perceive and react to aromas, we begin to understand that our sensory experiences are deeply personal yet inherently relational. This shift moves us from instinctively using smell to build walls to using it as a bridge to understanding. This is about fostering self-awareness as much as it is about external awareness. When children learn to connect their olfactory experiences with their internal feelings, they develop a more holistic sense of self. They learn that the world is complex, and that different sensory inputs lead to different realities. This process encourages them to question why certain smells are comforting or unsettling, encouraging a critical, reflective approach to the world around them, which is vital for navigating complex social landscapes.

The Modern Sensory Landscape The contemporary environment is saturated with artificial aromas. The pervasive use of synthetic scents in everything from food packaging to personal care products means that the natural olfactory world has been heavily modified. This constant bombardment challenges our ability to perceive genuine, unadulterated sensory information. The need for education in sniffing aromas is, therefore, a demand for reclaiming a space where authentic sensory experience can thrive, free from manufactured overlays. This pursuit of authentic experience connects directly to broader concerns about sustainability and health. Smelling food to assess freshness or safety is a practical application of this principle—it grounds decisions in tangible reality rather than relying solely on arbitrary dates. It underscores the idea that engaging our senses critically is essential for making sound, responsible choices regarding what we consume and how we live. The education advocated by scientists seeks to empower individuals to use their senses not just for immediate consumption, but for long-term health and environmental awareness. Ultimately, teaching children to engage with aromas is an act of nurturing a more aware, empathetic citizenry. It encourages a mode of thinking that values nuance over simple categorization, pushing against the tendency to use sensory input as a means to establish arbitrary social hierarchies. By valuing the subtle language of smell, we open a door to understanding ourselves and others on a deeper, more human level, fostering a world where thoughtful sniffing leads to better connections.

A Call for Deeper Perception The movement toward olfactory education is a call to slow down and truly *see* the world through a different lens. It asks us to move away from the reflexive use of smell as a marker of difference—whether it’s about ethnicity, social class, or personal preference—and instead embrace it as a tool for connection. When we train ourselves to notice the nuances in aroma, we gain the capacity for empathy, recognizing that every scent carries a history and an emotional resonance. This is not merely an academic exercise; it is a vital step toward building a more compassionate society. This deeper perception also has implications for how we interact with our physical spaces. Understanding the smells of our homes and communities can lead to a greater appreciation for sustainability, prompting us to question the chemical footprint of our environments. It links directly to the need for holistic well-being, suggesting that true health involves engaging all our faculties—sight, touch, taste, and smell—in a balanced way. The education in aromas becomes a pathway to integrating these elements into a cohesive philosophy of living. In essence, the scientific call is for us to recognize the profound power held within our senses. By teaching children to sniff, we are not just teaching them a skill; we are equipping them with a means to understand the world’s complexity. It is an invitation to move from a state of reactive living, dictated by synthetic stimuli, to one of thoughtful engagement, where every aroma becomes a potential avenue for connection and discovery, fostering a more harmonious existence for everyone.

The Future of Sensory Literacy As technology continues to reshape our reality—from AI in music creation to the exploration of space—the importance of foundational human skills, like sensory literacy, becomes ever more acute. The push for olfactory education reflects a broader desire to ensure that future generations possess the tools not just to navigate technological landscapes, but to understand the subtle, often overlooked, dimensions of human experience and environmental interaction. It is about ensuring that innovation is tempered by wisdom. The journey toward this kind of sensory literacy mirrors the larger scientific explorations happening across disciplines, whether in astrophysics or biology. Whether we are studying the mechanics of a black hole or the neurobiology of attention, the underlying theme remains the same: understanding the interconnected systems that govern our existence. The call to learn about smells is part of this larger quest to understand how our internal states map onto external reality, demanding a holistic approach to knowledge. By prioritizing this kind of education, we are investing in a future where innovation is not just technologically advanced but also deeply humanistic. It ensures that as we push the boundaries of what is possible—whether in space exploration or biotechnology—we maintain a grounding in our shared, felt experience of the world. The ability to smell and interpret the environment thoughtfully is a fundamental human capacity that deserves to be nurtured at every stage of life, ensuring that future progress serves not just our intellect, but our holistic well-being.

‘I would love a world where at primary and secondary school people are taught to engage their noses,’ Tullett said.

Smells were still used to discriminate, from landlords refusing to let properties to people of particular ethnicities because of a belief about food aromas, to a proposed bill in the Commons that could have criminalised rough sleepers for ‘excessive’ smells.