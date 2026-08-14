Interesting Things
Hundreds Attend Teenager's Eclipse Party in Overstone
A teenager hosted an event for a solar eclipse that drew hundreds of attendees, engaging neighbors and the community with stargazing and educational activities.
Why this is interesting
Teenager's eclipse party in Overstone brings out hundreds - BBC News Image source, Lyndsay Smith Image caption, Aston Smith says he has been interested in stargazing since he was aged two By Rachael McMenemy and Danny Fullbrook Published 13 August 2026 Cheers erupted through a housing estate as the solar eclipse began during a watch party put on by a teenage astronomer Aston, 14, set up telescopes, helped with homemade viewers and gave away 400 pairs of eclipse glasses to neighbours on his estate in Overstone, Northamptonshire, as part of his efforts to raise more than £400 for UK Astronomy. Lyndsay Smith, Aston's mum, said she'd never seen the estate so busy, with neighbours treating her son like a "local celebrity" and asking for autographs. Aston, who dreams of working for SpaceX, even led children in experiments to measure lux levels and temperature during the partial eclipse. The stargazer estimated that 93.5% of the sun was covered from his viewing position. He said his telescopes allowed people to see the solar event in detail, including craters on the moon. The teenager added: "There were hundreds of people, I couldn't believe it. "I've never seen the estate that busy, everybody came out. It was unbelievable."
Aston actively engaged the community by setting up equipment, facilitating viewing experiences, and distributing materials to ensure people had an incredible experience of the solar event.
Aston set up telescopes, helped with homemade viewers, and distributed eclipse glasses to neighbors in Overstone, Northamptonshire, as part of his efforts to raise money for UK Astronomy.
The event occurred during a solar eclipse, with the report being published on August 13, 2026.
A teenager named Aston, aged 14, organized an eclipse party, and hundreds of people attended the event.
The event highlights community engagement around astronomical phenomena and the passion for stargazing among the public.
He said: "It made me feel absolutely incredible, I couldn't stop talking about it and I was constantly busy trying to make people have the best experience possible. "
Aston said he set up two telescopes for his neighbours to view the eclipse through which had "queues of people lined up", who wanted to get photos of the phenomenon.
Additional context
The scale of the community response to Aston's initiative extended beyond immediate neighbors, transforming a private backyard event into a significant local spectacle. The presence of hundreds of attendees underscored a broader public appetite for accessible astronomical education and shared wonder, demonstrating how personal passions can catalyze widespread civic engagement. This type of grassroots activity often serves as an important mechanism for fostering community bonds, especially when centered around shared, awe-inspiring experiences like witnessing a solar eclipse. Furthermore, the activities undertaken by Aston, such as leading children in measuring lux levels and temperature during the partial eclipse, illustrate a tangible educational outcome beyond mere observation. These hands-on experiments provide an experiential learning environment that traditional classroom settings may not fully replicate, allowing participants to directly connect with the physics of the event. This approach moves the public engagement from passive viewing to active participation, reinforcing the significance of scientific literacy and curiosity within the community context. This event serves as a compelling example of how local initiatives can leverage significant celestial events to promote scientific interest and foster positive social interactions. The success in raising funds for UK Astronomy demonstrates the tangible impact that such community-led projects can have on broader scientific endeavors, positioning the teenager not just as an enthusiast, but as an effective community organizer and educator.
He said: "It made me feel absolutely incredible, I couldn't stop talking about it and I was constantly busy trying to make people have the best experience possible. "
There were hundreds of people, I couldn't believe it. "
Aston said he set up two telescopes for his neighbours to view the eclipse through which had "queues of people lined up", who wanted to get photos of the phenomenon.
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