Why this is interesting

Teenager's eclipse party in Overstone brings out hundreds - BBC News Image source, Lyndsay Smith Image caption, Aston Smith says he has been interested in stargazing since he was aged two By Rachael McMenemy and Danny Fullbrook Published 13 August 2026 Cheers erupted through a housing estate as the solar eclipse began during a watch party put on by a teenage astronomer Aston, 14, set up telescopes, helped with homemade viewers and gave away 400 pairs of eclipse glasses to neighbours on his estate in Overstone, Northamptonshire, as part of his efforts to raise more than £400 for UK Astronomy. Lyndsay Smith, Aston's mum, said she'd never seen the estate so busy, with neighbours treating her son like a "local celebrity" and asking for autographs. Aston, who dreams of working for SpaceX, even led children in experiments to measure lux levels and temperature during the partial eclipse. The stargazer estimated that 93.5% of the sun was covered from his viewing position. He said his telescopes allowed people to see the solar event in detail, including craters on the moon. The teenager added: "There were hundreds of people, I couldn't believe it. "I've never seen the estate that busy, everybody came out. It was unbelievable."

Aston actively engaged the community by setting up equipment, facilitating viewing experiences, and distributing materials to ensure people had an incredible experience of the solar event.

Aston set up telescopes, helped with homemade viewers, and distributed eclipse glasses to neighbors in Overstone, Northamptonshire, as part of his efforts to raise money for UK Astronomy.

The event occurred during a solar eclipse, with the report being published on August 13, 2026.

A teenager named Aston, aged 14, organized an eclipse party, and hundreds of people attended the event.

The event highlights community engagement around astronomical phenomena and the passion for stargazing among the public.

He said: "It made me feel absolutely incredible, I couldn't stop talking about it and I was constantly busy trying to make people have the best experience possible. "

Aston said he set up two telescopes for his neighbours to view the eclipse through which had "queues of people lined up", who wanted to get photos of the phenomenon.