Joyce Moreno Discusses Losing Democracy in Her Quest for Latin Musical Greatness

The music and the moment

‘Today’s Brazilians have no idea what it feels like to lose democracy’: Joyce Moreno on her battles to become a Latin musical great

Moreno shared her personal journey and reflections on the obstacles she faced in her career.

Moreno discussed her personal battles to become a Latin musical great amidst the context of losing democracy in Brazil.

The reflection is situated within the context of Brazil's political history and current state.

It matters as it connects artistic pursuit with broader socio-political realities in Brazil.

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