The Ohio Rumor That Ate a Week on the Campaign Trail

The Disappearance In early October the Texas Senate race tightened into a knife fight. Polls showed the Democratic state representative, James Talarico, narrowly ahead of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, the Republican nominee. For almost ten days Talarico did not appear. The campaign said he was sick. On Sept. 30 he had attended a Hispanic Business Council forum virtually and mentioned a flu diagnosis. Then the appearances stopped. Supporters noticed the silence. The candidate was not at rallies, not at events, not in the usual stream of campaign video. On Oct. 11 he gave a video interview to Dallas NBC affiliate KXAS with Phil Prazan. He said he had been lying low at home because of a bout of influenza. That explanation would be tested within hours. The absence created a vacuum. In the last month before an election, a vacuum fills fast. Conservative influencers moved first. Two of them, Nick Sortor and Rhein Amacher, posted on X just after 1 p.m. Eastern on Oct. 11 with an audio recording of a phone call they said they had made to the Lindner Center of Hope in Mason, Ohio. The claim was that a female employee had said James Talarico had just been discharged. The post multiplied on Facebook and X, with one post declaring the flu story a lie.

The Call The recording was short. A male voice asks for James Talarico. A female voice responds. The exchange, as presented, went: she does not find anyone with that name for the last four days that’s been discharged, and they’re not here in the building. The caller asks, so nothing for James Talarico? She says, um, let’s see, looks… well… this is what it’s today… Looks like he was just discharged this evening. That’s why I don’t have it. Amacher wrote that the person he understood to be an employee said Talarico was no longer a patient and had been discharged within the previous 24 to 48 hours. A purported screenshot of a call log was included, showing attempts at 8:53 p.m., 8:56 p.m. and 8:59 p.m. A later post said the exchange had taken place “yesterday,” Oct. 10. The story was amplified quickly. Posts by other conservatives spread it, and X owner Elon Musk, who had spent millions supporting Paxton, helped push it further. The narrative was simple and damaging: the flu was a cover, the candidate was in Ohio, the mental-health facility was the explanation for the absence. The Lindner Center of Hope responded the same day. On Oct. 11 it posted on X that Representative James Talarico had never received treatment from the center. Talarico shared the post and added that he had never even been to Ohio. His campaign spokesperson, JT Ennis, called the claims a lie designed to promote a pathetic conspiracy theory.

The Timeline That Didn’t Match The alleged discharge date collided with a public schedule. On Oct. 9, the day before Amacher’s alleged call, Talarico appeared at the Austin City Limits festival. Photographs from Getty Images show him there. The evening of Oct. 10, Talarico attended Kacey Musgraves’ concert in Dallas. The campaign posted video at 2:30 a.m. Oct. 11 indicating it had been shot in the hours before. Musgraves played in Dallas on Oct. 10 and 11 at the American Airlines Center. If he had been discharged in Ohio that evening, he could not have been in Austin the day before and in Dallas that night. Amacher later suggested the time of a patient’s discharge could be registered some time after the person had left the facility, an attempt to reconcile the discrepancy. Independent verification added weight to the campaign’s account. The New York Times reported it had verified Talarico was at his house by reviewing time-stamped camera images from his home security system provided by his campaign. The images showed Talarico around the exterior of the home and at its entrances between Oct. 1 and Oct. 8. Visual evidence reviewed by investigators also showed he was at his home in Austin every day for the entirety of his bout of flu. The rumor said the patient was just discharged this evening. The candidate was on stage in Dallas that evening.

The Denial The rumor did not stay contained. It became the dominant conversation around Talarico for a weekend when he was supposed to be rebuilding momentum after illness. He was back in public on Oct. 9 at Austin City Limits, and again on Oct. 10 at the Musgraves concert. The campaign kept repeating the flu explanation, while the online posts kept repeating Ohio. Talarico’s response was plain. He noted he had never been to Ohio. The Lindner Center’s denial was categorical: he had never been a patient. The two statements, one from the candidate and one from the facility, undercut the premise of the recording. The recording itself relied on an alleged employee’s statement that Talarico had been discharged, a claim the facility said was false. The speed of the spread was part of the damage. Less than a month before the election, the story had already been seen millions of times. It fed a larger effort by Paxton and Donald Trump to fuel skepticism about Talarico’s health and fitness for office. The candidate returned to the trail and had to spend time rebutting the allegation rather than making the case.

The Town Hall On Oct. 15 Talarico sat face to face with undecided voters in a CNN town hall hosted by Erin Burnett. Paxton declined the invitation. Talarico cast himself as a moderate who would put Texans’ needs over party allegiances, railing against the ultra-wealthy and framing them as a common enemy. Voters pressed him on faith and abortion. One voter questioned the authenticity of his faith, referencing a past remark where he described God as nonbinary. Talarico said he had been provocative and wanted to admit that, explaining he meant that human categories cannot define God. Another voter, a self-described single-issue voter, asked how he would convince a Catholic voter he would protect the innocent. Talarico described the Bible as silent on abortion and framed the issue as a public-health question that could be solved with a reduction in unplanned pregnancies. The town hall came after the rumor weekend. Talarico used it to address the disinformation directly. He said false claims had gotten millions of views online and called it an example of what he called the “rage economy.” Billionaires who own these platforms get rich. We all get angry and nobody’s life gets any better. Conspiracy theories don’t put food on the table, put gas in the tank, or improve our communities. The setting was intimate, and the questions were hard. The candidate had to navigate theology, reproductive rights, and foreign policy while carrying the residue of a week-long absence and a baseless Ohio story.

The Aftermath The race remained tight. Most recent polls still showed Talarico with a narrow lead over Paxton, despite the noise. Democrats had not won a Senate seat in Texas since the late 1980s, and they were counting on Talarico’s newcomer energy and popular appeal to persuade independents and Republicans fed up with Donald Trump’s second term or turned off by Paxton’s scandals. Paxton carried his own baggage. Leaked audio recordings from a closed-door meeting had revealed him being critical of his own party and campaign leaders in Washington. He had been impeached by the Texas state legislature in 2023 on allegations including bribery and abuse of public trust, though he was later acquitted. His wife of almost four decades filed for divorce in 2025 on biblical grounds, citing adultery. Trump had endorsed Paxton over incumbent Republican John Cornyn. The Ohio rumor was a case study in how a campaign absence can be weaponized. A candidate falls ill, disappears for nearly ten days, returns with photos and video, and is told he was elsewhere. The story spread because it offered a dramatic explanation for a quiet period. It collapsed under the weight of dated photos, concert footage, home security images, and a categorical denial from the facility named. Talarico’s week away from the trail ended with a return to the trail, a denial, and a town hall where he tried to turn the ugliness of the rumor into a broader argument about the cost of online outrage. The election would decide whether the narrative or the schedule held.

In early October the Texas Senate race tightened into a knife fight.