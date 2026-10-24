The Street Turns October arrived in Paris with a thin cold that made the stone feel damp. At the beginning of the month teenagers walked out of overcrowded high schools, complaining about conditions that had festered for years. The touchpaper was crumbling classrooms, the spark was a generation that expects to be worse off than its parents. By the time the month deepened, the walkout had become a nationwide wave. Hundreds of thousands moved through the streets, and the unrest spilled beyond France into Lisbon and Madrid, with violence igniting in Milan, Brussels and Tirana. On a Saturday the Louvre and other museums closed. French authorities deployed 70,000 officers and allowed only marches organised by unions. The government blamed hard-left militants and opportunistic young perpetrators for last weekend’s destruction and looting, saying a minority had hijacked largely peaceful protests. The statement landed in a city already bruised. Fires had been seen on the streets of Paris, some near the Eiffel Tower, where police fired tear gas at protesters. Getty Images held authentic photographs from news outlets showing those fires, the smoke rising above real boulevards where streetlights and traffic were still visible. The broader mood was less about a single night and more about a contract that felt broken. Young people were angry at inadequate education and job precarity, struggling to rent places of their own well into their 20s, paying for pensions they do not believe they will ever receive, while the climate crisis haunts their futures. They saw governments worried about debt and fearful of bond markets either cannot or will not offer solutions. With fuel prices set to rise further over the winter, demands and participants were broadening, and there was no sign of an end to the wider discontent.

A Schoolyard Spark It began in school corridors. French students protesting over school conditions at the beginning of October gave the movement its first face. The grievances were concrete: crumbling and overcrowded schools, a system that felt indifferent to the students inside it. Within days the anger translated into anti-government demonstrations that spread across France. In Paris, riots and looting followed the student protests, then a focus shifted to rising costs of living and fuel after weeks of demonstration against poor school conditions. The protests were not a single bloc. In Spain and Portugal housing was the central issue; German students were angered by the possible reintroduction of compulsory military service. Yet those on the streets in France, Italy and Germany borrowed emblems from earlier movements across the world, and some demonstrators chanted in French. A common thread ran through the distinct movements: a sense that ordinary people are being left behind while governments have no convincing answers. The authorities tried to contain the moment with numbers. Seventy thousand officers were positioned for the Saturday protests. Only union-organised marches were permitted. The narrative offered by the state was of a hijacking, a minority spoiling a largely peaceful expression. On the ground the tension felt different. The anger was not theatrical. It was the exhaustion of a generation that watches others grow wealthy, sometimes profiting directly from their misfortune, with flats and houses treated as financial instruments rather than homes.

The Image That Wasn’t While real photos showed fires on the streets, a different picture began to travel faster. An aerial photograph circulated on X and Instagram claiming to show fires burning across Paris and around the Eiffel Tower. The image showed a red sky in the background, with numerous fires and plumes of smoke rising around the tower. It was shared as an authentic aerial shot of the unrest. The image is fake. A reverse-image search pointed to Instagram accounts that credited the original poster as a pilot named Lionel Saal. He posted the image on Instagram and his Threads account on Oct. 18, but claimed it had been taken on Oct. 17. The visual cues were wrong. The cloud line appeared unnaturally straight. The smoke from the fires was all moving in the exact same direction in an unnatural manner. In many aerial night photographs of Paris the streets are visible because of streetlights and traffic, even in foggy weather. This image had no discernible streets or roads. An OpenAI verification tool detected a SynthID watermark that originated from OpenAI. The watermark is an invisible marker embedded by AI tools. The image spread quickly because it offered a spectacle that matched what people feared: Paris burning. The real photographs from Getty Images showed fires on the streets of Paris, some near the Eiffel Tower, and police firing tear gas there. The authentic images were messy, partial, human. The viral image was clean, total, apocalyptic. Snopes has been covering misinformation surrounding the protests in France. The fake aerial photo was one of several false narratives that took hold as the unrest grew.

Seventy Thousand Officers and a Closed Museum The Saturday of the museum closures felt like a rehearsal for a larger confrontation. The Louvre shuttered. Barricades went up. The 70,000 officers were a visible statement of force, and the restriction to union-organised marches was a statement of control. For protesters, the restrictions confirmed the sense that the social contract had broken. The Guardian editorial on Europe’s protests described a generation that expects, with reason, to be worse off than their parents. That expectation was visible in the way young people spoke about work, rent and education. They were not asking for spectacle; they were asking for solutions that governments worried about debt and fearful of bond markets seemed unable or unwilling to provide. The unrest also created space for other lies. AP Fact Check noted that Trump and Republicans blamed France’s immigrants for riots without evidence. The claim travelled alongside images of burning streets, reinforcing a story that the violence was imported rather than homegrown. The misinformation did not need to be accurate to be effective. It needed to be simple, and it fit the moment when a minority had indeed hijacked peaceful protests and the visuals of destruction were easy to amplify.

The Continent Listens France sneezed and Europe caught the cold. The wave that began with teenagers at a high school soon drew in hundreds of thousands nationwide and then spread across the continent. Protests filled streets in Lisbon and Madrid, and ignited into violence in Milan, Brussels and Tirana as well as in French cities. The editorial view was blunt: President Macron was utterly failing to meet the moment. The wider discontent had no speedy resolution in sight. With fuel prices set to rise further over the winter, the demands and participants were broadening. The future course of the continent was being shaped on the streets as well as at the ballot box. Four of the biggest states — Spain, France, Poland and Italy — were facing elections within the next year, threatening a radical rightwards shift that could fundamentally change the EU. Yet the far-right parties seeking to capitalise on the unrest through lies about immigrants and open borders do not have real answers to the questions raised by protesters. The financial crisis in France might yet highlight economic weak spots and internal divisions within the nationalist bloc. What persists is the anger of a generation that sees a system rigged against them and is willing to march in the rain to say so. The viral image of a burning Paris will fade, and the watermark will be noted by fact-checkers. The protests will continue, because the conditions that sparked them — overcrowded schools, precarious jobs, unaffordable rent, and a sense that the future is being sold off — remain. In October 2026 Paris did not burn. It protested, it argued, it tried to be heard.

October arrived in Paris with a thin cold that made the stone feel damp.